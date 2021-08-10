IIJ Announces its First Three Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“1Q21”, from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)1
Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q21
Total revenues
JPY53.0 billion
up
5.2
%
YoY2
Gross profit
JPY11.4 billion
up
40.8
%
YoY
Operating profit
JPY4.4 billion
up
113.0
%
YoY
Profit before tax
JPY5.4 billion
up
215.8
%
YoY
Net profit3
JPY3.5 billion
up
214.1
%
YoY
Overview of 1Q21 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Under the increasing IT utilization by Japanese enterprises, we significantly expanded profit in the last fiscal year. This was realized by our continuous business investment on a long-term basis, including expansion and operation of reliable network infrastructure, development of various service line-ups and business, and enhancement of customer relations. Digital transformation (DX), accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, would not be a temporary phenomenon but a long lasting trend which should continue to grow. By leveraging such tailwind circumstance with our competitive advantages, we would like to largely expand our business scale in the middle-to-long term,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.
“As the first fiscal year of our new Mid-term Plan, we are pleased to announce that we had a strong start. In 1Q21, we saw strong demands from Japanese enterprises in various industries for both network services and systems integration. Driven by the continuous demands for network services, such as IP services4, outsourcing services, which includes security services, and WAN services, we continuously accumulated recurring revenues5, 85.8% of 1Q21 total revenues. With regard to systems integration, we strongly accumulated order received for systems construction which increased by 30.5% YoY, as well as expanded 1Q21 system integration revenue and gross profit, which included our new consolidated subsidiary PTC6 in Singapore,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.
“By realizing our ongoing strategy, we would be able to continuously achieve profit growth as well, which should be reflected in our shareholder return. Accordingly, we expect our market value to increase by which we believe it gives us more flexibility to our strategies including pursuit of M&A opportunities more than ever. Advancement of Internet-related technology and spread of DX would further improve the efficiency of social behavior, and reduce total energy consumption in the long-term. As a leading comprehensive network solution provider in Japan, we would like to contribute to realizing sustainable society through our business activities,” concluded Katsu.
1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
5 Recurring revenues is revenues that users can count on receiving every single month through continuous provision of services.
6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)” https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2021/pdf/PTC%20SYSTEM_E.pdf
1Q21 Financial Results Summary
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.
Operating Results Summary
1Q20
1Q21
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
％
Total revenues
50,379
52,975
5.2
Network services
30,934
31,475
1.7
Systems integration (SI)
18,875
20,807
10.2
ATM operation business
570
693
21.7
Total costs
(42,266
)
(41,548
)
(1.7
)
Network services
(24,944
)
(23,145
)
(7.2
)
Systems integration (SI)
(16,884
)
(17,959
)
6.4
ATM operation business
(438
)
(444
)
1.2
Total gross profit
8,113
11,427
40.8
Network services
5,990
8,330
39.1
Systems integration (SI)
1,991
2,848
43.0
ATM operation business
132
249
90.2
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)
(6,066
)
(7,067
)
16.5
Operating profit
2,047
4,360
113.0
Profit before tax
1,694
5,350
215.8
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
1,116
3,507
214.1
(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.
Segment Results Summary
1Q20
1Q21
JPY millions
JPY millions
Total revenues
50,379
52,975
Network services and SI business
49,858
52,316
ATM operation business
570
693
Elimination
(49
)
(34
)
Operating profit
2,047
4,360
Network services and SI business
1,991
4,189
ATM operation business
89
195
Elimination
(33
)
(24
)
1Q21 Revenues and Profit
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY52,975 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY50,379 million for 1Q20).
Network services revenue was JPY31,475 million, up 1.7% YoY (JPY30,934 million for 1Q20).
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprises were JPY9,410 million, down 4.1% YoY from JPY9,809 million for 1Q20, mainly due to decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service, while revenues of IP services and Enterprise mobile services increased.
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY6,108 million, down 5.4% YoY from JPY6,454 million for 1Q20, mainly due to reduction in unit price of our consumer mobile services.
Revenues for WAN services were JPY6,447 million, up 4.4% YoY from JPY6,175 million for 1Q20.
Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY9,510 million, up 11.9% YoY from JPY8,496 million for 1Q20, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.
