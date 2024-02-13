IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at IHS Holding Limited's (NYSE:IHS) future prospects. IHS Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops shared communications infrastructure in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. The US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$460m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.8b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on IHS Holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

IHS Holding is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Telecom analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$192m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of IHS Holding's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. IHS Holding currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

