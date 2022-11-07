IIJ Announces its First Six Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“1H22”, from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1
Highlights of Financial Results for 1H22
FY22 Targets
1H22
Full Year
Total revenues
JPY 122.0 billion
up
11.8
%
YoY2
JPY 117.0 billion
JPY 250.0 billion
Operating profit
JPY 11.2 billion
up
20.1
%
YoY
JPY 10.7 billion
JPY 27.2 billion
Profit before tax
JPY 12.9 billion
up
23.3
%
YoY
JPY 10.3 billion
JPY 26.3 billion
Net profit3
JPY 8.6 billion
up
25.3
%
YoY
JPY 6.8 billion
JPY 17.5 billion
Overview of 1H22 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Digital transformation trend among Japanese enterprises, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has continued to expand, while business activities have been gradually getting back to normal. Under those circumstances, revenue growth rate year over year (YoY), which we regard as an important indicator for business expansion, showed the increasing trend from 9.8% in 1Q22 to 13.7% in 2Q22. For this six-month period of 1H22, network services recurring revenues excluding mobile services continued to accumulate with 10.1% YoY growth, mainly driven by IP services4, security services and WAN services. Also, we have been seeing strong demands for network related integration from various industries and had 1H22 systems integration revenue and orders received increased by 19.5% and 31.2% YoY respectively. As a result, we exceeded each of our 1H22 financial targets. As for the further expansion of our network services line-up, we internally developed and launched "IIJ Secure Access Service" as our SASE5 service based on our service development strategy. Through offering a combination of our highly reliable and value-added services with systems integration, we are confident that our revenue growth would be stronger, which should lead to significant profit expansion,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.
“Japanese enterprises and government agencies have just started to evolve their network and systems to the ones that combine Internet technologies such as Cloud, remote access and advanced security features based on zero-trust, which is what we had foreseen years ago. These shifts are making our expertise in Internet and network technologies more prominent against competitors such as telecom carriers and system integrators. In order to strengthen our business expansion further, we are enhancing on recruiting activities and have acquired 1.5 times more new graduates expected to join IIJ next spring. We believe that our technology-oriented business operation continues to attract engineers which contribute further business expansion,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.
_____________________
1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
5 SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) is a concept to shift controls of network and security on the route to Cloud services to enable secure access from any points, instead of the conventional centralized management through headquarters or data centers.
1H22 Financial Results Summary
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.
Operating Results Summary
1H21
1H22
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
％
Total revenues
109,054
121,962
11.8
Network services
63,436
67,707
6.7
Systems integration (SI)
44,209
52,846
19.5
ATM operation business
1,409
1,409
0.0
Total costs
(85,969
)
(95,471
)
11.1
Network services
(46,754
)
(49,802
)
6.5
Systems integration (SI)
(38,340
)
(44,857
)
17.0
ATM operation business
(875
)
(812
)
(7.2
)
Total gross profit
23,085
26,491
14.8
Network services
16,682
17,905
7.3
Systems integration (SI)
5,869
7,989
36.1
ATM operation business
534
597
11.8
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)
(13,781
)
(15,318
)
11.2
Operating profit
9,304
11,173
20.1
Profit before tax
10,432
12,858
23.3
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
6,892
8,638
25.3
(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.
Segment Results Summary
1H21
1H22
JPY millions
JPY millions
Total revenues
109,054
121,962
Network services and SI business
107,712
120,608
ATM operation business
1,408
1,409
Elimination
(66
)
(55
)
Operating profit
9,304
11,173
Network services and SI business
8,933
10,725
ATM operation business
417
468
Elimination
(46
)
(20
)
1H22 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY121,962 million, up 11.8% YoY (JPY109,054 million for 1H21).
Network services revenue was JPY67,707 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY63,436 million for 1H21).
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY19,269 million, up 2.4% YoY from JPY18,813 million for 1H21. The increase was due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue in the response to the reduction in procurement cost.
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,453 million, up 2.1% YoY from JPY12,196 million for 1H21, mainly due to an increase in revenue of IIJmio Mobile services led by an increase in subscription, which absorbed a decrease in revenue resulted from a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of old plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY22,469 million, up 15.0% YoY from JPY19,546 million for 1H21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.
Revenues for WAN services were JPY13,516 million, up 4.9% YoY from JPY12,881 million for 1H21.
