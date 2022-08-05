U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

IIJ Announces its First Three Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

·31 min read
TOKYO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“1Q22”, from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q22

FY22 Targets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

        First Half

        Full Year

 

Total revenues

JPY 58.2 billion

up

9.8

%

YoY2

JPY 117.0 billion

JPY 250.0 billion

 

Operating profit

JPY 5.0 billion

up

15.3

%

YoY

JPY 10.7 billion

JPY 27.2 billion

 

Profit before tax

JPY 6.6 billion

up

23.8

%

YoY

JPY 10.3 billion

JPY 26.3 billion

 

Net profit3

JPY 4.4 billion

up

25.2

%

YoY

JPY 6.8 billion

JPY 17.5 billion

 

 

 

Overview of 1Q22 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“As the second fiscal year of our three-year mid-term plan, FY2022 started as planned with 1Q22 total revenues and operating profit increased by 9.8% and 15.3% year over year, respectively. Along with further advancement of IT utilization through business activities in Japan, enterprise systems are gradually and continuously transforming to be more network-based. This transition is a tailwind for us, as we have capabilities of offering various and highly reliable network services together with systems integration which are based on our robust Internet infrastructure and Internet technology expertise. In this first quarter, with our network related projects becoming more complex and larger, we continued to acquire these middle scale projects, which would bring us increases in our monthly recurring revenues hereafter. Having seen the continued upward trend in Japanese Internet traffic, we are confident that our enterprise network services revenues would be accumulated continuously, and this would contribute to our structural increase in operating profit,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“In order to sustain our strong growth, we are strengthening the recruitment and development of human resources. For FY2022, we have set approximately 50% higher recruitment targets4 for both new graduates and mid-career hires than we had in previous years, and recruiting activities have made progress in accordance with those policy, while we maintain reasonable management over the number of outsourced personnel. Our continuous network infrastructure enhancement, services development, and stable network operation for about thirty years have been our distinguished competitive advantages. We believe that these technology-oriented business models have been attracting competent Internet-related engineers, which drive us to pursue further technology developments,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

1Q22 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

 

 

1Q21

1Q22

YoY Change

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

52,975

 

58,190

 

9.8

 

 

Network services

31,475

 

33,234

 

5.6

 

 

Systems integration (SI)

20,807

 

24,269

 

16.6

 

 

ATM operation business

693

 

687

 

(0.9

)

Total costs

(41,548

)

(45,490

)

9.5

 

 

Network services

(23,145

)

(24,431

)

5.6

 

 

Systems integration (SI)

(17,959

)

(20,659

)

15.0

 

 

ATM operation business

(444

)

(400

)

(9.9

)

Total gross profit

11,427

 

12,700

 

11.1

 

 

Network services

8,330

 

8,803

 

5.7

 

 

Systems integration (SI)

2,848

 

3,610

 

26.8

 

 

ATM operation business

249

 

287

 

15.3

 

SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

(7,067

)

(7,674

)

8.6

 

Operating profit

4,360

 

5,026

 

15.3

 

Profit before tax

5,350

 

6,623

 

23.8

 

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

3,507

 

4,391

 

25.2

 

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Segment Results Summary

 

 

1Q21

1Q22

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

52,975

 

58,190

 

 

Network services and SI business

52,316

 

57,531

 

 

ATM operation business

693

 

687

 

 

Elimination

(34

)

(28

)

Operating profit

4,360

 

5,026

 

 

Network services and SI business

4,189

 

4,809

 

 

ATM operation business

195

 

237

 

 

Elimination

(24

)

(20

)

 

 

 

 

1Q22 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY58,190 million, up 9.8% YoY (JPY52,975 million for 1Q21).

