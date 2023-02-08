U.S. markets closed

IIJ Announces its Nine Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.
·34 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the nine months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“1Q-3Q22”, from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

 

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q22

FY22 Targets

Total revenues

JPY 185.3 billion

up

11.9

%

YoY2

JPY 250.0 billion

up

10.5

%

YoY

Operating profit

JPY 18.8 billion

up

15.3

%

YoY

JPY 27.2 billion

up

15.5

%

YoY

Profit before tax

JPY 19.0 billion

up

8.1

%

YoY

JPY 26.3 billion

up

8.8

%

YoY

Net profit3

JPY 12.9 billion

up

11.6

%

YoY

JPY 17.5 billion

up

11.7

%

YoY

 

Overview of 1Q-3Q22 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“In this nine-month period, we have seen strong revenue growth of 11.9% year over year with consistent penetration of IT utilization among Japanese enterprises and governmental organizations. Continuous accumulation of our network services’ monthly recurring revenues and system integration projects brought this favorable result, and also several large network-replacement transactions we acquired around the last fiscal year-end began to contribute to the revenue from this third quarter. At the same time, we have continuously developed new network services such as “IIJ Cloud Data Platform Service4,” “IIJ Private Backbone Service/Smart HUB5,” “IIJ Secure Access Service6” and “IIJ Mobile Service/TypeD for IIJmio Biz7” to further enhance our recurring revenue business model. In addition, we have recently acquired large scale projects such as several information systems replacement projects from a broadcasting company, a core system construction project for a financial group, a network replacement project with a multi-year contract and a data center construction project in overseas. Those would accelerate our revenue growth further in the next fiscal year and onward,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“Our outstanding competitive advantage is to provide reliable network and services operation, realized by our robust Internet infrastructure and technology expertise that we have accumulated since our inception. Network would become faster and faster as well as CPU, storage capacity would be tremendously large, and AI would be widely adopted, which may change some current business players’ competitiveness in near future. Even in such a dynamic transition, we believe that our stable and secure network operation capabilities would continue to be required and also become more prominent advantage. Overlooking today’s overall market landscape in Japan, I am very excited that our roles towards future network-society in Japan would become significant more than ever,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

______________________

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ Launches IIJ Cloud Data Platform Service to Facilitate On-Premise and Multi-Cloud Data Integration” https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2022/1212.html.
5 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Launch IIJ Private Backbone Service/Smart HUB, A New Flexible Cloud Connection Service with High Performance Broadband Over 10Gbps” https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2022/0615-2.html.
6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ to Start Providing New SASE Service, IIJ Secure Access Service” https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2022/0830.html.
7 For details, please refer to our website https://www.iij.ad.jp/news/pressrelease/2023/0117.html (Japanese text only).

1Q-3Q22 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

 

 

1Q-3Q21

1Q-3Q22

YoY Change

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

165,600

 

185,339

 

11.9

 

 

Network services

95,097

 

102,744

 

8.0

 

 

Systems integration (SI)

68,413

 

80,477

 

17.6

 

 

ATM operation business

2,090

 

2,118

 

1.3

 

Total costs

(128,816

)

(143,683

)

11.5

 

 

Network services

(68,653

)

(74,627

)

8.7

 

 

Systems integration (SI)

(58,869

)

(67,835

)

15.2

 

 

ATM operation business

(1,294

)

(1,221

)

(5.6

)

Total gross profit

36,784

 

41,656

 

13.2

 

 

Network services

26,444

 

28,117

 

6.3

 

 

Systems integration (SI)

9,544

 

12,642

 

32.5

 

 

ATM operation business

796

 

897

 

12.7

 

SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

(20,486

)

(22,866

)

11.6

 

Operating profit

16,298

 

18,790

 

15.3

 

Profit before tax

17,597

 

19,018

 

8.1

 

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

11,522

 

12,854

 

11.6

 

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.


