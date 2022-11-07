U.S. markets closed

IIJ Announces its First Six Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.
·33 min read

TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“1H22”, from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

 

 

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H22

FY22 Targets

 

 

 

1H22

 

Full Year

 

Total revenues

JPY 122.0 billion

up

11.8

%

YoY2

 

JPY 117.0 billion

JPY 250.0 billion

 

Operating profit

JPY 11.2 billion

up

20.1

%

YoY

 

JPY 10.7 billion

JPY 27.2 billion

 

Profit before tax

JPY 12.9 billion

up

23.3

%

YoY

 

JPY 10.3 billion

JPY 26.3 billion

 

Net profit3

JPY 8.6 billion

up

25.3

%

YoY

 

JPY 6.8 billion

JPY 17.5 billion

 

 

Overview of 1H22 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Digital transformation trend among Japanese enterprises, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has continued to expand, while business activities have been gradually getting back to normal. Under those circumstances, revenue growth rate year over year (YoY), which we regard as an important indicator for business expansion, showed the increasing trend from 9.8% in 1Q22 to 13.7% in 2Q22. For this six-month period of 1H22, network services recurring revenues excluding mobile services continued to accumulate with 10.1% YoY growth, mainly driven by IP services4, security services and WAN services. Also, we have been seeing strong demands for network related integration from various industries and had 1H22 systems integration revenue and orders received increased by 19.5% and 31.2% YoY respectively. As a result, we exceeded each of our 1H22 financial targets. As for the further expansion of our network services line-up, we internally developed and launched "IIJ Secure Access Service" as our SASE5 service based on our service development strategy. Through offering a combination of our highly reliable and value-added services with systems integration, we are confident that our revenue growth would be stronger, which should lead to significant profit expansion,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“Japanese enterprises and government agencies have just started to evolve their network and systems to the ones that combine Internet technologies such as Cloud, remote access and advanced security features based on zero-trust, which is what we had foreseen years ago. These shifts are making our expertise in Internet and network technologies more prominent against competitors such as telecom carriers and system integrators. In order to strengthen our business expansion further, we are enhancing on recruiting activities and have acquired 1.5 times more new graduates expected to join IIJ next spring. We believe that our technology-oriented business operation continues to attract engineers which contribute further business expansion,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

_____________________

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
5 SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) is a concept to shift controls of network and security on the route to Cloud services to enable secure access from any points, instead of the conventional centralized management through headquarters or data centers.

1H22 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Results Summary

 

 

1H21

1H22

YoY Change

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

 Total revenues

109,054

 

121,962

 

11.8

 

 Network services

63,436

 

67,707

 

6.7

 

 Systems integration (SI)

44,209

 

52,846

 

19.5

 

 ATM operation business

1,409

 

1,409

 

0.0

 

 Total costs

(85,969

)

(95,471

)

11.1

 

 Network services

(46,754

)

(49,802

)

6.5

 

 Systems integration (SI)

(38,340

)

(44,857

)

17.0

 

 ATM operation business

(875

)

(812

)

(7.2

)

 Total gross profit

23,085

 

26,491

 

14.8

 

 Network services

16,682

 

17,905

 

7.3

 

 Systems integration (SI)

5,869

 

7,989

 

36.1

 

 ATM operation business

534

 

597

 

11.8

 

 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

 

(13,781

)

(15,318

)

11.2

 

 Operating profit

9,304

 

11,173

 

20.1

 

 Profit before tax

10,432

 

12,858

 

23.3

 

 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

 

6,892

 

8,638

 

25.3

 

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Segment Results Summary

 

 

1H21

1H22

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

 Total revenues

109,054

 

121,962

 

 

 Network services and SI business

107,712

 

120,608

 

 

 ATM operation business

1,408

 

1,409

 

 

  Elimination

(66

)

(55

)

 Operating profit

9,304

 

11,173

 

 

 Network services and SI business

8,933

 

10,725

 

 

 ATM operation business

417

 

468

 

 

 Elimination

(46

)

(20

)


1H22 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY121,962 million, up 11.8% YoY (JPY109,054 million for 1H21).