Network Services Revenues Breakdown
1H21
1H22
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
％
Total network services
63,436
67,707
6.7
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
18,813
19,269
2.4
IP services (including data center connectivity services)
6,622
7,090
7.1
IIJ Mobile Services
10,284
10,137
(1.4
)
Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)
4,839
5,302
9.6
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)
5,445
4,835
(11.2
)
Others
1,907
2,042
7.1
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
12,196
12,453
2.1
IIJmio Mobile Services
10,741
10,866
1.2
Others
1,455
1,587
9.1
Outsourcing services
19,546
22,469
15.0
WAN services
12,881
13,516
4.9
Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)
As of Sep. 30, 2021
As of Sep. 30, 2022
YoY Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
2,301,380
2,627,001
325,621
IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2)
757
818
61
IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2)
1,211
1,307
96
IIJ Mobile Services
2,210,095
2,532,815
322,720
Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)
1,218,375
1,493,805
275,430
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)
991,720
1,039,010
47,290
Others
89,317
92,061
2,744
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
1,416,927
1,518,130
101,203
IIJmio Mobile Services
1,072,107
1,178,269
106,162
Others
344,820
339,861
(4,959
)
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3)
7,279.7
7,729.1
449.4
(Notes)
1.
Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.
2.
The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
3.
Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.
SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY52,846 million, up 19.5% YoY (JPY44,209 million for 1H21).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY19,549 million, up 26.4% YoY (JPY15,472 million for 1H21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY33,297 million, up 15.9% YoY (JPY28,737 million for 1H21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.
Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY60,992 million, up 31.2% YoY (JPY46,503 million for 1H21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY21,670 million, up 14.9% YoY (JPY18,865 million for 1H21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY39,322 million, up 42.3% YoY (JPY27,638 million for 1H21).
Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of September 30, 2022 amounted to JPY80,937 million, up 17.4% YoY (JPY68,949 million as of September 30, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY14,572 million, up 16.0% YoY (JPY12,561 million as of September 30, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY66,365 million, up 17.7% YoY (JPY56,388 million as of September 30, 2021).
ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,409 million, almost same revenue as JPY1,409 million for 1H21.
Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY95,471 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY85,969 million for 1H21).
Cost of network services revenue was JPY49,802 million, up 6.5% YoY (JPY46,754 million for 1H21), mainly due to an increase in purchasing cost of mobile device. Gross profit was JPY17,905 million, up 7.3% YoY (JPY16,682 million for 1H21), and gross profit ratio was 26.4% (26.3% for 1H21).
Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY44,857 million, up 17.0% YoY (JPY38,340 million for 1H21), mainly due to increases in license fees along with an increase in multi-cloud related services’ revenues and purchasing costs. Gross profit was JPY7,989 million, up 36.1% YoY (JPY5,869 million for 1H21) and gross profit ratio was 15.1% (13.3% for 1H21).
Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY812 million, down 7.2% YoY (JPY875 million for 1H21). Gross profit was JPY597 million (JPY534 million for 1H21) and gross profit ratio was 42.4% (37.9% for 1H21).
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY15,508 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY13,790 million for 1H21), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.
Other operating income was JPY221 million (JPY93 million for 1H21).
Other operating expenses was JPY31 million (JPY84 million for 1H21).
Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY11,173 million (JPY9,304 million for 1H21), up 20.1% YoY.
Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY2,042 million, compared to JPY1,772 million for 1H21. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,196 million (JPY1,692 million for 1H21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY761 million (JPY3 million for 1H21).
Finance expense was JPY279 million, compared to JPY272 million for 1H21. It included interest expenses of JPY266 million (JPY272 million for 1H21).
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY78 million (loss of JPY372 million for 1H21). There was a loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY180 million.
Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY12,858 million (JPY10,432 million for 1H21), up 23.3% YoY.
Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY4,118 million (JPY3,474 million for 1H21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY8,740 million (JPY6,958 million for 1H21), up 25.6% YoY.
Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY102 million (JPY66 million for 1H21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY8,638 million (JPY6,892 million for 1H21), up 25.3% YoY.
Financial Position as of September 30, 2022
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY235,160 million, increased by JPY3,355 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY103,947 million, decreased by JPY538 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY5,323 million to JPY42,068 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY103 million to JPY37,546 million, inventories increased by JPY1,279 million to JPY3,887 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,097 million to JPY15,650 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs, and contract assets increased by JPY1,575 million to JPY3,445 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY131,213 million, increased by JPY3,893 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY2,838 million to JPY20,684 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY214 million to JPY44,660 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY746 million to JPY15,678 million mainly due to amortization of software, and prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,512 million to JPY11,964 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs.