Segment Results Summary

 

 

1Q-3Q21

1Q-3Q22

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

 Total revenues

165,600

 

185,339

 

 

 Network services and SI business

163,606

 

183,300

 

 

 ATM operation business

2,090

 

2,118

 

 

  Elimination

(96

)

(79

)

 Operating profit

16,298

 

18,790

 

 

 Network services and SI business

15,747

 

18,117

 

 

 ATM operation business

617

 

693

 

 

  Elimination

(66

)

(20

)


1Q-3Q22 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY185,339 million, up 11.9% YoY (JPY165,600 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Network services revenues were JPY102,744 million, up 8.0% YoY (JPY95,097 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY29,504 million, up 5.1% YoY from JPY28,082 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue in the response to the reduction in procurement cost.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY18,335 million, up 3.1% YoY from JPY17,780 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in revenue of IIJmio Mobile services led by an increase in subscription, which absorbed a decrease in revenue resulted from a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of old plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY34,359 million, up 15.2% YoY from JPY29,831 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY20,546 million, up 5.9% YoY from JPY19,404 million for 1Q-3Q21.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

 

 

 

 

1Q-3Q21

1Q-3Q22

YoY Change

 

 

 

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

 Total network services

95,097

102,744

8.0

 

 

 Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

28,082

29,504

5.1

 

 

 

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

10,069

10,862

7.9

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile Services

15,132

15,548

2.7

 

 

 

 

Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)

7,516

8,149

8.4

 

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE)

7,616

7,399

(2.8

)

 

 

Others

2,881

3,094

7.4

 

 

 Internet connectivity services (consumer)

17,780

18,335

3.1

 

 

 

IIJmio Mobile Services

15,555

15,941

2.5

 

 

 

Others

2,225

2,394

7.6

 

 

 Outsourcing services

29,831

34,359

15.2

 

 

 WAN services

19,404

20,546

5.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)

 

 

 

 

As of Dec. 31, 2021

As of Dec. 31, 2022

YoY Change

  Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,394,237

2,867,238

473,001

 

 

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2)

 

 

751

1,341

590

 

 

IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2)

1,206

1,334

128

 

 

  IIJ Mobile Services

2,302,538

2,771,263

468,725

 

 

 

  Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)

1,319,918

1,685,333

365,415

 

 

 

 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE)

982,620

1,085,930

103,310

 

 

  Others

89,742

93,300

3,558

 

  Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,419,277

1,538,622

119,345

 

 

  IIJmio Mobile Services

1,072,920

1,196,683

123,763

 

 

  Others

346,357

341,939

(4,418

)

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3)

7,346.5

8,727.3

1,380.8

 

(Notes)

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.

2.

The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. The number of IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) contracts as of December 31, 2022 increased mainly due to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22.

3.

Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. Total contracted bandwidth as of December 31, 2022 increased mainly due to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY80,477 million, up 17.6% YoY (JPY68,413 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY29,936 million, up 22.6% YoY (JPY24,415 million for 1Q-3Q21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY50,541 million, up 14.9% YoY (JPY43,998 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY91,971 million, up 31.6% YoY (JPY69,910 million for 1Q-3Q21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY34,190 million, up 29.0% YoY (JPY26,501 million for 1Q-3Q21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY57,781 million, up 33.1% YoY (JPY43,409 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of December 31, 2022 amounted to JPY84,285 million, up 23.7% YoY (JPY68,151 million as of December 31, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY16,705 million, up 48.4% YoY (JPY11,254 million as of December 31, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY67,580 million, up 18.8% YoY (JPY56,897 million as of December 31, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,118 million, up 1.3% YoY (JPY2,090 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY143,683 million, up 11.5% YoY (JPY128,816 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY74,627 million, up 8.7% YoY (JPY68,653 million for 1Q-3Q21). There were an increase in purchasing cost of mobile devices and one-time cost reimbursement, which was related to a mobile unit charge by NTT DOCOMO, INC., of over JPY0.5 billion in 3Q22 (a similar impact of approximately JPY1.08 billion in 3Q21) as FY2021 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY28,117 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY26,444 million for 1Q-3Q21), and gross profit ratio was 27.4% (27.8% for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY67,835 million, up 15.2% YoY (JPY58,869 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to increases in purchasing costs and multi-cloud related services’ license fees along with an increase in revenues. Gross profit was JPY12,642 million, up 32.5% YoY (JPY9,544 million for 1Q-3Q21) and gross profit ratio was 15.7% (13.9% for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,221 million, down 5.6% YoY (JPY1,294 million for 1Q-3Q21). Gross profit was JPY897 million (JPY796 million for 1Q-3Q21) and gross profit ratio was 42.4% (38.1% for 1Q-3Q21).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY23,064 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY20,494 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY246 million (JPY125 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Other operating expenses was JPY48 million (JPY117 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY18,790 million (JPY16,298 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 15.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY802 million (JPY2,756 million for 1Q-3Q21). It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY376 million (JPY2,560 million for 1Q-3Q21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY323 million (JPY98 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Finance expense was JPY413 million (JPY401 million for 1Q-3Q21). It included interest expenses of JPY400 million (JPY401 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY161 million (loss of JPY1,056 million for 1Q-3Q21). There was a loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY274 million (JPY1,332 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY19,018 million (JPY17,597 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 8.1% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY6,049 million (JPY5,974 million for 1Q-3Q21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY12,969 million (JPY11,623 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 11.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY115 million (JPY101 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY12,854 million (JPY11,522 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 11.6% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY234,858 million, increased by JPY3,053 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY103,148 million, decreased by JPY1,337 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY6,064 million to JPY41,327 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY1,570 million to JPY36,079 million, inventories increased by JPY1,682 million to JPY4,290 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,354 million to JPY15,907 million, and contract assets increased by JPY1,448 million to JPY3,318 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY131,710 million, increased by JPY4,390 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY5,056 million to JPY22,902 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,376 million to JPY42,498 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY224 million to JPY16,200 million mainly due to amortization of software, and prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,398 million to JPY11,850 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY74,102 million, decreased by JPY2,675 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY3,077 million to JPY23,819 million, borrowings increased by JPY400 million to JPY16,770 million mainly due to a decrease of JPY1,500 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY2,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY3,817 million to JPY1,978 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY187 million to JPY9,758 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,260 million to JPY15,775 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY47,591 million, decreased by JPY2,816 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,829 million to JPY3,671 million mainly due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY503 million to JPY6,926 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY472 million to JPY29,674 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY112,006 million, increased by JPY8,478 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 47.7% as of December 31, 2022.