Network Services Revenues Breakdown
1Q20
1Q21
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
％
Total network services
30,934
31,475
1.7
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
9,809
9,410
(4.1
)
IP services (including data center connectivity services)
2,881
3,275
13.7
IIJ Mobile Services
6,047
5,189
(14.2
)
Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)
1,673
2,344
40.1
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)
4,374
2,845
(35.0
)
Others
881
946
7.4
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
6,454
6,108
(5.4
)
IIJmio Mobile Services
5,796
5,392
(7.0
)
Others
658
716
8.7
WAN services
6,175
6,447
4.4
Outsourcing services
8,496
9,510
11.9
Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services
As of June 30, 2020
As of June 30, 2021
YoY Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
2,135,482
2,299,032
163,550
IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)
778
764
(14
)
IP service (less than 1Gbps)
1,246
1,202
(44
)
IIJ Mobile Services
2,046,836
2,205,759
158,923
Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)
922,819
1,163,312
240,493
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)
1,124,017
1,042,447
(81,570
)
Others
86,622
91,307
4,685
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
1,402,062
1,396,386
(5,676
)
IIJmio Mobile Services
1,063,165
1,053,173
(9,992
)
Others
338,897
343,213
4,316
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)
5,288.7
7,108.2
1,819.5
(Notes)
1.
Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.
2.
The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
3.
Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.
SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY20,807 million, up 10.2% YoY (JPY18,875 million for 1Q20).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY6,832 million, up 4.3% YoY (JPY6,550 million for 1Q20). Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY840 million.
Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY13,974 million, up 13.4% YoY (JPY12,325 million for 1Q20), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY473 million.
Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY21,649 million, up 4.9% YoY (JPY20,643 million for 1Q20); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY8,737 million, up 30.5% YoY (JPY6,693 million for 1Q20), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY12,911 million, down 7.4% YoY (JPY13,949 million for 1Q20).
Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of June 30, 2021 amounted to JPY67,496 million, up 17.1% YoY (JPY57,631 million as of June 30, 2020); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY11,073 million, up 44.7% YoY (JPY7,650 million as of June 30, 2020) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY56,424 million, up 12.9% YoY (JPY49,981 million as of June 30, 2020).
ATM operation business revenues were JPY693 million, up 21.7% YoY (JPY570 million for 1Q20).
Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY41,548 million, down 1.7% YoY (JPY42,266 million for 1Q20).
Cost of network services revenue was JPY23,145 million, down 7.2% YoY (JPY24,944 million for 1Q20), mainly due to a decrease in outsourcing costs. Gross profit was JPY8,330 million, up 39.1% YoY (JPY5,990 million for 1Q20), and gross profit ratio was 26.5% (19.4% for 1Q20).
Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY17,959 million, up 6.4% YoY (JPY16,884 million for 1Q20), mainly due to increases in outsourcing and personnel costs. The amount included PTC’s cost of JPY1,164 million. Gross profit was JPY2,848 million, up 43.0% YoY (JPY1,991 million for 1Q20) and gross profit ratio was 13.7% (10.5% for 1Q20).
Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY444 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY438 million for 1Q20). Gross profit was JPY249 million (JPY132 million for 1Q20) and gross profit ratio was 36.0% (23.1% for 1Q20).
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY7,083 million, up 17.1% YoY (JPY6,049 million for 1Q20), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and advertising expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY96 million.
Other operating income was JPY52 million (JPY48 million for 1Q20).
Other operating expenses was JPY36 million (JPY65 million for 1Q20), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.
Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY4,360 million (JPY2,047 million for 1Q20), up 113.0% YoY.
Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY1,361 million, compared to JPY80 million for 1Q20. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,296 million (loss of JPY3 million for 1Q20).
Finance expense was JPY154 million, compared to JPY154 million for 1Q20. It included interest expenses of JPY137 million (JPY151 million for 1Q20).
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY217 million (compared to loss of JPY279 million for 1Q20), mainly due to loss of DeCurret Inc. of JPY296 million.
Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY5,350 million (JPY1,694 million for 1Q20), up 215.8% YoY.
Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY1,807 million (JPY572 million for 1Q20). As a result, profit for the period was JPY3,543 million (JPY1,122 million for 1Q20), up 215.8% YoY.
Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY36 million (JPY6 million for 1Q20), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY3,507 million (JPY1,116 million for 1Q20), up 214.1% YoY.
Financial Position as of June 30, 2021
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of total assets was JPY217,263 million, decreased by JPY3,515 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of current assets was JPY84,717 million, decreased by JPY8,688 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. The major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets was: a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY7,636 million, mainly due to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY34,831 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY6,879 million to JPY27,920 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY4,486 million, of which JPY1,162 million is related to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY15,084 million.
