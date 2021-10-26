U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2022 First-Quarter Conference Call

II-VI Incorporated
·6 min read
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The webcast and call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer; Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Compound Semiconductors.

The first-quarter results for FY 2022 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Webcast URL:

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s website by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ1FY22EarningsRelease.

To join the call and/or the replay:

If you wish to participate in the call, please dial +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288. When you call, please enter Confirmation Code 1150469 and provide your name and company affiliation.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available up to 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, November 12, 2021, by dialing +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288 and entering the ID number 1150469.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this press release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and additional risk factors that may be identified from time to time in future filings of the Company; (iii) the conditions to the completion of the Company’s pending business combination transaction with Coherent, Inc. (the “Transaction”), and the remaining equity investment by Bain Capital, LP, including the receipt of any required regulatory approvals, and the risks that those conditions will not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to an amendment or termination of the merger agreement relating to the Transaction; (v) the Company’s ability to finance the Transaction, the substantial indebtedness the Company expects to incur in connection with the Transaction, and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; (vi) the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected synergies, operating efficiencies, and other benefits within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate the operations of Coherent, Inc. (“Coherent”), with those of the Company; (vii) the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, disruptions in relationships with employees, customers, or suppliers) may be greater than expected in connection with the Transaction; (viii) litigation and any unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from the Transaction; (ix) the risk that disruption from the Transaction materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of the Company and Coherent; (x) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency, or completion of the Transaction; (xi) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (xii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (xiii) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (xiv) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (xv) the Company’s ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (xvi) the Company’s ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (xvii) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xviii) the risks that the Company’s stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; and/or (xix) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255547) filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction (the “Form S-4”). While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the Form S-4 are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor Coherent assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

CONTACT:
Mary Jane Raymond
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us