1Q-3Q22 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 were JPY41,327 million (JPY40,960 million as of December 31, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY27,314 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY30,370 million for 1Q-3Q21). There were profit before tax of JPY19,018 million (JPY17,597 million for 1Q-3Q21), depreciation and amortization of JPY21,254 million (JPY21,088 million for 1Q-3Q21), including JPY8,460 million (JPY8,643 million for 1Q-3Q21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY9,871 million (JPY5,680 million for 1Q-3Q21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY2,991 million (net cash out of JPY1,298 million for 1Q-3Q21). As for the major factors for the increase in net cash out in comparison with 1Q-3Q21, there were a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables and increases in payments of prepaid expenses and inventories, which exceeded a decrease in payments of trade and other payables.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY13,160 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY9,832 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets, such as Shiroi Data Center Campus construction-related, of JPY9,760 million (JPY4,893 million for 1Q-3Q21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,150 million (JPY3,627 million for 1Q-3Q21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY1,216 million (JPY1,776 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY20,766 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY22,240 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY14,396 million (JPY14,665 million for 1Q-3Q21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY1,500 million (JPY5,170 million for 1Q-3Q21) and dividends paid of JPY4,901 million (JPY3,836 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets
1Q-3Q22 financial results were in line with our plan with continued revenue growth. Therefore, FY2022 financial targets remain unchanged.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2023.

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ef1ce5c-ec58-425d-ad22-37eaf296fd5a

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

47,391

 

 

41,327

 

Trade receivables

 

37,649

 

 

36,079

 

Inventories

 

2,608

 

 

4,290

 

Prepaid expenses

 

13,553

 

 

15,907

 

Contract assets

 

1,870

 

 

3,318

 

Other financial assets

 

1,295

 

 

1,926

 

Other current assets

 

119

 

 

301

 

Total current assets

 

104,485

 

 

103,148

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Tangible assets

 

17,846

 

 

22,902

 

Right-of-use assets

 

44,874

 

 

42,498

 

Goodwill

 

9,479

 

 

9,790

 

Intangible assets

 

16,424

 

 

16,200

 

Investments accounted for using equity method

 

5,830

 

 

5,598

 

Prepaid expenses

 

10,452

 

 

11,850

 

Contract assets

 

69

 

 

47

 

Other investments

 

17,410

 

 

17,689

 

Deferred tax assets

 

183

 

 

193

 

Other financial assets

 

4,245

 

 

