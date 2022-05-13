U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.00
    +34.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,884.00
    +232.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,099.75
    +152.50 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.50
    +15.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.97
    +1.84 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0394
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9600
    +0.5670 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,323.46
    +2,542.19 (+9.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    679.69
    +49.59 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,375.71
    +626.99 (+2.44%)
     

IIJ Announces its Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
·40 min read
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.

TOKYO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (“FY2021”, from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021

Total revenues

JPY 226.3 billion

up

6.3

%

YoY2

Operating profit

JPY 23.5 billion

up

65.3

%

YoY

Profit before tax

JPY 24.2 billion

up

72.2

%

YoY

Net profit3

JPY 15.7 billion

up

61.4

%

YoY

Annual cash dividend

JPY48.00

per share of common stock up 61.3% YoY4

Highlights of Financial Targets for FY2022 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023)

Total revenues

JPY 250.0 billion

up

10.5

%

YoY

Operating profit

JPY 27.2 billion

up

15.5

%

YoY

Profit before tax

JPY 26.3 billion

up

8.8

%

YoY

Net profit3

JPY 17.5 billion

up

11.7

%

YoY

Annual cash dividend

JPY58.50

per share of common stock up 21.9% YoY

Overview of FY2021 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“We are in the midst of growth. IT utilization by Japanese enterprises has just begun and is becoming more mission-critical. We are confident in delivering further business growth by leveraging our capabilities of offering both various network services and systems integration backed by our robust Internet infrastructure and renowned Internet technology expertise, which we have continued to accumulate since our inception,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.
“In FY2021, our enterprise network services significantly drove our profit growth; network services revenues excluding mobile services revenues grew by 10.3% YoY, mainly by IP services5 and security services, and about two-thirds of network services’ gross profit increase came from these enterprise network services revenue accumulation. We have also acquired some large-scale network renewal projects, which require comprehensive network services together with systems integration. We finished the first year of our three-year mid-term plan by exceeding operating profit margin target. Under these continued favorable business environment, for FY2022, we target the total revenues of JPY250.0 billion, up 10.5% YoY and the operating profit of JPY27.2 billion, up 15.5% YoY. And today, we update our Mid-term operating margin target for FY2023 from over 10%6 to 11.5%,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.
“During the dramatic penetration of Internet, we have been leading Internet technology for about thirty years in Japan. Our success so far toward competitors such as large telecom carriers, was mainly made by our network services generation and Internet operation abilities. We have enhanced our senior management and are accelerating execution of our consistent business strategy, which would expand our business scale more than ever. We continue to contribute to the efficiency and productivity of society by our network expertise, and respond sincerely to the trust and expectations of our stakeholders through our business growth,” concluded Suzuki.

_______________________

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. YoY in annual cash dividend is calculated based on the post-stock-split basis.
5 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
6 On November 5, 2021 we updated our FY2023 operating margin target for our three-year mid-term plan, from over 9% to over 10%.
7 Mobile unit charge: Mobile unit charge refers to the unit charge for interconnectivity data communications relating to the usage of mobile infrastructure between mobile carriers such as NTT DoCoMo and MVNO such as IIJ. The unit price is per Mbps.

FY2021 Financial Results Summary
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

FY2020

FY2021

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

213,002

226,335

6.3

Network services

126,827

128,213

1.1

Systems integration (SI)

83,284

95,338

14.5

ATM operation business

2,891

2,784

(3.7

)

Total costs

(172,720

)

(174,707

)

1.2

Network services

(99,656

)

(92,595

)

(7.1

)

Systems integration (SI)

(71,197

)

(80,396

)

12.9

ATM operation business

(1,867

)

(1,716

)

(8.1

)

Total gross profit

40,282

51,628

28.2

Network services

27,171

35,618

31.1

Systems integration (SI)

12,087

14,942

23.6

ATM operation business

1,024

1,068

4.2

SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

(26,034

)

(28,081

)

7.9

Operating profit

14,248

23,547

65.3

Profit before tax

14,035

24,162

72.2

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent

9,712

15,672

61.4

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.


Segment Results Summary

FY2020

FY2021

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

213,002

226,335

Network services and SI business

210,278

223,678

ATM operation business

2,891

2,784

Elimination

(167

)

(127

)

Operating profit

14,248

23,547

Network services and SI business

13,541

22,799

ATM operation business

826

834

Elimination

(119

)

(86

)

FY2021 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY226,335 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY213,002 million for FY2020).