Network services revenue was JPY67,707 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY63,436 million for 1H21).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY19,269 million, up 2.4% YoY from JPY18,813 million for 1H21. The increase was due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue in the response to the reduction in procurement cost.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,453 million, up 2.1% YoY from JPY12,196 million for 1H21, mainly due to an increase in revenue of IIJmio Mobile services led by an increase in subscription, which absorbed a decrease in revenue resulted from a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of old plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY22,469 million, up 15.0% YoY from JPY19,546 million for 1H21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY13,516 million, up 4.9% YoY from JPY12,881 million for 1H21.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

 

 

 

 

 

1H21

1H22

YoY Change

 

 

 

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

 

 Total network services

 

63,436

67,707

6.7

 

 

 

 Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

18,813

19,269

2.4

 

 

 

 

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

6,622

7,090

7.1

 

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile Services

10,284

10,137

(1.4

)

 

 

 

 

Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)

4,839

5,302

9.6

 

 

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

5,445

4,835

(11.2

)

 

 

 

Others

 

1,907

2,042

7.1

 

 

 

 Internet connectivity services (consumer)

12,196

12,453

2.1

 

 

 

 

IIJmio Mobile Services

10,741

10,866

1.2

 

 

 

 

Others

 

1,455

1,587

9.1

 

 

 

 Outsourcing services

19,546

22,469

15.0

 

 

 

 WAN services

 

12,881

13,516

4.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)

 

 

 

 

 

As of Sep. 30, 2021

As of Sep. 30, 2022

YoY Change

 

  Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,301,380

2,627,001

325,621

 

 

 

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2)

757

818

61

 

 

 

IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2)

1,211

1,307

96

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile Services

2,210,095

2,532,815

322,720

 

 

 

 

Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)

1,218,375

1,493,805

275,430

 

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

991,720

1,039,010

47,290

 

 

 

 Others

 

 

89,317

92,061

2,744

 

 

  Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,416,927

1,518,130

101,203

 

 

 

 IIJmio Mobile Services

1,072,107

1,178,269

106,162

 

 

 

 Others

 

 

344,820

339,861

(4,959

)

 

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3)

7,279.7

7,729.1

449.4

 

 

(Notes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.

 

2.

The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.

 

 

3.

Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY52,846 million, up 19.5% YoY (JPY44,209 million for 1H21).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY19,549 million, up 26.4% YoY (JPY15,472 million for 1H21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY33,297 million, up 15.9% YoY (JPY28,737 million for 1H21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY60,992 million, up 31.2% YoY (JPY46,503 million for 1H21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY21,670 million, up 14.9% YoY (JPY18,865 million for 1H21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY39,322 million, up 42.3% YoY (JPY27,638 million for 1H21).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of September 30, 2022 amounted to JPY80,937 million, up 17.4% YoY (JPY68,949 million as of September 30, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY14,572 million, up 16.0% YoY (JPY12,561 million as of September 30, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY66,365 million, up 17.7% YoY (JPY56,388 million as of September 30, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,409 million, almost same revenue as JPY1,409 million for 1H21.

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY95,471 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY85,969 million for 1H21).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY49,802 million, up 6.5% YoY (JPY46,754 million for 1H21), mainly due to an increase in purchasing cost of mobile device. Gross profit was JPY17,905 million, up 7.3% YoY (JPY16,682 million for 1H21), and gross profit ratio was 26.4% (26.3% for 1H21).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY44,857 million, up 17.0% YoY (JPY38,340 million for 1H21), mainly due to increases in license fees along with an increase in multi-cloud related services’ revenues and purchasing costs. Gross profit was JPY7,989 million, up 36.1% YoY (JPY5,869 million for 1H21) and gross profit ratio was 15.1% (13.3% for 1H21).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY812 million, down 7.2% YoY (JPY875 million for 1H21). Gross profit was JPY597 million (JPY534 million for 1H21) and gross profit ratio was 42.4% (37.9% for 1H21).
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY15,508 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY13,790 million for 1H21), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY221 million (JPY93 million for 1H21).

Other operating expenses was JPY31 million (JPY84 million for 1H21).

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY11,173 million (JPY9,304 million for 1H21), up 20.1% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY2,042 million, compared to JPY1,772 million for 1H21. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,196 million (JPY1,692 million for 1H21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY761 million (JPY3 million for 1H21).

Finance expense was JPY279 million, compared to JPY272 million for 1H21. It included interest expenses of JPY266 million (JPY272 million for 1H21).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY78 million (loss of JPY372 million for 1H21). There was a loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY180 million.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY12,858 million (JPY10,432 million for 1H21), up 23.3% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY4,118 million (JPY3,474 million for 1H21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY8,740 million (JPY6,958 million for 1H21), up 25.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY102 million (JPY66 million for 1H21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY8,638 million (JPY6,892 million for 1H21), up 25.3% YoY.