4,375

 

Other non-current assets

 

508

 

 

568

 

Total non-current assets

 

127,320

 

 

131,710

 

Total assets

 

231,805

 

 

234,858

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

 

20,742

 

 

23,819

 

Borrowings

 

16,370

 

 

16,770

 

Income taxes payable

 

5,795

 

 

1,978

 

Contract liabilities

 

9,571

 

 

9,758

 

Deferred income

 

65

 

 

102

 

Other financial liabilities

 

17,035

 

 

15,775

 

Other current liabilities

 

7,199

 

 

5,900

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,777

 

 

74,102

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

5,500

 

 

3,671

 

Retirement benefit liabilities

 

4,395

 

 

4,578

 

Provisions

 

786

 

 

789

 

Contract liabilities

 

7,429

 

 

6,926

 

Deferred income

 

340

 

 

297

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

641

 

 

515

 

Other financial liabilities

 

30,146

 

 

29,674

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,170

 

 

1,141

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

50,407

 

 

47,591

 

Total liabilities

 

127,184

 

 

121,693

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

25,562

 

 

25,562

 

Share premium

 

36,518

 

 

36,677

 

Retained earnings

 

37,024

 

 

44,977

 

Other components of equity

 

6,275

 

 

6,621

 

Treasury shares

 

(1,851

)

 

(1,831

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

103,528

 

 

112,006

 

Non-controlling interests

 

1,093

 

 

1,159

 

Total equity

 

104,621

 

 

113,165

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

231,805

 

 

234,858

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Revenues

 

 

 

 

Network services

 

95,097

 

102,744

System integration

 

68,413

 

80,477

ATM operation business

 

2,090

 

2,118

Total revenues

 

165,600

 

185,339

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

Cost of network services

 

(68,653)

 

(74,627)

Cost of systems integration

 

(58,869)

 

(67,835)

Cost of ATM operation business

 

(1,294)

 

(1,221)

Total cost of sales

 

(128,816)

 

(143,683)

Gross Profit

 

36,784

 

41,656

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(20,494)

 

(23,064)

Other operating income

 

125

 

246

Other operating expenses

 

(117)

 

(48)

Operating Profit

 

16,298

 

18,790

Finance income

 

2,756

 

802

Finance expenses

 

(401)

 

(413)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

 

(1,056)

 

(161)

Profit (loss) before tax

 

17,597

 

19,018

Income tax expense

 

(5,974)

 

(6,049)

Profit (loss) for the period

 

11,623

 

12,969

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

11,522

 

12,854

Non-controlling interests

 

101

 

115

Total

 

11,623

 

12,969

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (yen)

 

63.81

 

71.14

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

 

63.50

 

70.79

 

 

 

 

 

※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Revenues

 

 

 

 

Network services

 

31,661

 

 

35,038

 

System integration

 

24,204

 

 

27,629

 

ATM operation business

 

681

 

 

710

 

Total revenues

 

56,546

 

 

63,377

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

Cost of network services

 

(21,899

)

 

(24,825

)

Cost of systems integration

 

(20,529

)

 

(22,978

)

Cost of ATM operation business

 

(419

)

 

(409

)

Total cost of sales

 

(42,847

)

 

(48,212

)

Gross Profit

 

13,699

 

 

15,165

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(6,704

)

 

(7,556

)

Other operating income

 

32

 

 

25

 

Other operating expenses

 

(33

)

 

(17

)

Operating Profit

 

6,994

 

 

7,617

 

Finance income

 

983

 

 

19

 

Finance expenses

 

(128

)

 

(1,393

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

 

(684

)

 

(83

)

Profit (loss) before tax

 

7,165

 

 

6,160

 

Income tax expense

 

(2,500

)

 

(1,931

)

Profit (loss) for the period

 

4,665

 

 

4,229

 

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

4,630

 

 

4,215

 

Non-controlling interests

 

35

 

 

14

 

Total

 

4,665

 

 

4,229

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (yen)

 

25.63

 

 

23.33

 

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

 

25.51

 

 

23.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Profit (loss)

 

11,623

 

 

12,969

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

 

1,887

 

 

(274

)

Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

1,887

 

 

(274

)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

 

245

 

 

579

 

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

 

(0

)

 

(3

)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

 

19

 

 

44

 

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

264

 

 

620

 

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

2,151

 

 

346

 

Other comprehensive income

 