Network services revenue was JPY128,213 million, up 1.1% YoY (JPY126,827 million for FY2020).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY37,911 million, down 6.0% YoY from JPY40,347 million for FY2020. The decrease was due to a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue, which was mainly in the response to the reduction in procurement cost, while revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY23,376 million, down 9.1% YoY from JPY25,722 million for FY2020, mainly due to a decrease in average revenue per user of new plan “GigaPlans” for our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY40,523 million, up 13.5% YoY from JPY35,710 million for FY2020, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY26,403 million, up 5.4% YoY from JPY25,048 million for FY2020.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

FY2020

FY2021

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total network services

126,827

128,213

1.1

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

40,347

37,911

(6.0

)

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

12,171

13,683

12.4

IIJ Mobile Services

24,525

20,351

(17.0

)

Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

7,807

10,257

31.4

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

16,718

10,094

(39.6

)

Others

3,651

3,877

6.2

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

25,722

23,376

(9.1

)

IIJmio Mobile Services

22,997

20,365

(11.4

)

Others

2,725

3,011

10.5

Outsourcing services

35,710

40,523

13.5

WAN services

25,048

26,403

5.4

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services(Note 1)

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022

YoY Change

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,303,717

2,500,116

196,399

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)(Note2)

791

786

(5

)

IP service (less than 1Gbps)(Note2)

1,200

1,250

50

IIJ Mobile Services

2,209,836

2,407,083

197,247

Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

1,110,415

1,374,055

263,640

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

1,099,421

1,033,028

(66,393

)

Others

91,890

90,997

(893

)

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,379,277

1,437,107

57,830

IIJmio Mobile Services

1,034,148

1,090,208

56,060

Others

345,129

346,899

1,770

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)(Note 3)

6,624.1

7,641.6

1,017.5

(Notes)

1.

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.

2.

The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.

3.

Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY95,338 million, up 14.5% YoY (JPY83,284 million for FY2020).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY35,376 million, up 11.4% YoY (JPY31,767 million for FY2020). Of this amount, revenue of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (“PTC”) was JPY4,731 million. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY59,962 million, up 16.4% YoY (JPY51,517 million for FY2020), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY2,159 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY101,476 million, up 12.4% YoY (JPY90,314 million for FY2020); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY38,660 million, up 18.6% YoY (JPY32,590 million for FY2020), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY62,816 million, up 8.8% YoY (JPY57,724 million for FY2020).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of March 31, 2022 amounted to JPY72,792 million, up 15.7% YoY (JPY62,894 million as of March 31, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY12,451 million, up 49.5% YoY (JPY8,330 million as of March 31, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY60,340 million, up 10.6% YoY (JPY54,564 million as of March 31, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,784 million, down 3.7% YoY (JPY2,891 million for FY2020).

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY174,707 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY172,720 million for FY2020).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY92,595 million, down 7.1% YoY (JPY99,656 million for FY2020). Although the costs related to Internet backbone, facilities and personnel, etc., increased slightly, costs of mobile services were decreased due to reduction of purchase price in voice services from the beginning of FY2021 and one-time cost reimbursement of mobile unit charge7 by NTT DOCOMO, INC. in 3Q21 as FY2020 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY35,618 million, up 31.1% YoY (JPY27,171 million for FY2020), and gross profit ratio was 27.8% (21.4% for FY2020).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY80,396 million, up 12.9% YoY (JPY71,197 million for FY2020), mainly due to increases in outsourcing costs, license fees along with an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues and purchasing costs. Of this amount, PTC’s cost was JPY6,125 million. Gross profit was JPY14,942 million, up 23.6% YoY (JPY12,087 million for FY2020) and gross profit ratio was 15.7% (14.5% for FY2020).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,716 million, down 8.1% YoY (JPY1,867 million for FY2020). Gross profit was JPY1,068 million (JPY1,024 million for FY2020) and gross profit ratio was 38.3% (35.4% for FY2020).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY27,969 million, up 9.7% YoY (JPY25,491 million for FY2020), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, sales commission expenses and advertising expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY463 million.

Other operating income was JPY171 million (JPY149 million for FY2020).

