U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3200
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,903.65
    +1,986.04 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

IHT HOTEL PROFIT JUMPS; CLEAN ENERGY PROTOTYPE SOON

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) experienced a sharp increase in Hotel Operation earnings for both the second Fiscal Quarter and first half of Fiscal 2022 (February 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022). In addition, the IHT efficient clean energy innovation diversification investment targets its first prototypes under development since January 2020, to be in operation within the next six months.

IHT reported Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter profit of $401,564, for the most recent three months, which is an increase of over $1.6 million from the same prior year period of ($1,267,385). Earnings Per Share based on this Consolidated Net Income amount were $0.04, up from prior year loss of ($0.14).

Revenues were approximately $1.7 million for the 2022 Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2021, an increase of over 81% or greater than $750,000 from revenues of approximately $925,000 for the same prior year period. The substantial increase in revenue and earnings in Fiscal Q2 was largely attributable to the continuation of the solid start the Trust’s operations are off to in the current Fiscal Year 2022 (February 1, 2021-January 31, 2022), along with the decreased impact of Covid-19, and decreased travel restrictions. These extremely solid results have continued to accelerate in Fiscal Q3 of the current year.

These are all positive signs, and indicative that things continue to progress positively and remain heading in the right direction as the Travel Industry, the Economy as a whole, and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) specifically, continue to rebound and recover. Economic conditions continued to improve for the Trust for the third consecutive Quarter. Q2 and Q1 of Fiscal Year 2022, as well as Q4 of Fiscal Year 2021 have all shown increased elevated signs of strength, growth, and continued positive profit improvement.

Our hotel operations continue to perform substantially better Year to Date for the first half of Fiscal Year 2022, with Consolidated Net Income of approximately $560,000, which is an increase in excess of $2.1 million compared to the first half of Fiscal Year 2021. Earnings Per Share based on this Consolidated Net Income amount were $0.06, up from prior year loss of ($0.18). Additionally, The First Half of Fiscal 2022 (February 1, 2021-July 31, 2021), profits far exceed their pre-Covid counterparts of Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2019 by over $1.2 million each year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has made a diversification investment in excess of $1 million in privately held UniGen Power, Inc. (UniGen), a company developing a patented, high profit potential, efficient clean energy generation innovation. The UniGen profit potential is promising, as evidenced by UniGen’s current pursuit of three additional valuable patents. IHT holds convertible bonds and warrants that, if fully exercised, could potentially result in IHT holding up to an approximate 25% ownership stake in UniGen. IHT is informed that UniGen has made progress to date on development of this innovation, with the first two Prototypes now scheduled to be operational within the next six months in Fiscal in Q1 of 2022.

Said James Wirth President, CEO, and IHT Board Chairman:

“IHT hotel profits continue their strong recovery and rebound to levels higher than previous pre-Covid comparable periods, as IHT continues to execute our strategic plan of maximizing current hotel operating profits while redeploying hotel real estate profits; and moving toward IHT’s high potential diversification investment in the efficient, clean-energy power generation UniGen innovation, a positive move that is increasingly recognized by investors.”

“UniGen’s high profit potential is encouraging for IHT investors, with 22 months of design and development work now complete.”

“IHT Management has long believed, as indicated in past IHT SEC Filings, that the investor community continues to value IHT well below its full potential true underlying value (both real estate equity/hotel operations, and clean energy opportunity potential).”

Fiscal Year 2022 extended IHT’s uninterrupted, continuous annual dividends to over 50 years, with semi-annual dividends paid in July 2021, and scheduled for January 2022, continuing this impressive uninterrupted annual dividend record.

For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT’s review and exploration of potential strategic, operational and structural alternatives and expected associated costs and benefits are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT’s actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT’s review of strategic, operational and structural alternatives, IHT’s success in finding potential qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, the success of and timing of the UniGen clean energy innovation, the continuation of semi-annual dividends in the year(s) ahead, and other risks discussed in IHT’s SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President
602-944-1500
email: mberg@innsuites.com

INNSUITES HOTEL CENTRE
1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, #122
Phoenix, Arizona 85020
Phone: 602-944-1500


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Miner Stronghold Surges After Debuting on Bitcoin’s Record-Setting Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe newest crypto stock surged on its first day of trading as Bitcoin climbed to a record high.Crypto miner Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. rose 52% from its initi

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Pinterest Stock Spikes on Report of PayPal Buyout Interest. Why It Makes ‘Zero Sense.’

    Pinterest stock was jumping on a report that said PayPal was exploring a potential acquisition of the social media company. PayPal (ticker: PYPL) was looking to acquire Pinterest (ticker: PINS) at around $70 a share, which would value the social media site at roughly $39 billion, people familiar with the deal told Bloomberg. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

  • Tesla notches strong Q3 profits

    Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Analyst, takes a look behind Tesla's quarterly earnings and talks about what might give the automaker an advantage in electric vehicles.

  • Novavax Stock Plummets After Insiders Highlight Covid Vaccine Struggles

    Novavax reiterated confidence in its Covid vaccine manufacturing processes early Wednesday. But NVAX stock still plummeted.

  • Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

    Investors will be laser-focused on Pinterest's monthly-active-user trends when it reports Q3 earnings.

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.