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY74,501 million, decreased by JPY2,276 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY1,031 million to JPY21,773 million, borrowings increased by JPY250 million to JPY16,620 million due to a decrease of JPY750 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,907 million to JPY3,888 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY435 million to JPY10,006 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,305 million to JPY15,730 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY49,154 million, decreased by JPY1,253 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,000 million to JPY4,500 million due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY921 million to JPY6,508 million and other financial liabilities increased by JPY911 million to JPY31,057 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY110,359 million, increased by JPY6,831 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 46.9% as of September 30, 2022.
1H22 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were JPY42,068 million (JPY39,795 million as of September 30, 2021).
Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H22 was JPY13,457 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY18,865 million for 1H21). There were profit before tax of JPY12,858 million (JPY10,432 million for 1H21), depreciation and amortization of JPY14,145 million (JPY13,266 million for 1H21), including JPY5,629 million (JPY5,035 million for 1H21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY6,035 million (JPY3,352 million for 1H21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY5,992 million compared to net cash-out of JPY399 million for 1H21. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with 1H21, there were a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables and increases in payments of prepaid expenses and inventories, which exceeded a decrease in payments of trade and other payables.
Net cash used in investing activities for 1H22 was JPY7,219 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,185 million for 1H21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY5,704 million (JPY4,164 million for 1H21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,137 million (JPY2,167 million for 1H21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY947 million (JPY1,011 million for 1H21).
Net cash used in financing activities for 1H22 was JPY12,601 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY13,402 million for 1H21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY9,544 million (JPY8,989 million for 1H21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY750 million (JPY4,085 million for 1H21) and dividends paid of JPY2,258 million (JPY1,759 million for 1H21).
Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets
1H22 financial results slightly exceeded our financial targets announced on May 13, 2022. Meanwhile, FY2022 financial targets remain unchanged, because the full-year forecasts are largely dependent on the fourth quarter results in general.
Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 7, 2022.
The presentation material can also be found here http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a34c18ba-de82-4548-a2d3-461ea6a97120
About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.
For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir
Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
47,391
42,068
Trade receivables
37,649
37,546
Inventories
2,608
3,887
Prepaid expenses
13,553
15,650
Contract assets
1,870
3,445
Other financial assets
1,295
1,112
Other current assets
119
239
Total current assets
104,485
103,947
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
17,846
20,684
Right-of-use assets
44,874
44,660
Goodwill
9,479
9,877
Intangible assets
16,424
15,678
Investments accounted for using equity method
5,830
5,672
Prepaid expenses
10,452
11,964
Contract assets
69
53
Other investments
17,410
17,780
Deferred tax assets
183
196
Other financial assets
4,245
4,101
Other non-current assets
508
548
Total non-current assets
127,320
131,213
Total assets
231,805
235,160
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
20,742
21,773
Borrowings
16,370
16,620
Income taxes payable
5,795
3,888
Contract liabilities
9,571
10,006
Deferred income
65
77
Other financial liabilities
17,035
15,730
Other current liabilities
7,199
6,407
Total current liabilities
76,777
74,501
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
5,500
4,500
Retirement benefit liabilities
4,395
4,478
Provisions
786
788
Contract liabilities
7,429
6,508
Deferred income
340
311
Deferred tax liabilities
641
322
Other financial liabilities
30,146
31,057
Other non-current liabilities
1,170
1,190
Total non-current liabilities
50,407
49,154
Total liabilities
127,184
123,655
Equity
Share capital
25,562
25,562
Share premium
36,518
36,615
Retained earnings
37,024
43,404
Other components of equity
6,275
6,609
Treasury shares
(1,851
)
(1,831
)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
103,528
110,359
Non-controlling interests
1,093
1,146
Total equity
104,621
111,505
Total liabilities and equity
231,805
235,160
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Revenues
Network services
63,436
67,707
System integration
44,209
52,846
ATM operation business
1,409
1,409
Total revenues
109,054
121,962
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(46,754
)
(49,802
)
Cost of systems integration
(38,340
)
(44,857
)
Cost of ATM operation business
(875
)
(812
)
Total cost of sales
(85,969
)
(95,471
)
Gross Profit
23,085
26,491
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(13,790
)
(15,508
)
Other operating income
93
221
Other operating expenses
(84
)
(31
)
Operating Profit
9,304
11,173
Finance income
1,772
2,042
Finance expenses
(272
)
(279
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
(372
)
(78
)
Profit (loss) before tax
10,432
12,858
Income tax expense
(3,474
)
(4,118
)
Profit (loss) for the period
6,958
8,740
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
6,892
8,638
Non-controlling interests
66
102
Total
6,958
8,740
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
38.17
47.81
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
37.99
47.58
※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Revenues
Network services
31,961
34,473
System integration
23,403
28,578
ATM operation business
715
721
Total revenues
56,079
63,772
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(23,609
)
(25,371
)