Other operating expenses was JPY283 million (JPY692 million for FY2020), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY23,547 million (JPY14,248 million for FY2020), up 65.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY3,506 million, compared to JPY776 million for FY2020. It included gains on financial instruments of JPY3,055 million (JPY479 million for FY2020).

Finance expense was JPY556 million, compared to JPY581 million for FY2020. It included interest expenses of JPY538 million (JPY580 million for FY2020).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY2,335 million (compared to loss of JPY408 million for FY2020). As for DeCurret Holdings, Inc, there were an increase in equity method loss and an impairment loss on corresponding amount of goodwill of JPY1,181 million due to a divestment of its crypto asset business.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY24,162 million (JPY14,035 million for FY2020), up 72.2% YoY.

Profit for the year
Income tax expense was JPY8,362 million (JPY4,234 million for FY2020). As a result, profit for the year was JPY15,800 million (JPY9,801 million for FY2020), up 61.2% YoY.

Profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY128 million (JPY89 million for FY2020), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the year attributable to owners of parent was JPY15,672 million (JPY9,712 million for FY2020), up 61.4% YoY.

Financial Position as of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY231,805 million, increased by JPY11,028 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY104,486 million, increased by JPY11,081 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents increased by JPY4,924 million to JPY47,391 million, trade receivables increased by JPY2,850 million to JPY37,649 million and prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,955 million, which included JPY1,667 million due to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY13,553 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY127,320 million, decreased by JPY53 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY761 million to JPY17,846 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY5,834 million to JPY44,874 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,397 million to JPY9,479 million, mainly due to the acquisition of PTC. Investments accounted for using the equity method decreased by JPY3,197 million, mainly due to loss related to DeCurret Holdings, Inc., to JPY5,830 million. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY915 million to JPY10,452 million, including an increase of JPY1,122 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY17,410 million, increased by JPY4,497 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY76,778 million, increased by JPY3,519 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY1,498 million to JPY20,742 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY2,190 million to JPY16,370 million, due to a decrease by JPY5,170 million from repayment of long-term borrowings, an increase by JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings and an increase by JPY1,500 million from a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,469 million to JPY9,571 million, including an increase of JPY1,857 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY845 million to JPY17,035 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY50,407 million, decreased by JPY6,140 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,500 million to JPY5,500 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY184 million to JPY7,429 million. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY5,502 million to JPY30,146 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of March 31, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY103,528 million, increased by JPY13,572 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 44.7% as of March 31, 2022.

FY2021 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 were JPY47,391 million (JPY42,467 million as of March 31, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY2021 was JPY43,573 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY40,544 million for FY2020). There was profit before tax of JPY24,162 million(JPY14,035 million for FY2020), depreciation and amortization of JPY28,444 million, including JPY11,534 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY5,700 million (JPY3,912 million for FY2020). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY2,892 million compared to net cash-in of JPY1,513 million for FY2020. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with FY2020, there were increases in payment of liabilities and decreases in advance receipt of contract liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for FY2021 was JPY11,838 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY13,216 million for FY2020), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY6,783 million (JPY6,391 million for FY2020), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,734 million (JPY4,617 million for FY2020), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million, and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY2,150 million (JPY2,499 million for FY2020).

Net cash used in financing activities for FY2021 was JPY27,296 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY23,618 million for FY2020), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY19,983 million (JPY20,168 million for FY2020), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY5,170 million (JPY1,830 million for FY2020), dividends paid of JPY3,836 million (JPY1,533 million for FY2020) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million (net decrease of JPY360 million for FY2020).

Outlook for FY2022
With regard to our outlook for FY2022, we expect continued growth in revenues and gross profit for enterprise network services and an upward trend of systems integration revenues. Our consolidated financial targets for FY2022 are as follows: total revenues of JPY250.0 billion (up 10.5% from FY2021) and operating profit of JPY27.2 billion (up 15.5% from FY2021). As for profit before tax, we target JPY26.3 billion (up 8.8% from FY2021), by considering finance expenses, share of profit or loss of investments accounted for using equity method and others. As for profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent, we target JPY17.5 billion (up 11.7% from FY2021), by considering income tax expenses at the normal effective tax rate.

Three-year mid-term plan (FY2021-FY2023)
As for FY2021, we exceeded our profit targets. Considering the progress of financial performance and the continued favorable market environment, today we update our FY2023 operating margin target in three-year mid-term plan to 11.5% from over 10%, which was revised from original target of over 9% on November 5, 2021. The revenue target remains unchanged from the initially announced, which is around JPY270.0 billion.