13,774

 

 

13,315

 

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

13,673

 

 

13,200

 

Non-controlling interest

 

101

 

 

115

 

Other comprehensive income

 

13,774

 

 

13,315

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Profit (loss)

 

4,665

 

 

4,229

 

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

 

(121

)

 

437

 

Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

 

(121

)

 

437

 

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

 

227

 

 

(433

)

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

 

(0

)

 

(2

)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

 

6

 

 

10

 

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

233

 

 

(425

)

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

112

 

 

12

 

Other comprehensive income

 

4,777

 

 

4,241

 

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

 

4,742

 

 

4,227

 

Non-controlling interest

 

35

 

 

14

 

Other comprehensive income

 

4,777

 

 

4,241

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

Total
equity

 

Share capital

 

Share premium

 

Retained
earnings

 

Other
components of
equity

 

Treasury shares

 

Total

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Balance, April 1, 2021

25,531

 

36,389

 

 

25,047

 

 

4,865

 

(1,875

)

 

89,957

 

 

1,015

 

 

90,972

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

-

 

-

 

 

11,522

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

11,522

 

 

101

 

 

11,623

 

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,151

 

-

 

 

2,151

 

 

-

 

 

2,151

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

11,522

 

 

2,151

 

-

 

 

13,673

 

 

101

 

 

13,774

 

Transactions with owners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock

31

 

(31

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

0

 

 

-

 

 

0

 

Disposal of treasury shares

-

 

53

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

24

 

 

77

 

 

-

 

 

77

 

Dividends paid

-

 

-

 

 

(3,836

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

(3,836

)

 

(49

)

 

(3,885

)

Stock-based compensation

-

 

61

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

61

 

 

-

 

 

61

 

Other

-

 

(5

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

(5

)

 

(2

)

 

(7

)

Total transactions with owners

31

 

78

 

 

(3,836

)

 

-

 

24

 

 

(3,703

)

 

(51

)

 

(3,754

)

Balance, December 31, 2021

25,562

 

36,467

 

 

32,733

 

 

7,016

 

(1,851

)

 

99,927

 

 

1,065

 

 

100,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

 

Non-controlling interests

 

Total
equity

 

Share capital

 

Share premium

 

Retained
earnings

 

Other components of equity

 

Treasury shares

 

Total

 

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Balance, April 1, 2022

25,562

 

36,518

 

 

37,024

 

 

6,275

 

(1,851

)

 

103,528

 

 

1,093

 

 

104,621

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss)

-

 

-

 

 

12,854

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

12,854

 

 

115

 

 

12,969

 

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

346

 

-

 

 

346

 

 

-

 

 

346

 

Total comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

 

12,854

 

 

346

 

-

 

 

13,200

 

 

115

 

 

13,315

 

Transactions with owners

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of treasury stock

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

-

 

 

0

 

Disposal of treasury shares

-

 

99

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

20

 

 

119

 

 

-

 

 

119

 

Dividends paid

-

 

-

 

 

(4,901

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

(4,901

)

 

(49

)

 

(4,950

)

Stock-based compensation

-

 

60

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

60

 

 

-

 

 

60

 

Total transactions with owners

-

 

159

 

 

(4,901

)

 

-

 

20

 

 

(4,722

)

 

(49

)

 

(4,771

)

Balance, December 31, 2022

25,562

 

36,677

 

 

44,977

 

 

6,621

 

(1,831

)

 

112,006

 

 

1,159

 

 

113,165

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Millions of yen

 

Millions of yen

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) before tax

 

17,597

 

 

19,018

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

21,088

 

 

21,254

 

Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment

 

98

 

 

(143

)

Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using equity method

 

1,056

 

 

161

 

Finance income

 

(2,776

)

 

(802

)

Finance expenses

 

401

 

 

413

 

Other

 

112

 

 

475

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

 

4,277

 

 

1,784

 

Decrease (increase) in inventories

 

(208

)

 

(1,669

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

 

(2,114

)

 

(3,440

)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

 

(1,442

)

 

(1,426

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

 

(102

)

 

(183

)

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

 

(563

)

 

(745

)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

 

(606

)

 

3,516

 

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

 

(562

)

 

(577

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

 

(8

)

 

(1

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

 

(1,152

)

 

(1,402

)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

 

851

 

 

969

 

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

 

332

 

 

183

 

Subtotal

 