Network services revenue was JPY33,234 million, up 5.6% YoY (JPY31,475 million for 1Q21).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY9,516 million, up 1.1% YoY from JPY9,410 million for 1Q21. The increase was due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue owing to reflecting the annual revision of mobile data interconnectivity charge5 in selling prices.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY6,099 million, down 0.1% YoY from JPY6,108 million for 1Q21, mainly due to a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of former plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY10,944 million, up 15.1% YoY from JPY9,510 million for 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY6,675 million, up 3.5% YoY from JPY6,447 million for 1Q21.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

 

 

 

 

1Q21

1Q22

YoY Change

 

 

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total network services

31,475

33,234

5.6

 

 

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

9,410

9,516

1.1

 

 

 

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

3,275

3,446

5.2

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile Services

5,189

5,060

(2.5

)

 

 

 

Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)

2,344

2,634

12.4

 

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

2,845

2,426

(14.7

)

 

 

Others

946

1,010

6.8

 

 

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

6,108

6,099

(0.1

)

 

 

IIJmio Mobile Services

5,392

5,310

(1.5

)

 

 

Others

716

789

10.2

 

 

Outsourcing services

9,510

10,944

15.1

 

 

WAN services

6,447

6,675

3.5

 


Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)

 

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

YoY Change

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,299,032

2,582,448

283,416

 

 

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)(Note2)

764

787

23

 

 

IP service (less than 1Gbps)(Note2)

1,202

1,247

45

 

 

IIJ Mobile Services

2,205,759

2,489,768

284,009

 

 

 

Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)

1,163,312

1,457,464

294,152

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

1,042,447

1,032,304

(10,143

)

 

Others

91,307

90,646

(661

)

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,396,386

1,464,327

67,941

 

 

IIJmio Mobile Services

1,053,173

1,125,756

72,583

 

 

Others

343,213

338,571

(4,642

)

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)(Note 3)

7,108.2

7,600.9

492.7

 

(Notes)

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.

2.

The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.

 

3.

Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY24,269 million, up 16.6% YoY (JPY20,807 million for 1Q21). Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY7,628 million, up 11.7% YoY (JPY6,832 million for 1Q21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY16,641 million, up 19.1% YoY (JPY13,975 million for 1Q21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY33,889 million, up 56.5% YoY (JPY 21,649 million for 1Q21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY10,756 million, up 23.1% YoY (JPY8,737 million for 1Q21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY23,133 million, up 79.2% YoY (JPY12,911 million for 1Q21).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of June 30, 2022 amounted to JPY82,411 million, up 22.1% YoY (JPY67,496 million as of June 30, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY15,579 million, up 40.7% YoY (JPY11,073 million as of June 30, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY66,832 million, up 18.4% YoY (JPY56,424 million as of June 30, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY687 million, down 0.9% YoY (JPY693 million for 1Q21).

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY45,490 million, up 9.5% YoY (JPY41,548 million for 1Q21).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY24,431 million, up 5.6% YoY (JPY23,145 million for 1Q21), mainly due to an increase in purchasing cost of mobile device. Gross profit was JPY8,803 million, up 5.7% YoY (JPY8,330 million for 1Q21), and gross profit ratio was 26.5% (26.5% for 1Q21).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY20,659 million, up 15.0% YoY (JPY17,959 million for 1Q21), mainly due to increases in license fees along with an increase in multi-cloud related services’ revenues and purchasing costs. Gross profit was JPY3,610 million, up 26.8% YoY (JPY2,848 million for 1Q21) and gross profit ratio was 14.9% (13.7% for 1Q21).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY400 million, down 9.9% YoY (JPY444 million for 1Q21). Gross profit was JPY287 million (JPY249 million for 1Q21) and gross profit ratio was 41.8% (36.0% for 1Q21).
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY7,858 million, up 10.9% YoY (JPY7,083 million for 1Q21), mainly due to increases in advertising expenses, personnel-related expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY194 million (JPY52 million for 1Q21).

Other operating expenses was JPY10 million (JPY36 million for 1Q21).

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY5,026 million (JPY4,360 million for 1Q21), up 15.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY1,747 million, compared to JPY1,361 million for 1Q21. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,200 million (JPY1,296 million for 1Q21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY474 million (loss of JPY17 million for 1Q21).