Dividend Policy, FY2021 Dividend and FY2022 Dividend Forecast
The basic dividend policy of IIJ is that IIJ pays dividends to its shareholders continuously and in a stable manner while considering the need to have retained earnings for the enhancement of financial position, medium-to long-term business expansion, future business investment and other goals.

Based on the Articles of Incorporation of IIJ, the frequency of dividend payments is twice each fiscal year, an interim dividend and a year-end dividend. The interim dividend is decided by the meeting of the board directors of IIJ and the year-end dividend is approved at IIJ’s general meeting of shareholders.

As for FY2021, considering this basic policy, our interim dividend was JPY23.00 per share of common stock. Today, we revise our year-end dividend forecast to JPY25.00 per share, from the initial forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year of JPY19.50 per share and the previous forecast of JPY23.00 per share which was revised on November 5, 2021. Total annual dividend forecast for FY2021 is JPY48.00 per share of common stock, which is an increase of JPY18.25 per share from FY2020 dividend (post-stock-split basis).

As for FY2022, our interim and year-end dividend forecasts are JPY29.25 and JPY29.25 per share of common stock respectively. FY2022 total annual dividend forecast is JPY58.50 per share of common stock, which is an increase of JPY10.50 from FY2021 annual dividend.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on May 13, 2022.
The presentation material can be found in the following URL as well: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/621bbd59-a916-4f69-a84f-2dbfc48a74e9

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

42,466,933

47,390,527

Trade receivables

34,799,075

37,649,104

Inventories

2,171,046

2,608,348

Prepaid expenses

10,598,441

13,553,353

Contract assets

1,281,918

1,870,396

Other financial assets

1,975,910

1,294,616

Other current assets

111,334

119,198

Total current assets

93,404,657

104,485,542

Non-current assets

Tangible assets

17,084,401

17,845,557

Right-of-use assets

50,707,726

44,874,062

Goodwill

6,082,472

9,479,464

Intangible assets

16,954,274

16,423,552

Investments accounted for using the equity method

9,026,980

5,829,694

Prepaid expenses

9,537,160

10,452,179

Contract assets

46,638

68,584

Other investments

12,912,483

17,409,909

Deferred tax assets

143,337

182,641

Other financial assets

4,442,704

4,244,549

Other non-current assets

434,437

509,343

Total non-current assets

127,372,612

127,319,534

Total assets

220,777,269

231,805,076

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

19,243,800

20,741,835

Borrowings

18,560,000

16,370,000

Income taxes payable

3,012,415

5,795,084

Contract liabilities

7,101,821

9,571,064

Deferred income

79,914

65,415

Other financial liabilities

17,879,331

17,034,706

Other current liabilities

7,381,746

7,199,450

Total current liabilities

73,259,027

76,777,554

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

7,000,000

5,500,000

Retirement benefit liabilities

4,168,575

4,394,707

Provisions

756,405

786,273

Contract liabilities

7,244,411

7,428,629

Deferred income

405,579

340,164

Deferred tax liabilities

225,469

640,624

Other financial liabilities

35,647,899

30,146,338

Other non-current liabilities

1,098,253

1,169,990

Total non-current liabilities

56,546,591

50,406,725

Total liabilities

129,805,618

127,184,279

Equity

Share capital

25,530,621

25,561,838

Share premium

36,388,811

36,518,235

Retained earnings

25,046,813

37,023,749

Other components of equity

4,865,110

6,275,222

Treasury shares

(1,874,976

)

(1,850,924

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

89,956,379

103,528,120

Non-controlling interests

1,015,272

1,092,677

Total equity

90,971,651

104,620,797

Total liabilities and equity

220,777,269

231,805,076

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenues

Network services

126,826,927

128,212,839

System integration

83,283,912

95,338,864

ATM operation business

2,891,041

2,783,674

Total revenues

213,001,880

226,335,377

Cost of sales

Cost of network services

(99,656,232

)

(92,594,448

)

Cost of systems integration

(71,196,904

)

(80,396,387

)

Cost of ATM operation business

(1,866,789

)

(1,716,341

)

Total cost of sales

(172,719,925

)

(174,707,176

)

Gross Profit

40,281,955

51,628,201

Selling, general and administrative expense

(25,490,666

)