Financial Position as of September 30, 2022
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY235,160 million, increased by JPY3,355 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY103,947 million, decreased by JPY538 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY5,323 million to JPY42,068 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY103 million to JPY37,546 million, inventories increased by JPY1,279 million to JPY3,887 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,097 million to JPY15,650 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs, and contract assets increased by JPY1,575 million to JPY3,445 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY131,213 million, increased by JPY3,893 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY2,838 million to JPY20,684 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY214 million to JPY44,660 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY746 million to JPY15,678 million mainly due to amortization of software, and prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,512 million to JPY11,964 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY74,501 million, decreased by JPY2,276 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY1,031 million to JPY21,773 million, borrowings increased by JPY250 million to JPY16,620 million due to a decrease of JPY750 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,907 million to JPY3,888 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY435 million to JPY10,006 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,305 million to JPY15,730 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY49,154 million, decreased by JPY1,253 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,000 million to JPY4,500 million due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY921 million to JPY6,508 million and other financial liabilities increased by JPY911 million to JPY31,057 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY110,359 million, increased by JPY6,831 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 46.9% as of September 30, 2022.

1H22 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were JPY42,068 million (JPY39,795 million as of September 30, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H22 was JPY13,457 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY18,865 million for 1H21). There were profit before tax of JPY12,858 million (JPY10,432 million for 1H21), depreciation and amortization of JPY14,145 million (JPY13,266 million for 1H21), including JPY5,629 million (JPY5,035 million for 1H21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY6,035 million (JPY3,352 million for 1H21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY5,992 million compared to net cash-out of JPY399 million for 1H21. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with 1H21, there were a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables and increases in payments of prepaid expenses and inventories, which exceeded a decrease in payments of trade and other payables.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H22 was JPY7,219 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,185 million for 1H21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY5,704 million (JPY4,164 million for 1H21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,137 million (JPY2,167 million for 1H21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY947 million (JPY1,011 million for 1H21).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H22 was JPY12,601 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY13,402 million for 1H21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY9,544 million (JPY8,989 million for 1H21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY750 million (JPY4,085 million for 1H21) and dividends paid of JPY2,258 million (JPY1,759 million for 1H21).

Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets
1H22 financial results slightly exceeded our financial targets announced on May 13, 2022. Meanwhile, FY2022 financial targets remain unchanged, because the full-year forecasts are largely dependent on the fourth quarter results in general.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 7, 2022.
The presentation material can also be found here http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a34c18ba-de82-4548-a2d3-461ea6a97120

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

47,391

 

 

42,068

 

Trade receivables

37,649

 

 

37,546

 

Inventories

2,608

 

 

3,887

 

Prepaid expenses

13,553

 

 

15,650

 

Contract assets

1,870

 

 

3,445

 

Other financial assets

1,295

 

 

1,112

 

Other current assets

119

 

 

239

 

Total current assets

104,485

 

 

103,947

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Tangible assets

17,846

 

 

20,684

 

Right-of-use assets

44,874

 

 

44,660

 

Goodwill

9,479

 

 

9,877

 

Intangible assets

16,424

 

 

15,678

 

Investments accounted for using equity method

 

5,830

 

 

5,672

 

Prepaid expenses

10,452

 

 

11,964

 

Contract assets

69

 

 

53

 

Other investments

17,410

 

 

17,780

 

Deferred tax assets

183

 

 

196

 

Other financial assets

4,245

 

 

4,101

 

Other non-current assets

508

 

 

548

 

Total non-current assets

127,320

 

 

131,213

 

Total assets

231,805

 

 

235,160

 

 

 

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

20,742

 

 

21,773

 

Borrowings

16,370

 

 

16,620

 

Income taxes payable

5,795

 

 

3,888

 

Contract liabilities

9,571

 

 

10,006

 

Deferred income

65

 

 

77

 

Other financial liabilities

17,035

 

 

15,730

 

Other current liabilities

7,199

 

 

6,407

 

Total current liabilities

76,777

 

 

74,501

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Borrowings

5,500

 

 

4,500

 

Retirement benefit liabilities

 

4,395

 

 

