IIHS' Top Safety Picks for 2024: See the cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans that made the list

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its 2024 Top Safety Pick awards Thursday.

The Hyundai Motor Group won the most awards this year, nabbing 16 awards across its three brands: Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. Mazda earned the most Top Safety Pick+ awards of any individual brand with five.

The midsized luxury SUV class had the most award winners with 12 while small SUVs, midsize SUVs and midsize luxury SUVs each had five Top Safety Pick+ winners.

"The high number of SUVs that earn awards probably reflects the dominance of those vehicles in the U.S. market," IIHS President David Harkey said in a press release. “But it’s disappointing that only four pickups and four midsize cars earn awards, considering the popularity of those classes.”

The Insurance Institute said that the standards for inclusion were toughened this year with the Institute demanding better protection for back seat passengers and pedestrians.

Here's the cars that won 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards.

IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award winners

Small cars

Acura Integra

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Toyota Prius

Midsize cars

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Large luxury car

Genesis Electrified G80

Small SUVs

Genesis GV60

Midsized SUVs

Ford Explorer

Kia Telluride

Mazda CX-90

Nissan Pathfinder (built after November 2023)

Subaru Ascent

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

BMW X3

Genesis GV80 (built after August 2023)

Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention

Tesla Model Y

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023)

IIHS Top Safety Pick award winners

Small cars

Hyundai Elantra

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Prius Prime

Midsize cars

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Large car

Toyota Crown

Midsize luxury cars

BMW 5 series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Large luxury cars

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Small SUVs

BMW X1

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Lexus UX

Lexus RZ

Subaru Solterra

Midsize SUVs

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Palisade

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Nissan Ariya

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Large SUVs

Audi Q7

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Rivian R1S

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura RDX

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis GV70 built after November 2023

Infiniti QX60

Lexus NX

Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid

Lexus RX

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Minivans

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Small pickup

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large pickups

Rivian R1T crew cab

Toyota Tundra crew cab

Toyota Tundra extended cab