(27,968,883

)

Other operating income

148,500

171,128

Other operating expenses

(692,066

)

(283,363

)

Operating Profit

14,247,723

23,547,083

Finance income

776,298

3,506,147

Finance expenses

(581,486

)

(556,074

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
using equity method

(407,816

)

(2,334,956

)

Profit (loss) before tax

14,034,719

24,162,200

Income tax expense

(4,233,584

)

(8,361,808

)

Profit (loss) for the year

9,801,135

15,800,392

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

9,711,559

15,672,105

Non-controlling interests

89,576

128,287

Total

9,801,135

15,800,392

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

107.67

173.56

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

107.14

172.74

※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Profit (loss) for the year

9,801,135

15,800,392

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
as measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income

2,371,133

691,051

Remeasurement of defined benefit plans

115,649

141,044

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

2,486,782

832,095

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

98,938

695,038

Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income

(692

)

(1,199

)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments
accounted for using equity method

(21,921

)

25,222

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

76,325

719,061

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

2,563,107

1,551,156

Other comprehensive income for the year

12,364,242

17,351,548

Other comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

12,274,666

17,223,261

Non-controlling interest

89,576

128,287

Other comprehensive income for the year

12,364,242

17,351,548


Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

For the year ended March 31, 2021

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

Non-controlling interests

Total
equity

Share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings

Other components of equity

Treasury shares

Total

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Balance, April 1, 2020

25,530,621

36,271,395

16,500,993

2,669,501

(1,896,921

)

79,075,589

981,528

80,057,117

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

9,711,559

-

-

9,711,559

89,576

9,801,135

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,563,107

-

2,563,107

-

2,563,107

Total comprehensive income

-

-

9,711,559

2,563,107

-

12,274,666

89,576

12,364,242

Transactions with owners

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

(140

)

(140

)

-

(140

)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

52,781

-

-

22,085

74,866

-

74,866

Dividends paid

-

-

(1,533,237

)

-

-

(1,533,237

)

(55,832

)

(1,589,069

)

Stock-based compensation

-

64,635

-

-

-

64,635

-

64,635

Transfer from other components of
equity to retained earnings

-

-

367,498

(367,498

)

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners

-

117,416

(1,165,739

)

(367,498

)

21,945

(1,393,876

)

(55,832

)

(1,449,708

)

Balance, March 31, 2021

25,530,621

36,388,811

25,046,813

4,865,110

(1,874,976

)

89,956,379

1,015,272

90,971,651

For the year ended March 31, 2022

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

Non-controlling interests

Total
equity

Share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings

Other components of equity

Treasury shares

Total

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Balance, April 1, 2021

25,530,621

36,388,811

25,046,813

4,865,110

(1,874,976

)

89,956,379

1,015,272

90,971,651

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

15,672,105

-

-

15,672,105

128,287

15,800,392

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,551,156

-

1,551,156

-

1,551,156

Total comprehensive income

-

-

15,672,105

1,551,156

-

17,223,261

128,287

17,351,548

Transactions with owners

Issuance of common stock

31,217

(31,152

)

-

-

-

65

-

65

Disposal of treasury shares

-

82,447

-

-

24,052

106,499

-

106,499

Dividends paid

-

-

(3,836,213

)

-

-

(3,836,213

)

(48,550

)

(3,884,763

)

Stock-based compensation

-

82,794

-

-

-

82,794

-

82,794

Transfer from other components of
equity to retained earnings

-

-

141,044

(141,044

)

-

-

-

-

Other

-

(4,665

)

-

-

-

(4,665

)

(2,332

)

(6,997

)

Total transactions with owners

31,217

129,424

(3,695,169

)

(141,044

)

24,052

(3,651,520

)

(50,882

)

(3,702,402

)

Balance, March 31, 2022

25,561,838

36,518,235

37,023,749

6,275,222

(1,850,924

)

103,528,120

1,092,677

104,620,797

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit (loss) before tax

14,034,719

24,162,200

Adjustments

Depreciation and amortization

27,973,729

28,444,400

Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment

634,271

218,938

Shares of loss (profit) of investments
accounted for using the equity method

407,816

2,334,956

Finance income

(639,262

)

(3,439,435

)

Finance expenses

579,741

537,785

Other

338,666

241,612

Changes in working capital

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(2,151,565

)