4,478

 

Provisions

786

 

 

788

 

Contract liabilities

7,429

 

 

6,508

 

Deferred income

340

 

 

311

 

Deferred tax liabilities

641

 

 

322

 

Other financial liabilities

30,146

 

 

31,057

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,170

 

 

1,190

 

Total non-current liabilities

50,407

 

 

49,154

 

Total liabilities

127,184

 

 

123,655

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

25,562

 

 

25,562

 

Share premium

36,518

 

 

36,615

 

Retained earnings

37,024

 

 

43,404

 

Other components of equity

6,275

 

 

6,609

 

Treasury shares

(1,851

)

 

(1,831

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

103,528

 

 

110,359

 

Non-controlling interests

1,093

 

 

1,146

 

Total equity

104,621

 

 

111,505

 

Total liabilities and equity

231,805

 

 

235,160

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Network services

 

63,436

 

 

67,707

 

 

System integration

 

44,209

 

 

52,846

 

 

ATM operation business

 

1,409

 

 

1,409

 

 

Total revenues

 

109,054

 

 

121,962

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of network services

 

(46,754

)

 

(49,802

)

 

Cost of systems integration

 

(38,340

)

 

(44,857

)

 

Cost of ATM operation business

 

(875

)

 

(812

)

 

Total cost of sales

 

(85,969

)

 

(95,471

)

 

Gross Profit

 

23,085

 

 

26,491

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(13,790

)

 

(15,508

)

 

Other operating income

 

93

 

 

221

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

(84

)

 

(31

)

 

Operating Profit

 

9,304

 

 

11,173

 

 

Finance income

 

1,772

 

 

2,042

 

 

Finance expenses

 

(272

)

 

(279

)

 

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
     using equity method

 

(372

)

 

(78

)

 

Profit (loss) before tax

 

10,432

 

 

12,858

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(3,474

)

 

(4,118

)

 

Profit (loss) for the period

 

6,958

 

 

8,740

 

 

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

6,892

 

 

8,638

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

66

 

 

102

 

 

Total

 

6,958

 

 

8,740

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (yen)

 

38.17

 

 

47.81

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

 

37.99

 

 

47.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

 

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Network services

 

31,961

 

 

34,473

 

 

System integration

 

23,403

 

 

28,578

 

 

ATM operation business

 

715

 

 

721

 

 

Total revenues

 

56,079

 

 

63,772

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of network services

 

(23,609

)

 

(25,371

)

 

Cost of systems integration

 

(20,380

)

 

(24,197

)

 

Cost of ATM operation business

 

(431

)

 

(412

)

 

Total cost of sales

 

(44,420

)

 

(49,980

)

 

Gross Profit

 

11,659

 

 

13,792

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(6,707

)

 

(7,652

)

 

Other operating income

 

40

 

 

28

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

(48

)

 

(21

)

 

Operating Profit

 

4,944

 

 

6,147

 

 

Finance income

 

427

 

 

300

 

 

Finance expenses

 

(135

)

 

(148

)

 

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
     using equity method

 

(155

)

 

(64

)

 

Profit (loss) before tax

 

5,081

 

 

6,235

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(1,666

)

 

(1,982

)

 

Profit (loss) for the period

 

3,415

 

 

4,253

 

 

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

3,385

 

 

4,248

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

30

 

 

5

 

 

Total

 

3,415

 

 

4,253

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (yen)

 

18.74

 

 

23.51

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

 

18.65

 

 

23.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

 

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Profit (loss)

 

6,958

 

8,740

 

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
               as measured at fair value through other
               comprehensive income

 

2,008

 

(711

)

 

Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

2,008

 

(711

)

 

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

 

18

 

1,011

 

 

Financial assets measured at fair value through
               other comprehensive income

 

0

 

(1

)

 

Share of other comprehensive income of investments
               accounted for using equity method

 

13

 

35

 

 

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

31

 

1,045

 

 

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

2,039

 

334

 

 

Other comprehensive income

 

8,997

 

9,074

 

 

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

8,931

 

8,972

 

 

Non-controlling interest

 

66

 

102

 

 

Other comprehensive income

 

8,997

 

9,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Profit (loss)

 

3,415

 

 

4,253

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
               as measured at fair value through other
               comprehensive income

 

1,174

 

 

241

 

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

1,174

 

 

241

 

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

 

23

 

 

309

 

Financial assets measured at fair value through
               other comprehensive income