36,279

 

 

37,385

 

Interest and dividends received

 

170

 

 

201

 

Interest paid

 

(398

)

 

(401

)

Income taxes paid

 

(5,680

)

 

(9,871

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

30,370

 

 

27,314

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of tangible assets

 

(4,893

)

 

(9,760

)

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

 

1,776

 

 

1,216

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(3,627

)

 

(4,150

)

Proceeds from sales of intangible assets

 

0

 

 

-

 

Purchase of a subsidiary

 

(2,612

)

 

-

 

Purchases of other investments

 

(574

)

 

(397

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

 

104

 

 

19

 

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

 

(91

)

 

(49

)

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

 

141

 

 

16

 

Payments for refundable insurance policies

 

(56

)

 

(56

)

Other

 

0

 

 

1

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

(9,832

)

 

(13,160

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

-

 

 

179

 

Repayment of  long-term borrowings

 

(5,170

)

 

(1,500

)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

 

1,480

 

 

(100

)

Payments of other financial liabilities

 

(14,665

)

 

(14,396

)

Dividends paid

 

(3,836

)

 

(4,901

)

Other

 

(48

)

 

(48

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

(22,240

)

 

(20,766

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

195

 

 

548

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,507

)

 

(6,064

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

 

42,467

 

 

47,391

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

40,960

 

 

41,327

 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Going Concern Assumption
Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

Network service and
systems integration
 business

 

ATM operation
business

 

Adjustments

 

Consolidated

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

163,510

 

2,090

 

-

 

 

165,600

 

Intersegment transactions

96

 

-

 

(96

)

 

-

 

Total revenue

163,606

 

2,090

 

(96

)

 

165,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating profit

15,747

 

617

 

(66

)

 

16,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,756

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(401

)

Share of profit (loss) of  investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,056

)

Profit before tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments

 

 

 

 

 

Network service and
systems integration
 business

 

ATM operation
business

 

Adjustments

 

Consolidated

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

 

Millons of yen

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customers

183,221

 

2,118

 

-

 

 

185,339

 

Intersegment transactions

79

 

-

 

(79

)

 

-

 

Total revenue

183,300

 

2,118

 

(79

)

 

185,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating profit

18,117

 

693

 

(20

)

 

18,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

 

 

 

 

 

 

802

 

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(413

)

Share of profit (loss) of  investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

(161

)

Profit before tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,018

 

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events
Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (“1Q-3Q22”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022 [Under IFRS]

February 8, 2023

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2023
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% shown is YoY change)

 

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before
tax

Profit (loss)
for the period

Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners
of the parent

Other
comprehensive
income

 

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Nine Months ended December 31, 2022

185,339

11.9

18,790

15.3

19,018

8.1

12,969

11.6

12,854

11.6

13,315

(3.3

)

Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

165,600

6.1

16,298

60.9

17,597

90.7

11,623

95.5

11,522

96.1

13,774

81.7

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

 

JPY

JPY

Nine Months ended December 31, 2022

71.14

70.79

Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

63.81

63.50

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

 

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity
attributable to owners
of the parent

Ratio of owners'
equity
to total assets

 

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

As of December 31, 2022

234,858

113,165

112,006

47.7

As of March 31, 2022

231,805

104,621

103,528

44.7

2．Dividends

 

Annual Dividends

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

 

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

23.00

25.00

48.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

29.25

 

 

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)

 

 

 

14.63

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the amount on a pre-split basis, the forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)

 

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss) before tax

Profit (loss) for the year
attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings per
share

 

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

250,000

10.5

27,200

15.5

26,300

8.8

17,500

11.7

96.89

(Notes)

  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None

  2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.

  3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release. 

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

  2. Other changes in accounting policies: None

  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
    As of December 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares
    As of March 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares

  2. Number of treasury stock:
    As of December 31, 2022: 6,371,696 shares
    As of March 31, 2022: 6,443,334 shares

  3. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
    For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: 180,678,380 shares
    For the nine months ended December 31, 2021: 180,581,022 shares

    * IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 8, 2023. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.

ii) Change in the unit of presentation for monetary amounts
Amounts of accounts and other items presented in our condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously stated in thousands of yen, but effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, IIJ has changed to present such amounts in millions of yen. In order to facilitate comparison, the amounts for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also presented in millions of yen.

iii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on February 8, 2023.