Finance expense was JPY136 million, compared to JPY154 million for 1Q21. It included interest expenses of JPY133 million (JPY137 million for 1Q21).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY14 million (compared to loss of JPY217 million for 1Q21), mainly due to loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY78 million

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY6,623 million (JPY5,350 million for 1Q21), up 23.8% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY2,136 million (JPY1,807 million for 1Q21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY4,487 million (JPY3,543 million for 1Q21), up 26.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY96 million (JPY36 million for 1Q21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY4,391 million (JPY3,507 million for 1Q21), up 25.2% YoY.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2022
As of June 30, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY225,730 million, decreased by JPY6,075 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY101,186 million, decreased by JPY3,299 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY4,834 million to JPY42,557 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY3,214 million to JPY34,435 million and prepaid expenses increased by JPY3,340 million to JPY16,893 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY124,544 million, decreased by JPY2,776 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets decreased by JPY225 million to JPY17,621 million, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,449 million to JPY42,425 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY299 million to JPY16,125 million mainly due to amortization of software, and other investments decreased by JPY56 million to JPY17,354 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY72,110 million, decreased by JPY4,667 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables decreased by JPY1,349 million to JPY19,393 million, borrowings increased by JPY250 million to JPY16,620 million due to a decrease of JPY750 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY3,942 million to JPY1,853 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY1,128 million to JPY10,699 million and other financial liabilities increased by JPY132 million to JPY17,167 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY47,000 million, decreased by JPY3,407 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,000 million to JPY4,500 million due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY412 million to JPY7,017 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,467 million to JPY28,679 million mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY105,480 million, increased by JPY1,952 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 46.7% as of June 30, 2022.

1Q22 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 were JPY42,557 million (JPY34,831 million as of June 30, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q22 was JPY4,855 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY7,654 million for 1Q21). There were profit before tax of JPY6,623 million (JPY5,350 million for 1Q21), depreciation and amortization of JPY7,055 million (JPY6,606 million for 1Q21), including JPY2,808 million (JPY2,500 million for 1Q21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY6,091 million (JPY3,334 million for 1Q21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY1,063 million compared to net cash-out of JPY71 million for 1Q21. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with 1Q21, there was a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables, which exceeded decreases in payments of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for FY1Q22 was JPY2,366 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY6,414 million for 1Q21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY1,839 million (JPY2,839 million for 1Q21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY1,149 million (JPY1,325 million for 1Q21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY791 million (JPY584 million for 1Q21).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q22 was JPY7,875 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY8,875 million for 1Q21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY4,819 million (JPY4,463 million for 1Q21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, dividends paid of JPY2,258 million (JPY1,759 million for 1Q21) and repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY750 million (JPY4,085 million for 1Q21).

Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets
1Q22 financial results were in line with our expectation. Therefore, financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY2022) announced on May 13, 2022 remain unchanged.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 5, 2022.
The materials can also be found in the following URL. http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d8c087ab-4ca8-4088-899d-67dbd89d895b

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

_________________________
1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 The recruitment targets are on a non-consolidated basis.
5 A unit charge for interconnectivity data communications charge between mobile carriers such as NTT DoCoMo and MVNO such as IIJ. The unit price is per Mbps.

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

47,391

 

 

42,557

 

Trade receivables

 

37,649

 

 

34,435

 

Inventories

 

2,608

 

 

3,304

 

Prepaid expenses

 

13,553

 

 

16,893

 

Contract assets

 

1,870

 

 

2,429

 

Other financial assets

 

1,295

 

 

1,446

 

Other current assets

 

119

 

 

122

 

Total current assets

 

104,485

 

 

101,186

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Tangible assets

 

17,846

 

 

17,621

 

Right-of-use assets

 

44,874

 

 

42,425

 

Goodwill

 

9,479

 

 

9,765

 

Intangible assets

 

16,424

 

 

16,125

 

Investments accounted for using the equity method

 

5,830

 

 

5,717

 

Prepaid expenses

 

10,452

 

 

10,575

 

Contract assets

 

69

 

 

68

 

Other investments

 

17,410

 

 

17,354

 

Deferred tax assets

 

183

 

 

187

 

Other financial assets

 

4,245

 

 

4,178

 

Other non-current assets

 

508

 

 

529

 

Total non-current assets

 

127,320

 

 

124,544

 

Total assets

 

231,805

 

 

225,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

 

20,742

 

 

19,393

 

Borrowings

 

16,370

 