 

(0

)

 

0

 

Share of other comprehensive income of investments
               accounted for using equity method

 

(0

)

 

19

 

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

23

 

 

328

 

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

1,197

 

 

569

 

Other comprehensive income

 

4,612

 

 

4,822

 

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

4,582

 

 

4,817

 

Non-controlling interest

 

30

 

 

5

 

Other comprehensive income

 

4,612

 

 

4,822

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

 

Non-controlling interests

 

Total
equity

 

 

Share capital

 

Share premium

 

Retained earnings

 

Other components of equity

 

Treasury shares

 

Total

 

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Balance, April 1, 2021

25,531

 

36,389

 

 

25,047

 

 

4,865

 

(1,875

)

 

89,957

 

 

1,015

 

 

90,972

 

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

-

 

-

 

 

6,892

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

6,892

 

 

66

 

 

6,958

 

 

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,039

 

-

 

 

2,039

 

 

-

 

 

2,039

 

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

6,892

 

 

2,039

 

-

 

 

8,931

 

 

66

 

 

8,997

 

 

Transactions with owners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock

31

 

(31

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

0

 

 

-

 

 

0

 

 

Disposal of treasury shares

-

 

23

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

24

 

 

47

 

 

-

 

 

47

 

 

Dividends paid

-

 

-

 

 

(1,759

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

(1,759

)

 

(49

)

 

(1,808

)

 

Stock-based compensation

-

 

39

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

39

 

 

-

 

 

39

 

 

Total transactions with owners

31

 

31

 

 

(1,759

)

 

-

 

24

 

 

(1,673

)

 

(49

)

 

(1,722

)

 

Balance, September 30, 2021

25,562

 

36,420

 

 

30,180

 

 

6,904

 

(1,851

)

 

97,215

 

 

1,032

 

 

98,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

 

Non-controlling interests

 

Total
equity

 

 

Share capital

 

Share premium

 

Retained earnings

 

Other components of equity

 

Treasury shares

 

Total

 

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Balance, April 1, 2022

25,562

 

36,518

 

 

37,024

 

 

6,275

 

(1,851

)

 

103,528

 

 

1,093

 

 

104,621

 

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

-

 

-

 

 

8,638

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

8,638

 

 

102

 

 

8,740

 

 

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

334

 

-

 

 

334

 

 

-

 

 

334

 

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

8,638

 

 

334

 

-

 

 

8,972

 

 

102

 

 

9,074

 

 

Transactions with owners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disposal of treasury shares

-

 

56

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

20

 

 

76

 

 

-

 

 

76

 

 

Dividends paid

-

 

-

 

 

(2,258

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

(2,258

)

 

(49

)

 

(2,307

)

 

Stock-based compensation

-

 

41

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

41

 

 

-

 

 

41

 

 

Total transactions with owners

-

 

97

 

 

(2,258

)

 

-

 

20

 

 

(2,141

)

 

(49

)

 

(2,190

)

 

Balance, September 30, 2022

25,562

 

36,615

 

 

43,404

 

 

6,609

 

(1,831

)

 

110,359

 

 

1,146

 

 

111,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) before tax

 

10,432

 

 

12,858

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,266

 

 

14,145

 

 

Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment

 

69

 

 

(151

)

 

Shares of loss (profit) of investments
               accounted for using equity method

 

373

 

 

78

 

 

Finance income

 

(1,742

)

 

(2,042

)

 

Finance expenses

 

272

 

 

279

 

 

Other

 

63

 

 

389

 

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

 

5,133

 

 

534

 

 

Decrease (increase) in inventories

 

79

 

 

(1,242

)

 

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

 

(1,464

)

 

(3,351

)

 

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

 

(585

)

 

(1,559

)

 

Decrease (increase) in other assets

 

(30

)

 

(120

)

 

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

 

685

 

 

372

 

 

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

 

(2,877

)

 

766

 

 

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

 

(259

)

 

(700

)

 

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

 

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

 

(1,293

)

 

(772

)

 

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

 

0

 

 

(2

)

 

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

 

217

 

 

83

 

 

Subtotal

 

22,334

 

 

19,564

 

 

Interest and dividends received

 

154

 

 

189

 

 

Interest paid

 

(271

)

 

(261

)

 

Income taxes paid

 

(3,352

)

 

(6,035

)

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

18,865

 

 

13,457

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of tangible assets

 

(4,164

)

 