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of non-current assets was JPY132,546 million, increased by JPY5,173 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY696 million to JPY17,780 million, mainly due to an expansion of Shiroi Data Center Campus. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY1,992 million to JPY48,715 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,181 million to JPY9,264 million, due to the acquisition of PTC. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,131 million to JPY10,668 million, including an increase of JPY951 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY15,702 million, increased by JPY2,789 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of current liabilities was JPY68,535 million, decreased by JPY4,724 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables decreased by JPY3,760 million to JPY15,484 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY1,855 million to JPY16,705 million, due to an increase of JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings, an increase of JPY750 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities and a decrease by JPY4,085 million from repayment of long-term borrowings. Income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,441 million to JPY1,571 million. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,483 million to JPY9,585 million, including an increase of JPY1,336 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY732 million to JPY18,611 million. Other current liabilities decreased by JPY873 million to JPY6,509 million.
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY55,144 million, decreased by JPY1,402 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY750 million to JPY6,250 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY706 million to JPY7,951 million, of which JPY1,086 million was an increase related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,800 million to JPY33,848 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY92,580 million, increased by JPY2,624 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners’ equity to total assets was 42.6% as of June 30, 2021.
1Q21 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were JPY34,831 million (JPY38,893 million as of June 30, 2020).
Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q21 was JPY7,654 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY11,635 million for 1Q20). There was profit before tax of JPY5,350 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY6,606 million, including JPY2,500 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY3,334 million, compared to JPY2,177 million for 1Q20. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY70 million compared to net cash in of JPY4,576 million for 1Q20. As for the major factors in comparison with 1Q20, there were increases in payment of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities. The increase in net cash-outflow related to these factors exceeded the increase in cash-inflow due to a decrease in trade and other receivable and an increase in contract liabilities.
Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q21 was JPY6,414 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,592 million for 1Q20), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY2,839 million (JPY1,407 million for 1Q20), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY1,325 million (JPY1,805 million for 1Q20), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY584 million (JPY1,017 million for 1Q20).
Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q21 was JPY8,875 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY6,802 million for 1Q20), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY4,463 million (JPY5,223 million for 1Q20), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY4,085 million (JPY915million for 1Q20), dividends paid of JPY1,759 million (JPY609 million for 1Q20) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million.
Future Prospects including FY2021 Financial Targets
While 1Q21 financial results, profit in particular, exceeded our plan, as of today, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021) announced on May 12, 2021 remain unchanged.
Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 10, 2021.
Presentation material can be found in the following file archive: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74825c07-9812-470d-96a2-d9360e9780c4
About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
42,466,933
34,831,385
Trade receivables
34,799,075
27,919,905
Inventories
2,171,046
2,357,113
Prepaid expenses
10,598,441
15,084,098
Contract assets
1,281,918
1,780,186
Other financial assets
1,975,910
2,503,951
Other current assets
111,334
240,343
Total Current Assets
93,404,657
84,716,981
Non-current Assets
Tangible assets
17,084,401
17,780,389
Right-of-use Assets
50,707,726
48,715,478
Goodwill
6,082,472
9,263,655
Intangible assets
16,954,274
16,767,426
Investments accounted for using the equity method
9,026,980
8,733,682
Prepaid expenses
9,537,160
10,668,161
Contract assets
46,638
75,171
Other investments
12,912,483
15,701,659
Deferred tax assets
143,337
202,258
Other financial assets
4,442,704
4,184,997
Other non-current assets
434,437
452,794
Total non-current assets
127,372,612
132,545,670
Total assets
220,777,269
217,262,651
