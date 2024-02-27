Advertisement
IIHS' Top Safety Picks for 2024: See the cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans that made the list

James Powel, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its 2024 Top Safety Pick awards Thursday.

The Hyundai Motor Group won the most awards this year, nabbing 16 awards across its three brands: Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. Mazda earned the most Top Safety Pick+ awards of any individual brand with five.

The midsized luxury SUV class had the most award winners with 12 while small SUVs, midsize SUVs and midsize luxury SUVs each had five Top Safety Pick+ winners.

"The high number of SUVs that earn awards probably reflects the dominance of those vehicles in the U.S. market," IIHS President David Harkey said in a press release. “But it’s disappointing that only four pickups and four midsize cars earn awards, considering the popularity of those classes.”

The Insurance Institute said that the standards for inclusion were toughened this year with the Institute demanding better protection for back seat passengers and pedestrians.

Cars sit on the lot at the McGrath Honda dealership on March 25, 2021 in Elgin, Illinois. Honda vehicles were among the top-rated midsize cars, trucks and SUVs in the IIHS awards for 2024.
Here's the cars that won 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards.

To see a category, click on its title or scroll below

IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award winners

Small cars

  • Acura Integra

  • Mazda 3 hatchback

  • Mazda 3 sedan

  • Toyota Prius

Midsize cars

  • Honda Accord

  • Hyundai Ioniq 6

Large luxury car

  • Genesis Electrified G80

Small SUVs

  • Genesis GV60

Midsized SUVs

  • Ford Explorer

  • Kia Telluride

  • Mazda CX-90

  • Nissan Pathfinder (built after November 2023)

  • Subaru Ascent

Midsize luxury SUVs

  • Acura MDX

  • BMW X3

  • Genesis GV80 (built after August 2023)

  • Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention

  • Tesla Model Y

  • Honda HR-V

  • Hyundai Kona

  • Mazda CX-30

  • Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023)

IIHS Top Safety Pick award winners

Small cars

  • Hyundai Elantra

  • Subaru Impreza

  • Toyota Prius Prime

Midsize cars

  • Subaru Outback

  • Toyota Camry

Large car

  • Toyota Crown

Midsize luxury cars

  • BMW 5 series

  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Large luxury cars

  • Genesis G80

  • Genesis G90

Small SUVs

  • BMW X1

  • Honda CR-V

  • Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • Hyundai Tucson

  • Kia Sportage

  • Lexus UX

  • Lexus RZ

  • Subaru Solterra

Midsize SUVs

  • Honda Pilot

  • Hyundai Palisade

  • Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Jeep Grand Cherokee L

  • Mazda CX-90 PHEV

  • Nissan Ariya

  • Toyota Highlander

  • Volkswagen Atlas

  • Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Large SUVs

  • Audi Q7

  • Audi Q8 e-tron

  • Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

  • Rivian R1S

Midsize luxury SUVs

  • Acura RDX

  • Audi Q4 e-tron

  • Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

  • Genesis Electrified GV70

  • Genesis GV70 built after November 2023

  • Infiniti QX60

  • Lexus NX

  • Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid

  • Lexus RX

  • Mercedes-Benz GLC

  • Volvo XC90

  • Volvo XC90 Recharge

Minivans

  • Honda Odyssey

  • Toyota Sienna

Small pickup

  • Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large pickups

  • Rivian R1T crew cab

  • Toyota Tundra crew cab

  • Toyota Tundra extended cab

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IIHS reveals Top Safety Pick awards for 2024, see the winners