Cost of systems integration
(20,380
)
(24,197
)
Cost of ATM operation business
(431
)
(412
)
Total cost of sales
(44,420
)
(49,980
)
Gross Profit
11,659
13,792
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(6,707
)
(7,652
)
Other operating income
40
28
Other operating expenses
(48
)
(21
)
Operating Profit
4,944
6,147
Finance income
427
300
Finance expenses
(135
)
(148
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
(155
)
(64
)
Profit (loss) before tax
5,081
6,235
Income tax expense
(1,666
)
(1,982
)
Profit (loss) for the period
3,415
4,253
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
3,385
4,248
Non-controlling interests
30
5
Total
3,415
4,253
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
18.74
23.51
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
18.65
23.39
※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Profit (loss)
6,958
8,740
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
2,008
(711
)
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
2,008
(711
)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
18
1,011
Financial assets measured at fair value through
0
(1
)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
13
35
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
31
1,045
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
2,039
334
Other comprehensive income
8,997
9,074
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,931
8,972
Non-controlling interest
66
102
Other comprehensive income
8,997
9,074
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Profit (loss)
3,415
4,253
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
1,174
241
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
1,174
241
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
23
309
Financial assets measured at fair value through
(0
)
0
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
(0
)
19
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
23
328
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
1,197
569
Other comprehensive income
4,612
4,822
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
4,582
4,817
Non-controlling interest
30
5
Other comprehensive income
4,612
4,822
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity
Non-controlling interests
Total
Share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Other components of equity
Treasury shares
Total
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Balance, April 1, 2021
25,531
36,389
25,047
4,865
(1,875
)
89,957
1,015
90,972
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
6,892
-
-
6,892
66
6,958
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,039
-
2,039
-
2,039
Total comprehensive income
-
-
6,892
2,039
-
8,931
66
8,997
Transactions with owners
Issuance of common stock
31
(31
)
-
-
-
0
-
0
Disposal of treasury shares
-
23
-
-
24
47
-
47
Dividends paid
-
-
(1,759
)
-
-
(1,759
)
(49
)
(1,808
)
Stock-based compensation
-
39
-
-
-
39
-
39
Total transactions with owners
31
31
(1,759
)
-
24
(1,673
)
(49
)
(1,722
)
Balance, September 30, 2021
25,562
36,420
30,180
6,904
(1,851
)
97,215
1,032
98,247
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity
Non-controlling interests
Total
Share capital
Share premium
Retained earnings
Other components of equity
Treasury shares
Total
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Balance, April 1, 2022
25,562
36,518
37,024
6,275
(1,851
)
103,528
1,093
104,621
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
8,638
-
-
8,638
102
8,740
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
334
-
334
-
334
Total comprehensive income
-
-
8,638
334
-
8,972
102
9,074
Transactions with owners
Disposal of treasury shares
-
56
-
-
20
76
-
76
Dividends paid
-
-
(2,258
)
-
-
(2,258
)
(49
)
(2,307
)
Stock-based compensation
-
41
-
-
-
41
-
41
Total transactions with owners
-
97
(2,258
)
-
20
(2,141
)
(49
)
(2,190
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
25,562
36,615
43,404
6,609
(1,831
)
110,359
1,146
111,505
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) before tax
10,432
12,858
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
13,266
14,145
Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment
69
(151
)
Shares of loss (profit) of investments
373
78
Finance income
(1,742
)
(2,042
)
Finance expenses
272
279
Other
63
389
Changes in working capital
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
5,133
534
Decrease (increase) in inventories
79
(1,242
)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
(1,464
)
(3,351
)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
(585
)
(1,559
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets
(30
)
(120
)
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
685
372
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(2,877
)
766
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(259
)
(700
)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income
(5
)
(1
)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(1,293
)
(772
)
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities
0
(2
)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities
217
83
Subtotal
22,334
19,564
Interest and dividends received
154
189
Interest paid
(271
)
(261
)
Income taxes paid
(3,352
)
(6,035
)
Cash flows from operating activities
18,865
13,457
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of tangible assets
(4,164
)
(5,704
)
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets
1,011
947
Purchases of intangible assets
(2,167
)
(2,137
)
Purchase of a subsidiary
(2,612
)
-
Purchases of other investments
(348
)
(280
)
Proceeds from sales of other investments
95
9
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits
(84
)
(30
)
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
121
14
Payments for refundable insurance policies
(37
)
(37
)
Other
0
(1
)
Cash flows from investing activities
(8,185
)
(7,219
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(4,085
)
(750
)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
1,480
-
Payments of other financial liabilities
(8,989
)
(9,544
)
Dividends paid
(1,759
)
(2,258
)
Other
(49
)
(49
)
Cash flows from financing activities
(13,402
)
(12,601
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
50
1,040
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,672
)
(5,323
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
42,467
47,391
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
39,795
42,068
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Going Concern Assumption
Nothing to be reported.
