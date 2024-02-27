IIHS' Top Safety Picks for 2024: See the cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans that made the list
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its 2024 Top Safety Pick awards Thursday.
The Hyundai Motor Group won the most awards this year, nabbing 16 awards across its three brands: Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. Mazda earned the most Top Safety Pick+ awards of any individual brand with five.
The midsized luxury SUV class had the most award winners with 12 while small SUVs, midsize SUVs and midsize luxury SUVs each had five Top Safety Pick+ winners.
"The high number of SUVs that earn awards probably reflects the dominance of those vehicles in the U.S. market," IIHS President David Harkey said in a press release. “But it’s disappointing that only four pickups and four midsize cars earn awards, considering the popularity of those classes.”
The Insurance Institute said that the standards for inclusion were toughened this year with the Institute demanding better protection for back seat passengers and pedestrians.
Here's the cars that won 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards.
Top Safety Pick+ winners: Small cars | Midsize cars | Large luxury car | Small SUVs | Midsized SUVs | Midsized Luxury SUVs
Top Safety Pick winners: Small cars | Midsize cars | Large car | Midsize luxury cars | Large luxury cars | Small SUVs | Midsize SUVs | Large SUVs | Midsize luxury SUVs | Minivans | Small pickup | Large pickups
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award winners
Small cars
Acura Integra
Mazda 3 hatchback
Mazda 3 sedan
Toyota Prius
Midsize cars
Honda Accord
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Large luxury car
Genesis Electrified G80
Small SUVs
Genesis GV60
Midsized SUVs
Ford Explorer
Kia Telluride
Mazda CX-90
Nissan Pathfinder (built after November 2023)
Subaru Ascent
Midsize luxury SUVs
Acura MDX
BMW X3
Genesis GV80 (built after August 2023)
Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention
Tesla Model Y
Honda HR-V
Hyundai Kona
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023)
IIHS Top Safety Pick award winners
Small cars
Hyundai Elantra
Subaru Impreza
Toyota Prius Prime
Midsize cars
Subaru Outback
Toyota Camry
Large car
Toyota Crown
Midsize luxury cars
BMW 5 series
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Large luxury cars
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Small SUVs
BMW X1
Honda CR-V
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage
Lexus UX
Lexus RZ
Subaru Solterra
Midsize SUVs
Honda Pilot
Hyundai Palisade
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Mazda CX-90 PHEV
Nissan Ariya
Toyota Highlander
Volkswagen Atlas
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Large SUVs
Audi Q7
Audi Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
Rivian R1S
Midsize luxury SUVs
Acura RDX
Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
Genesis Electrified GV70
Genesis GV70 built after November 2023
Infiniti QX60
Lexus NX
Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid
Lexus RX
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge
Minivans
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
Small pickup
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Large pickups
Rivian R1T crew cab
Toyota Tundra crew cab
Toyota Tundra extended cab
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IIHS reveals Top Safety Pick awards for 2024, see the winners