(1,403,938

)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

312,484

(423,357

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(2,671,608

)

(1,414,078

)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(829,519

)

(610,424

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

15,818

162,549

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

1,504,966

834,332

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

1,071,330

551,939

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

2,505,263

(162,719

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

(82,505

)

(9,735

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

1,677,036

(877,379

)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

(185,457

)

28,482

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

347,171

432,037

Subtotal

44,843,094

49,608,165

Interest and dividends received

192,760

190,635

Interest paid

(580,053

)

(526,334

)

Income taxes paid

(3,911,634

)

(5,699,672

)

Cash flows from operating activities

40,544,167

43,572,794

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of tangible assets

(6,390,700

)

(6,783,406

)

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

2,499,494

2,150,398

Purchases of intangible assets

(4,616,636

)

(4,734,494

)

Proceeds from sales of intangible assets

44,085

189

Purchase of a subsidiary

-

(2,612,008

)

Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method

(4,754,000

)

-

Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using
equity method

60,637

780,000

Purchases of other investments

(241,307

)

(716,670

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

462,547

104,818

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

(280,742

)

(102,687

)

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
and guarantee deposits

64,852

150,369

Payments for refundable insurance policies

(68,767

)

(74,896

)

Other

4,695

273

Cash flows from investing activities

(13,215,842

)

(11,838,114

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(1,830,000

)

(5,170,000

)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(360,000

)

1,480,000

Proceeds from other financial liabilities

329,566

261,360

Payments of other financial liabilities

(20,168,227

)

(19,982,614

)

Dividends paid

(1,533,237

)

(3,836,213

)

Other

(55,832

)

(48,486

)

Cash flows from financing activities

(23,617,730

)

(27,295,953

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

84,604

484,867

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,795,199

4,923,594

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

38,671,734

42,466,933

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

42,466,933

47,390,527

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Reportable segments

Network service and systems integration business

ATM operation
business

Adjustments

Consolidated

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

210,110,839

2,891,041

213,001,880

Intersegment transactions

167,160

(167,160

)

Total revenue

210,277,999

2,891,041

(167,160

)

213,001,880

Segment operating profit

13,541,072

826,004

(119,353

)

14,247,723

Finance income

776,298

Finance expense

(581,486

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

(407,816

)

Profit before tax

14,034,719

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Reportable segments

Network service and systems integration business

ATM operation
business

Adjustments

Consolidated

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

223,551,703

2,783,674

226,335,377

Intersegment transactions

127,000

(127,000

)

Total revenue

223,678,703

2,783,674

(127,000

)

226,335,377

Segment operating profit

22,798,740

834,462

(86,119

)

23,547,083

Finance income

3,506,147

Finance expense

(556,074

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

(2,334,956

)

Profit before tax

24,162,200

Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Substantially all revenues are from customers operating in Japan. Geographic information for revenues is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations. In addition, non-current assets (excluding financial instruments, deferred tax assets and assets related to retirement benefits) are not presented because substantially all non-current assets are located in Japan and non-current assets located overseas are not material.
Major customers information is not provided because there is no single external customer that accounts for 10% or more of the Company's revenue.

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 were as follows:

For the year ended
March 31, 2021

For the year ended
March 31, 2022

Numerator：

Basic earnings attributable to owners of the parent ( thousands of yen )

9,711,559

15,672,105

Denominator：

Weighted average number of shares ― basic（shares）

90,195,162

90,296,089

Dilution arising from stock options (shares)

451,642

430,813

Weighted average number of shares ― diluted（shares）

90,646,804

90,726,902

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic (yen)

107.67

173.56

Diluted (yen)

107.14

172.74

Stock split
Based on a resolution of the Board of Directors on November 9, 2020, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common shares held by shareholders as of December 31, 2020, with an effective date of January 1, 2021. As a result of the stock split, per share information for the previous and current consolidated fiscal years presented in the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements is presented after adjustment for the stock split.