 

16,620

 

Income taxes payable

 

5,795

 

 

1,853

 

Contract liabilities

 

9,571

 

 

10,699

 

Deferred income

 

65

 

 

69

 

Other financial liabilities

 

17,035

 

 

17,167

 

Other current liabilities

 

7,199

 

 

6,309

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,777

 

 

72,110

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

5,500

 

 

4,500

 

Retirement benefit liabilities

 

4,395

 

 

4,371

 

Provisions

 

786

 

 

787

 

Contract liabilities

 

7,429

 

 

7,017

 

Deferred income

 

340

 

 

326

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

641

 

 

210

 

Other financial liabilities

 

30,146

 

 

28,679

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,170

 

 

1,110

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

50,407

 

 

47,000

 

Total liabilities

 

127,184

 

 

119,110

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

25,562

 

 

25,562

 

Share premium

 

36,518

 

 

36,552

 

Retained earnings

 

37,024

 

 

39,157

 

Other components of equity

 

6,275

 

 

6,040

 

Treasury shares

 

(1,851

)

 

(1,831

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

103,528

 

 

105,480

 

Non-controlling interests

 

1,093

 

 

1,140

 

Total equity

 

104,621

 

 

106,620

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

231,805

 

 

225,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Revenues

 

 

 

 

Network services

 

31,475

 

 

33,234

 

System integration

 

20,807

 

 

24,269

 

ATM operation business

 

693

 

 

687

 

Total revenues

 

52,975

 

 

58,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

Cost of network services

 

(23,145

)

 

(24,431

)

Cost of systems integration

 

(17,959

)

 

(20,659

)

Cost of ATM operation business

 

(444

)

 

(400

)

Total cost of sales

 

(41,548

)

 

(45,490

)

Gross Profit

 

11,427

 

 

12,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

(7,083

)

 

(7,858

)

Other operating income

 

52

 

 

194

 

Other operating expenses

 

(36

)

 

(10

)

Operating Profit

 

4,360

 

 

5,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

1,361

 

 

1,747

 

Finance expenses

 

(154

)

 

(136

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

 

(217

)

 

(14

)

Profit (loss) before tax

 

5,350

 

 

6,623

 

Income tax expense

 

(1,807

)

 

(2,136

)

Profit (loss) for the period

 

3,543

 

 

4,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

3,507

 

 

4,391

 

Non-controlling interests

 

36

 

 

96

 

Total

 

3,543

 

 

4,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (yen)

 

38.86

 

 

48.62

 

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

 

38.67

 

 

48.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Profit (loss)

 

3,543

 

 

4,487

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 as measured at fair value through other
   comprehensive income

 

834

 

 

(952

)

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

834

 

 

(952

)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

 

(5

)

 

702

 

Financial assets measured at fair value through

 

 

 

 

 

 

 other comprehensive income

 

0

 

 

(1

)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 accounted for using equity method

 

13

 

 

16

 

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

8

 

 

717

 

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

842

 

 

(235

)

Other comprehensive income

 

4,385

 

 

4,252

 

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

4,349

 

 

4,156

 

Non-controlling interest

 

36

 

 

96

 

Other comprehensive income

 

4,385

 

 

4,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed  Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

 

Non-controlling interests

 

Total
equity

 

Share capital

 

Share premium

 

Retained earnings

 

Other components of equity

 

Treasury shares

 

Total

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Balance, April 1, 2021

25,531

 

36,389

 

 

25,047

 

 

4,865

 

 

(1,875

)

 

89,957

 

 

1,015

 

 

90,972

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

-

 

-

 

 

3,507

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

3,507

 

 

36

 

 

3,543

 

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

842

 

 

-

 

 

842

 

 

-

 

 

842

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

3,507

 

 

842

 

 

-

 

 

4,349

 

 

36

 

 

4,385

 

Transactions with owners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock

16

 

(16

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0

 

 

-

 

 

0

 

Disposal of treasury shares

-

 

(6

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

23

 

 

17

 

 

-

 

 

17

 

Dividends paid

-

 

-

 

 

(1,759

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,759

)

 

(48

)

 

(1,807

)

Stock-based compensation

-

 

16

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

16

 

 

-

 

