U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.67
    -35.99 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,423.29
    -369.47 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,137.91
    -36.74 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.19
    -10.27 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.70
    -1.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    +0.0070 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2880
    -0.0154 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3500
    -0.0060 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,355.50
    -2,320.93 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.87
    -4.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.05
    -62.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

II-VI Incorporated Significantly Reduces Its Global Carbon Footprint with Renewable Energy Contracts in the United States

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
II-VI Incorporated
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IIVI
  • IIVIP
II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it has signed renewable energy contracts for powering nine of its sites in the United States with 100% renewable electricity. These new agreements represent 20 million kWh of renewable electricity per year, thereby avoiding an additional 5,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

II-VI has set as a top priority to reduce its carbon footprint across its global operations. Including today’s announcement, II-VI has entered into renewable electricity contracts for over 30 sites around the world, including more than two dozen that now cover 100% of their annual electricity usage with renewable sources.

“With these agreements, we now purchase approximately 30% of our electricity from renewable sources. We expect to continue to increase our renewable energy purchases every year, and we are delighted to make this announcement in conjunction with International Mother Earth Day as part of our commitment to increase the sustainability in our energy supply across our global footprint,” said Gary Kapusta, Chief Shared Services and Supply Chain Officer.

The sites announced today range from some of II-VI’s most advanced manufacturing sites and some small engineering offices to multiple facilities across the U.S. in California, Oregon, New Jersey, and New York. II-VI announced in October 2021 that it is powering all of its facilities in Europe with 100% renewable electricity sources, and in January 2022 that its largest plant in China would be powered with 100% renewable electricity sources within four years.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us


Recommended Stories

  • The Coinbase NFT Is Here, and It's a Big Deal

    The long-awaited Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) NFT (non-fungible token) platform is here, at least for a select group of people who have access to the beta site. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong has said that NFTs could be a bigger business than crypto trading eventually, and this is a step in that direction. For now, the platform has a limited number of NFT collections, only includes the Ethereum blockchain, and has limited users.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Should Investors Worry About IBM's Dividend?

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is a long-standing powerhouse in the enterprise technology world, with a storied history in hardware and software. Shareholders shouldn't have any worries about getting paid if this performance becomes the norm.

  • Is Weakness In Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • Could Pfizer Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    One stock that has been performing incredibly well in the past few years and has the potential to be a solid long-term buy is healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer is leaner and more focused on growth now after spinning off its off-patent business, Upjohn, in 2020. In the past 10 years, Pfizer's stock has done a fairly good job of mirroring the markets, with total returns (which include dividends) coming in just a bit below the S&P 500.

  • Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing

    It is the biggest acquisition financing ever put forward for one person. Elon Musk is doing it his way. More than two-thirds of the $46.5 billion financing package that Musk unveiled on Thursday in support of his bid for Twitter Inc would come from his assets, with the remainder coming from bank loans secured against the social media platform's assets.

  • CNN+ shutting down: ‘We’re just puzzled what AT&T was thinking to begin with,’ analyst says

    Jessica Reif Ehrlich, a senior media and entertainment analyst at Bank of America, weighs in on CNN+ shutting down and why it never made sense to her to begin with.

  • NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the fastest-growing utilities in the U.S., which is impressive considering that it's the largest one by customer count and market cap. NextEra Energy generated nearly $1.5 billion, or $0.74 per share, of adjusted earnings in the first quarter. The company benefited from strong results at its Florida-based electric utility (FPL) and solid performance from its energy resources segment.

  • Wall Street Thinks Palantir Is Poised for a Comeback. Here's Why

    Wall Street is bullish on Palantir because it see catalysts for the company's long-term growth. But the software company's stock price has been cratering.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The rise of extended reality -- the intersection of real and virtual environments incorporating human and machine interactions using technology and wearables -- is better known as the metaverse. Grand View Research expects the metaverse to become a $679 billion market by 2030, giving it a compound annual growth rate of 30%. Numerous tech companies have rushed to provide the hardware and software to build and interact with these virtual worlds.

  • Why Gap stock is plunging premarket today

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Gap stock plunge.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Don't mind the daily headlines -- these companies have secular tailwinds that will last for years.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Goldman Sachs Just Upgraded This Cybersecurity Leader

    One industry that may be a solid investment choice both in the intermediate and long-term is cybersecurity. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), the cloud-native cybersecurity company, was a prominent pandemic darling: its stock rocketed 258% between January 2020 and December 2021. Despite the precipitous sell-off, CrowdStrike has benefitted from a number of Wall Street analyst upgrades.