Subsequent Events

Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (“FY2021”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 [Under IFRS]

May 13, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: (03) 5205-6500
Scheduled date for annual general shareholders’ meeting: June 28, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment: June 29, 2022
Scheduled date for filing of annual securities report (Yuka-shoken -houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: June 30, 2022
Supplemental material on annual results: Yes
Presentation on annual results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit (loss)
for the year

Profit (loss)
attributable to owners
of the parent

Other comprehensive income

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022

226,335

6.3

23,547

65.3

24,162

72.2

15,800

61.2

15,672

61.4

17,352

40.3

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

213,002

4.2

14,248

73.2

14,035

96.0

9,801

133.7

9,712

142.4

12,364

195.5

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Rate of return
on equity

Ratio of profit before taxes to total assets

Ratio of operating profit to revenues

JPY

JPY

%

%

%

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022

173.56

172.74

16.2

10.7

10.4

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

107.67

107.14

11.5

6.6

6.7

(Reference) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: JPY(2,335) million, Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: JPY(408) million
(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Ratio of owners' equity
to total assets

Owners' equity
per share

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

JPY

As of March 31, 2022

231,805

104,621

103,528

44.7

1,146.32

As of March 31, 2021

220,777

90,972

89,956

40.7

997.24

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, owners' equity per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents
(end of the year)

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

43,573

(11,838

)

(27,296

)

47,391

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

40,544

(13,216

)

(23,618

)

42,467


2Dividends

Dividend per Shares

Total cash
dividends
for the year

Payout
Ratio
(consolidated)

Ratio of Dividends to Shareholder's Equity
(consolidated)

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY millions

%

%

Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2021

20.50

19.50

2,684

27.6

3.2

Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2022

23.00

25.00

48.00

4,335

27.7

4.5

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023
(forecast)

29.25

29.25

58.50

30.2

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-onewith an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10.25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

3. Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings per share

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Interim Period Ending September 30, 2022

117,000

7.3

10,700

15.0

10,300

(1.3

)

6,800

(1.3

)

75.29

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

250,000

10.5

27,200

15.5

26,300

8.8

17,500

11.7

193.77

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of March 31, 2022: 93,534,800 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 93,469,200 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2022: 3,221,667 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 3,263,532 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 90,296,089 shares
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 90,195,162 shares

* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of May 13, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Considered Factors for FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.

ii) Adoption of IFRS
We have adopted IFRS from the Annual Securities Report (Yuka-shoken houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.


[English Translation]

May 13, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
(Ticker symbol: 3774, The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

Information Pertaining to Our Largest Shareholder

1. About Our Largest Shareholder (As of March 31, 2022)

Name

Relationship

Its Ownership Percentage (%)

Securities Exchanges
where its Shares are Listed

Direct ownership

Indirect ownership

Total

Nippon Telegraph
and Telephone
Corporation (“NTT”)

IIJ is NTT's affiliate company

22.4

4.5

26.9

Tokyo Stock Exchange
(The Prime Market)

2. Position of the Listed Company (IIJ) within NTT Group and other relationships

The ownership percentage by NTT, which is IIJ's largest shareholder, was 26.9% as of March 31, 2022, including its indirect ownership. However, IIJ's business activities are not affected by NTT's ownership in IIJ and IIJ is maintaining its management independence.

3. Business Relationship with NTT Group

IIJ uses services provided by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation for a significant portion of IIJ’s access circuits, services provided by NTT Communications Corporation for a significant portion of IIJ’s domestic and international backbone circuits, and services provided by NTT DOCOMO, INC for a significant portion of IIJ’s mobile infrastructure, to provide Internet connectivity, mobile-related and other services to IIJ’s customers. IIJ also leases a part of Internet data center facilities from NTT Group companies to provide Internet data center services. The aggregate amount paid to for these services was JPY21,649 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.


End


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest snaps up $3M in Coinbase shares amid sell-off

    Even as 2022’s stock rout deepens, hitting her own fund included particularly hard, Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood is moving forward undeterred with her now-controversial stock-picking strategy.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • 10 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks with high dividend yields. If you want to check out more stocks in this list, see 5 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields. According to Bank of America, high yielding stocks have outperformed so far in 2022. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at […]

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell on Thursday after an analyst slashed his stock price forecast for the auto giant. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan is worried that legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (NYSE: GM) will see their earnings fall in the coming years, as they shift more of their production toward electric vehicles (EVs). For Ford specifically, Langan warns that the costs of raw materials needed to build EVs have surged due to supply constraints.

  • Robinhood Gets Backing From 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire

    In total, Bankman-Fried acquired 56,273,469 shares, according to an SEC filing Thursday. The company Bankman-Fried is showing such an interest in is Robinhood . The online brokerage firm first drew widespread attention in early 2021 as a vehicle used by novice traders to help bid up the price of so-called meme stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.