(5,704

)

 

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

 

1,011

 

 

947

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(2,167

)

 

(2,137

)

 

Purchase of a subsidiary

 

(2,612

)

 

-

 

 

Purchases of other investments

 

(348

)

 

(280

)

 

Proceeds from sales of other investments

 

95

 

 

9

 

 

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

 

(84

)

 

(30

)

 

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
          and guarantee deposits

 

121

 

 

14

 

 

Payments for refundable insurance policies

 

(37

)

 

(37

)

 

Other

 

0

 

 

(1

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

(8,185

)

 

(7,219

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of  long-term borrowings

 

(4,085

)

 

(750

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

 

1,480

 

 

-

 

 

Payments of other financial liabilities

 

(8,989

)

 

(9,544

)

 

Dividends paid

 

(1,759

)

 

(2,258

)

 

Other

 

(49

)

 

(49

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

(13,402

)

 

(12,601

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

50

 

 

1,040

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(2,672

)

 

(5,323

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

42,467

 

 

47,391

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

39,795

 

 

42,068

 

 

 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Going Concern Assumption
         Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
         Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Segment information for the Company is as follows:



 

Six months ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network service and systems integration business

 

ATM operation business

 

Adjustments

Consolidated

 

 

Millons of yen

Millons of yen

Millons of yen

Millons of yen

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

107,646

 

1,408

 

 

 

109,054

 

 

Intersegment transactions

66

 

 

(66

)

 

 

 

Total revenue

107,712

 

1,408

 

(66

)

 

109,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating profit

8,933

 

417

 

(46

)

 

9,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

 

 

 

 

1,772

 

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

(272

)

 

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

(372

)

 

Profit before tax

 

 

 

 

 

10,432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network service and systems integration business

 

ATM operation business

 

Adjustments

Consolidated

 

 

Millons of yen

Millons of yen

Millons of yen

Millons of yen

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

120,553

 

1,409

 

 

 

121,962

 

 

Intersegment transactions

55

 

 

(55

)

 

 

 

Total revenue

120,608

 

1,409

 

(55

)

 

121,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating profit

10,725

 

468

 

(20

)

 

11,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

 

 

 

 

2,042

 

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

(279

)

 

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

(78

)

 

Profit before tax

 

 

 

 

 

12,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events

Based on the resolution of the IIJ’s board of directors held on August 5, 2022, IIJ conducted the stock split of shares as of the record date of September 30, 2022, at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Therefore, the information per share for the first half ended September 30, 2021, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, for the first half ended September 30, 2022 and for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 in the consolidated financial statements is based on the post-split basis.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 (“1H22”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2022 [Under IFRS]

November 7, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 2, 2022
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations                                                                    

(% shown is YoY change)

 

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit (loss)
for the period

Profit (loss)
attributable to owners
of the parent

Other comprehensive income

 

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Six Months ended September 30, 2022

121,962

11.8

11,173

20.1

12,858

23.3

8,740

25.6

8,638

25.3

9,074

0.9

Six Months ended September 30, 2021

109,054

7.3

9,304

77.6

10,432

133.6

6,958

147.6

6,892

148.8

8,997

108.4

        

 

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

 

JPY

JPY

Six Months ended September 30, 2022

47.81

47.58

Six Months ended September 30, 2021

38.17

37.99

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

 

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Ratio of owners' equity
to total assets

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

As of September 30, 2022

235,160

111,505

110,359

46.9

As of March 31, 2022

231,805

104,621

103,528

44.7

2．Dividends

 

Annual Dividends

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

 

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2022

23.00

25.00

48.00

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023

29.25

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023 (forecast)

 

 

14.63

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the amount on a pre-split basis, the forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)

 

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings per share

 

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

250,000

10.5

27,200

15.5

26,300

8.8

17,500

11.7

96.89

(Notes)

  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None

  2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.

  3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
As of September 30, 2022: 187,069,600 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:
As of September 30, 2022: 6,371,656 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 6,443,334 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
For the six months ended September 30, 2022: 180,668,564 shares
For the six months ended September 30, 2021: 180,558,276 shares

* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of November 7, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.

ii) Change in the unit of presentation for monetary amounts
Amounts of accounts and other items presented in our condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously stated in thousands of yen, but effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, IIJ has changed to present such amounts in millions of yen. In order to facilitate comparison, the amounts for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also presented in millions of yen.

iii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on November 7, 2022.