 

16

 

Total transactions with owners

16

 

(6

)

 

(1,759

)

 

-

 

 

23

 

 

(1,726

)

 

(48

)

 

(1,774

)

Balance, June 30, 2021

25,547

 

36,383

 

 

26,795

 

 

5,707

 

 

(1,852

)

 

92,580

 

 

1,003

 

 

93,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

 

Non-controlling interests

 

Total
equity

 

Share capital

 

Share premium

 

Retained earnings

 

Other components of equity

 

Treasury shares

 

Total

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Balance, April 1, 2022

25,562

 

36,518

 

 

37,024

 

 

6,275

 

 

(1,851

)

 

103,528

 

 

1,093

 

 

104,621

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

-

 

-

 

 

4,391

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

4,391

 

 

96

 

 

4,487

 

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(235

)

 

-

 

 

(235

)

 

-

 

 

(235

)

Total comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

4,391

 

 

(235

)

 

-

 

 

4,156

 

 

96

 

 

4,252

 

Transactions with owners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disposal of treasury shares

-

 

12

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

20

 

 

32

 

 

-

 

 

32

 

Dividends paid

-

 

-

 

 

(2,258

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2,258

)

 

(49

)

 

(2,307

)

Stock-based compensation

-

 

22

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

22

 

 

-

 

 

22

 

Total transactions with owners

-

 

34

 

 

(2,258

)

 

-

 

 

20

 

 

(2,204

)

 

(49

)

 

(2,253

)

Balance, June 30, 2022

25,562

 

36,552

 

 

39,157

 

 

6,040

 

 

(1,831

)

 

105,480

 

 

1,140

 

 

106,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) before tax

 

5,350

 

 

6,623

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,606

 

 

7,055

 

Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment

 

30

 

 

(162

)

Shares of loss (profit) of investments
    accounted for using the equity method

 

217

 

 

14

 

Finance income

 

(1,326

)

 

(1,747

)

Finance expenses

 

142

 

 

136

 

Other

 

27

 

 

41

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

 

8,034

 

 

3,568

 

Decrease (increase) in inventories

 

(187

)

 

(674

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

 

(3,365

)

 

(3,289

)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

 

(527

)

 

(558

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

 

(30

)

 

(3

)

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

 

(352

)

 

(117

)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

 

(3,774

)

 

(832

)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

 

578

 

 

554

 

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

 

(3

)

 

(1

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

 

(1,647

)

 

(943

)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

 

1,103

 

 

1,255

 

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

 

99

 

 

(23

)

Subtotal

 

10,975

 

 

10,897

 

Interest and dividends received

 

150

 

 

182

 

Interest paid

 

(137

)

 

(133

)

Income taxes paid

 

(3,334

)

 

(6,091

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

7,654

 

 

4,855

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of tangible assets

 

(2,839

)

 

(1,839

)

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

 

584

 

 

791

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(1,325

)

 

(1,149

)

Purchase of a subsidiary

 

(2,612

)

 

-

 

Purchases of other investments

 

(346

)

 

(161

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

 

35

 

 

9

 

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

 

(11

)

 

(9

)

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
    and guarantee deposits

 

118

 

 

10

 

Payments for refundable insurance policies

 

(19

)

 

(19

)

Other

 

1

 

 

1

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

(6,414

)

 

(2,366

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Repayment of  long-term borrowings

 

(4,085

)

 

(750

)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

 

1,480

 

 

-

 

Payments of other financial liabilities

 

(4,463

)

 

(4,819

)

Dividends paid

 

(1,759

)

 

(2,258

)

Other

 

(48

)

 

(48

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

(8,875

)

 

(7,875

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(1

)

 

552

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(7,636

)

 

(4,834

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

42,467

 

 

47,391

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

34,831

 

 

42,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Going Concern Assumption
      Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
      Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

Network service and systems integration business

 

ATM operation business

 

Adjustments

 

Consolidated

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

52,282

 

693

 

 

52,975

 

Intersegment transactions

34

 

 

(34

)

 

Total revenue

52,316

 

693

 

(34

)

 

52,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating profit

4,189

 

195

 

(24

)

 

4,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,361

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(154

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

(217

)

Profit before tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

Network service and systems integration business

 

ATM operation business

 

Adjustments

 

Consolidated

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

57,503

 

687

 

 

58,190

 

Intersegment transactions

28

 

 

(28

)

 

Total revenue

57,531

 

687

 

(28

)

 

58,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating profit

4,809

 

237

 

(20

)

 

5,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,747

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(136

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

Profit before tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events

On August 5, 2022, IIJ’s board of directors resolved a stock split of its common stock, as follows.

