IHOP debuts new Girl Scout Thin Mint pancakes as part of Pancake of the Month program

The breakfast restaurant chain announced Thursday Girl Scout Thin Mints pancakes are available nationwide March 1 through March 31 as part of the company's Pancake of the Month program.

The Thin Mint pancakes include four green buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, Girl Scout Thin Mints pieces and whipped cream. You can get the special pancakes as a full stack, side, or as part of a pancake combo.

“IHOP is the leader in breakfast, and this program demonstrates our continued efforts and commitment to innovation by providing guests with new ways to try classic favorites and menu trends,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, Vice President of Culinary at IHOP, in a news release announcing the Pancake of the Month program.

IHOP menu features rotating pancake of the month

The featured pancake for the month of February was a Chocolate Strawberry pancake to celebrate Valentine's Day.

IHOP also celebrated National Pancake Day in February by offering customers free pancakes all day on Feb. 13 to mark the occasion.

IHOP paired the annual tradition with a month-long fundraising campaign intended to assist those suffering from food insecurity. Customers had the option to add a couple dollars or more to their bills in-restaurant or online through February. For every $1 donated, ten meals were provided for people facing hunger.

Contributing: Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IHOP launches Girl Scout Thin Mint pancakes available through March 31