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
19,243,800
15,483,814
Borrowings
18,560,000
16,705,000
Income taxes payable
3,012,415
1,570,924
Contract liabilities
7,101,821
9,584,999
Deferred income
79,914
70,577
Other financial liabilities
17,879,331
18,611,045
Other current liabilities
7,381,746
6,508,589
Total current liabilities
73,259,027
68,534,948
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
7,000,000
6,250,000
Retirement benefit liabilities
4,168,575
4,267,159
Provisions
756,405
757,130
Contract liabilities
7,244,411
7,950,543
Deferred income
405,579
388,895
Deferred tax liabilities
225,469
605,854
Other financial liabilities
35,647,899
33,847,982
Other non-current liabilities
1,098,253
1,076,761
Total non-current liabilities
56,546,591
55,144,324
Total liabilities
129,805,618
123,679,272
Equity
Share capital
25,530,621
25,546,483
Share premium
36,388,811
36,383,275
Retained earnings
25,046,813
26,794,675
Other components of equity
4,865,110
5,706,876
Treasury shares
(1,874,976
)
(1,850,924
)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
89,956,379
92,580,385
Non-controlling interests
1,015,272
1,002,994
Total equity
90,971,651
93,583,379
Total liabilities and equity
220,777,269
217,262,651
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenues
Network services
30,933,934
31,474,981
System integration
18,874,960
20,806,636
ATM operation business
569,611
693,332
Total revenues
50,378,505
52,974,949
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(24,943,344
)
(23,144,645
)
Cost of systems integration
(16,883,807
)
(17,959,887
)
Cost of ATM operation business
(438,297
)
(443,541
)
Total cost of sales
(42,265,448
)
(41,548,073
)
Gross Profit
8,113,057
11,426,876
Selling, general and administrative expense
(6,048,848
)
(7,082,989
)
Other operating income
48,167
52,114
Other operating expenses
(65,147
)
(36,190
)
Operating Profit
2,047,229
4,359,811
Finance income
79,776
1,361,809
Finance expenses
(153,867
)
(154,108
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
(278,907
)
(217,110
)
Profit (loss) before tax
1,694,231
5,350,402
Income tax expense
(572,192
)
(1,807,257
)
Profit (loss) for the period
1,122,039
3,543,145
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,116,313
3,506,873
Non-controlling interests
5,726
36,272
Total
1,122,039
3,543,145
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
12.38
38.86
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
12.32
38.67
※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)
1,122,039
3,543,145
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
1,195,836
834,198
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
1,195,836
834,198
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(25,465
)
(5,950
)
Financial assets measured at fair value through
137
281
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
(31,394
)
13,237
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(56,722
)
7,568
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
1,139,114
841,766
Other comprehensive income
2,261,153
4,384,911
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,255,427
4,348,639
Non-controlling interest
5,726
36,272
Other comprehensive income
2,261,153
4,384,911
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity
Non-
Total
Share capital
Share premium
Retained
Other
Treasury
Total
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Balance, April 1, 2020
25,530,621
36,271,395
16,500,993
2,669,501
(1,896,921
)
79,075,589
981,528
80,057,117
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
1,116,313
-
-
1,116,313
5,726
1,122,039
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
1,139,114
-
1,139,114
-
1,139,114
Total comprehensive income
-
-
1,116,313
1,139,114
-
2,255,427
5,726
2,261,153
Transactions with owners
Dividends paid
-
-
(608,629
)
-
-
(608,629
)
(55,832
)
(664,461
)
Stock-based compensation
-
14,450
-
-
-
14,450
-
14,450
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings
-
-
251,849
(251,849
)
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners
-
14,450
(356,780
)
(251,849
)
-
(594,179
)
(55,832
)
(650,011
)
Balance, June 30, 2020
25,530,621
36,285,845
17,260,526
3,556,766
(1,896,921
)
80,736,837
931,422
81,668,259
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity
Non-
Total
Share capital
Share premium
Retained
Other
Treasury
Total
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Balance, April 1, 2021
25,530,621
36,388,811
25,046,813
4,865,110
(1,874,976
)
89,956,379
1,015,272
90,971,651
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
3,506,873
-
-
3,506,873
36,272
3,543,145
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
841,766
-
841,766
-
841,766
Total comprehensive income
-
-
3,506,873
841,766
-
4,348,639
36,272
4,384,911
Transactions with owners
Issuance of common stock
15,862
(15,829
)
-
-
-
33
-
33
Disposal of treasury shares
-
(6,436
)
-
-
24,052
17,616
-
17,616
Dividends paid
-
-
(1,759,011
)
-
-
(1,759,011
)
(48,550
)
(1,807,561
)
Stock-based compensation
-
16,729
-
-
-
16,729
-
16,729
Total transactions with owners
15,862
(5,536
)
(1,759,011
)
-
24,052
(1,724,633
)
(48,550
)
(1,773,183
)
Balance, June 30, 2021
25,546,483
36,383,275
26,794,675
5,706,876
(1,850,924
)
92,580,385
1,002,994
93,583,379
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit (loss) before tax
1,694,231
5,350,402
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
7,095,188
6,605,997
Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment
48,047
29,912
Shares of loss (profit) of investments
278,907
217,110
Finance income
(69,788
)
(1,326,192
)
Finance expenses
162,138
142,278
Other
19,621
25,411
Changes in working capital
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
4,090,221
8,034,205
Decrease (increase) in inventories
345,075
(186,786
)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
(3,124,377
)
(3,364,746
)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
(305,046
)
(526,801
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets
(132,247
)
(29,964
)
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
880,031
(351,983
)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(1,288,730
)
(3,774,483
)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
3,646,014
578,433
Increase (decrease) in deferred income
(20,751
)
(2,764
)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(455,904
)
(1,646,725
)
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities
867,424
1,103,038
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities
74,088
98,584
Subtotal
13,804,142
10,974,926
Interest and dividends received
153,699
150,016
Interest paid
(145,288
)
(136,847
)
Income taxes paid
(2,177,486
)
(3,334,453
)
Cash flows from operating activities
11,635,067
7,653,642
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of tangible assets
(1,407,413
)
(2,838,570
)
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets
1,016,997
584,142
Purchases of intangible assets
(1,804,916
)
(1,325,053
)
Purchase of a subsidiary
-
(2,612,008
)
Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method
(2,754,000
)
-
Purchases of other investments
(22,500
)
(345,680
)
Proceeds from sales of other investments
392,353
35,371
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits
(2,410
)
(11,260
)
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
3,492
117,674
Payments for refundable insurance policies
(14,085
)
(18,724
)
Other
-
43
Cash flows from investing activities
(4,592,482
)
(6,414,065
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(915,000
)
(4,085,000
)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
-
1,480,000
Payments of other financial liabilities
(5,222,579
)
(4,462,858
)
Dividends paid
(608,629
)
(1,759,011
)
Other
(55,832
)
(48,516
)
Cash flows from financing activities
(6,802,040
)
(8,875,385
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(19,706
)
260
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
220,839
(7,635,548
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
38,671,734
42,466,933
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
38,892,573
34,831,385
Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Segment information for the Company is as follows:
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Reportable segments
Network service and
ATM operation
Adjustments
Consolidated
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenue
Customers
49,808,894
569,611
―
50,378,505
Intersegment transactions
48,949
―
(48,949
)
―
Total revenue
49,857,843
569,611
(48,949
)
50,378,505
Segment operating profit
1,990,537
88,603
(31,911
)
2,047,229
Finance income
79,776
Finance expense
(153,867
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
(278,907
)
Profit before tax
1,694,231
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Reportable segments
Network service and
ATM operation
Adjustments
Consolidated
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenue
Customers
52,281,617
693,332
―
52,974,949
Intersegment transactions
34,186
―
(34,186
)
―
Total revenue
52,315,803
693,332
(34,186
)
52,974,949
Segment operating profit
4,189,092
194,664
(23,945
)
4,359,811
Finance income
1,361,809
Finance expense
(154,108
)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
(217,110
)
Profit before tax
5,350,402
Intersegment transactions are based on market price.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 [Under IFRS]
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(% shown is YoY change)
Revenues
Operating profit
Profit (loss)
Profit (loss)
Profit (loss)
Other
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
Three Months ended June 30, 2021
52,975
5.2
4,360
113.0
5,350
215.8
3,543
215.8
3,507
214.1
4,385
93.9
Three Months ended June 30, 2020
50,379
1.1
2,047
48.2
1,694
23.8
1,122
35.9
1,116
43.8
2,261
63.3
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
JPY
JPY
Three Months ended June 30, 2021
38.86
38.67
Three Months ended June 30, 2020
12.38
12.32
(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Total equity attributable to
Ratio of owners' equity
JPY millions
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
As of June 30, 2021
217,263
93,583
92,580
42.6
As of March 31, 2021
220,777
90,972
89,956
40.7
2．Dividends
Dividend per Shares
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
Fiscal Year Ended
―
20.50
―
19.50
―
Fiscal Year Ending
―
Fiscal Year Ending
19.50
―
19.50
39.00
3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(% shown is YoY change)
Revenues
Operating profit
Profit (loss)
Profit (loss) for the
Basic earnings per
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY millions
%
JPY
Interim Period Ending September 30, 2021
108,000
6.2
6,500
24.1
6,300
41.1
4,200
51.6
46.56
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
226,000
6.1
17,500
22.8
17,300
23.3
11,700
20.5
129.70