1.  Purpose of stock split
     The purpose of the stock split is to increase the liquidity of IIJ’s common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of its common stock. As a result of the stock split, the investment unit amount of its common stock will be one half (1/2) of the previous amount.

2.  Overview of stock split

(1)  Method of the stock split

 

 

 

The record date of the stock split shall be Friday, September 30, 2022. Each share of IIJ’s common stock held by its shareholders written or recorded in the latest Registry of Shareholders as of the record date shall be split into two shares.

 

 

 

 

(2)   Number of shares to be increased by the stock split

 

 

1

)

Total number of issued shares before the stock split:

93,534,800 shares

 

2

)

Number of shares to be increased by the stock split:

93,534,800 shares

 

3

)

Total number of issued shares after the stock split:

187,069,600 shares

 

4

)

Total number of shares authorized to be issued after the stock split:

302,080,000 shares

 

(Note) Total number of issued shares stated in the above could be increased as a result of exercise of stock acquisition rights.


(3)   Schedule of the stock split

 

1

)

Public notice date of the record date:

Thursday, September 15, 2022 (Scheduled)

2

)

Record date:

Friday, September 30, 2022

3

)

Effective date:

Saturday, October 1, 2022

3. Effect on per share information
    Assuming the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, basic earnings per share attributable to IIJ would have been as follows:

 

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Basic earnings per share (yen)

19.43

24.31


Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first three months ended June 30, 2022 (“1Q22”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 [Under IFRS]

August 5, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: (03) 5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: August 15, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations                                                                      (% shown is YoY change)

 

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before
tax

Profit (loss)
for the period

Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners
of the parent

Other
comprehensive
income

 

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Three Months ended June 30, 2022

58,190

9.8

5,026

15.3

6,623

23.8

4,487

26.6

4,391

25.2

4,252

(3.0

)

Three Months ended June 30, 2021

52,975

5.2

4,360

113.0

5,350

215.8

3,543

215.8

3,507

214.1

4,385

93.9

 


 

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

JPY

JPY

 

Three Months ended June 30, 2022

48.62

48.38

 

Three Months ended June 30, 2021

38.86

38.67

 



(2) Consolidated Financial Position

 

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity
attributable to owners
of the parent

Ratio of owners'
equity
to total assets

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

As of June 30, 2022

225,730

106,620

105,480

46.7

As of March 31, 2022

231,805

104,621

103,528

44.7


2．Dividends

 

Annual Dividends

 

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

 

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2022

23.00

25.00

48.00

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023 (forecast)

 

29.25

14.63

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes
2. IIJ plans a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the amount on a pre-split basis, revised forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)

 

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit (loss) for the year
attributable to owners of the
parent

Basic earnings per
share

 

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Interim Period Ending September 30, 2022

117,000

7.3

10,700

15.0

10,300

(1.3

)

6,800

(1.3

)

37.65

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

250,000

10.5

27,200

15.5

26,300

8.8

 

17,500

11.7

 

96.89

(Notes)

  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None

  2. IIJ plans a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The basic earnings per share are calculated on the post-split basis.

  3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate
i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
As of June 30, 2022: 93,534,800 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 93,534,800 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:
As of June 30, 2022: 3,185,828 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 3,221,667 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
For the three months ended June 30, 2022: 90,319,431 shares
For the three months ended June 30, 2021: 90,244,770 shares

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of August 5, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.

ii) Change in the unit of presentation for monetary amounts
Amounts of accounts and other items presented in our condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously stated in thousands of yen, but effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, IIJ has changed to present such amounts in millions of yen. In order to facilitate comparison, the amounts for the previous consolidated fiscal year and the first quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year are also presented in millions of yen.

iii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on August 5, 2022.