Material Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
Nothing to be reported.
Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Segment information for the Company is as follows:
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Reportable segments
Network service and systems integration business
ATM operation business
Adjustments
Consolidated
Millons of yen
Millons of yen
Millons of yen
Millons of yen
Revenue
Customers
107,646
1,408
－
109,054
Intersegment transactions
66
－
(66
)
－
Total revenue
107,712
1,408
(66
)
109,054
Segment operating profit
8,933
417
(46
)
9,304
Finance income
1,772
Finance expense
(272
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
(372
)
Profit before tax
10,432
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Reportable segments
Network service and systems integration business
ATM operation business
Adjustments
Consolidated
Millons of yen
Millons of yen
Millons of yen
Millons of yen
Revenue
Customers
120,553
1,409
－
121,962
Intersegment transactions
55
－
(55
)
－
Total revenue
120,608
1,409
(55
)
121,962
Segment operating profit
10,725
468
(20
)
11,173
Finance income
2,042
Finance expense
(279
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
(78
)
Profit before tax
12,858
Intersegment transactions are based on market price.
Subsequent Events
Based on the resolution of the IIJ’s board of directors held on August 5, 2022, IIJ conducted the stock split of shares as of the record date of September 30, 2022, at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Therefore, the information per share for the first half ended September 30, 2021, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, for the first half ended September 30, 2022 and for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 in the consolidated financial statements is based on the post-split basis.
Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 (“1H22”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2022 [Under IFRS]
November 7, 2022
Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 2, 2022
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(% shown is YoY change)
Revenues
Operating profit
Profit (loss) before tax
Profit (loss)
Profit (loss)
Other comprehensive income
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
Six Months ended September 30, 2022
121,962
11.8
11,173
20.1
12,858
23.3
8,740
25.6
8,638
25.3
9,074
0.9
Six Months ended September 30, 2021
109,054
7.3
9,304
77.6
10,432
133.6
6,958
147.6
6,892
148.8
8,997
108.4
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
JPY
JPY
Six Months ended September 30, 2022
47.81
47.58
Six Months ended September 30, 2021
38.17
37.99
(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Ratio of owners' equity
JPY millions
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
As of September 30, 2022
235,160
111,505
110,359
46.9
As of March 31, 2022
231,805
104,621
103,528
44.7
2．Dividends
Annual Dividends
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
Fiscal Year Ended
―
23.00
―
25.00
48.00
Fiscal Year Ending
―
29.25
Fiscal Year Ending
―
14.63
―
(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the amount on a pre-split basis, the forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.
3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
(% shown is YoY change)
Revenues
Operating profit
Profit (loss) before tax
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent
Basic earnings per share
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
250,000
10.5
27,200
15.5
26,300
8.8
17,500
11.7
96.89
(Notes)
Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.
As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None
(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate
i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
As of September 30, 2022: 187,069,600 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares
ii. Number of treasury stock:
As of September 30, 2022: 6,371,656 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 6,443,334 shares
iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
For the six months ended September 30, 2022: 180,668,564 shares
For the six months ended September 30, 2021: 180,558,276 shares
* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.
* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.
* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of November 7, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.
ii) Change in the unit of presentation for monetary amounts
Amounts of accounts and other items presented in our condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously stated in thousands of yen, but effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, IIJ has changed to present such amounts in millions of yen. In order to facilitate comparison, the amounts for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also presented in millions of yen.
iii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on November 7, 2022.