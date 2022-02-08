IIJ Announces its Nine Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the nine months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“1Q-3Q21”, from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q21 Total revenues JPY 165.6 billion up 6.1% YoY2 Gross profit JPY 36.8 billion up 27.7% YoY Operating profit JPY 16.3 billion up 60.9% YoY Profit before tax JPY 17.6 billion up 90.7% YoY Net profit3 JPY 11.5 billion up 96.1% YoY Financial Targets for FY2021 (Revised upward on November 5, 2021) Total revenues JPY228.5 billion up 7.3% YoY Operating profit JPY22.0 billion up 54.4% YoY Profit before tax JPY21.5 billion up 53.2% YoY Net profit JPY13.7 billion up 41.1% YoY

Overview of 1Q-3Q21 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Along with a further shift toward IT utilization by Japanese enterprises, we believe our business status has entered into a profit margin expansion phase since the last fiscal year. This has been achieved mainly by steady growth of recurring revenues: our enterprise recurring revenues4 grew by 13.3% year over year, mostly due to 18.7% year over year growth from security services, 12.0% from IP services5, 36.3% from enterprise mobile and 15.1% from systems operation and maintenance. These led our operating profit to increase by 60.9% year over year and operating profit margin to reach 9.8% in this nine-month period for FY2021. As we continued to see strong demands from various industries for both network services and systems integration, we expect this trend to continue. Then, we decided to construct the second site of our Shiroi data center, which is to absorb growing demands for server racks by around FY2027,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“For the past two consecutive fiscal years, we are seeing visible improvement in our financials, which has come from our long-term and consistent business strategy and investments in Internet-related technology for almost thirty years. Ever since our inception in 1992, the spread of Internet has been transforming business activities gradually and consistently, and that should continue to bring us further business opportunities. By leveraging our competitive assets such as reliable network infrastructure, various services developed in-house, blue-chip client base and skilled engineers, we believe our business scale and domain should largely expand to the next stage in the middle to long term,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.”



1Q-3Q21 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary 1Q-3Q20 1Q-3Q21 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total revenues 156,070 165,600 6.1 Network services 93,983 95,097 1.2 Systems integration (SI) 59,927 68,413 14.2 ATM operation business 2,160 2,090 (3.2 ) Total costs (127,273 ) (128,816 ) 1.2 Network services (74,201 ) (68,653 ) (7.5 ) Systems integration (SI) (51,672 ) (58,869 ) 13.9 ATM operation business (1,400 ) (1,294 ) (7.6 ) Total gross profit 28,797 36,784 27.7 Network services 19,782 26,444 33.7 Systems integration (SI) 8,255 9,544 15.6 ATM operation business 760 796 4.8 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (18,670 ) (20,486 ) 9.7 Operating profit 10,127 16,298 60.9 Profit before tax 9,227 17,597 90.7 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 5,877 11,522 96.1 (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.





Segment Results Summary 1Q-3Q20 1Q-3Q21 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 156,070 165,600 Network services and SI business 154,039 163,606 ATM operation business 2,160 2,090 Elimination (129 ) (96 ) Operating profit 10,127 16,298 Network services and SI business 9,603 15,747 ATM operation business 616 617 Elimination (92 ) (66 )

1Q-3Q21 Revenues and Profit

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY165,600 million, up 6.1% YoY (JPY156,070 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Network services revenue was JPY95,097 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY93,983 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprises were JPY28,082 million, down 5.4% YoY from JPY29,699 million for 1Q-3Q20. The decrease was due to the decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue, which was mainly in the response to the reduction in procurement cost, while revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY17,780 million, down 8.3% YoY from JPY19,390 million for 1Q-3Q20, mainly due to a decrease in average revenue per user of new plan for our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY29,831 million, up 13.5% YoY from JPY26,289 million for 1Q-3Q20, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY19,404 million, up 4.3% YoY from JPY18,605 million for 1Q-3Q20.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown 1Q-3Q20 1Q-3Q21 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 93,983 95,097 1.2 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 29,699 28,082 (5.4 ) IP services (including data center connectivity services)

8,988 10,069 12.0 IIJ Mobile Services 18,034 15,132 (16.1 ) Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 5,513 7,516 36.3 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 12,521 7,616 (39.2 ) Others

2,677 2,881 7.6 Internet connectivity services (consumer)

19,390 17,780 (8.3 ) IIJmio Mobile Services 17,363 15,555 (10.4 ) Others 2,027 2,225 9.8 Outsourcing services

26,289 29,831 13.5 WAN services

18,605 19,404 4.3 Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1) As of Dec. 31, 2020 As of Dec. 31, 2021 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 2,258,371 2,394,237 135,866 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2) 782 751 (31 ) IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2) 1,225 1,206 (19 ) IIJ Mobile Services 2,165,723 2,302,538 136,815 Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 1,046,470 1,319,918 273,448 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 1,119,253 982,620 (136,633 ) Others 90,641 89,742 (899 ) Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,380,594 1,419,277 38,683 IIJmio Mobile Services 1,037,227 1,072,920 35,693 Others 343,367 346,357 2,990 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3) 6,021.9 7,346.5 1,324.6 (Notes) 1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions. 2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. 3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY68,413 million, up 14.2% YoY (JPY59,927 million for 1Q-3Q20). Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY24,415 million, up 12.6% YoY (JPY21,687 million for 1Q-3Q20). Of this amount, revenue of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD6 (“PTC”) was JPY3,714 million. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY43,998 million, up 15.1% YoY (JPY38,240 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY1,587 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY69,910 million, up 6.2% YoY (JPY65,821 million for 1Q-3Q20); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY26,501 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY23,943 million for 1Q-3Q20), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY43,409 million, up 3.7% YoY (JPY41,878 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of December 31, 2021 amounted to JPY68,151 million, up 10.4% YoY (JPY61,758 million as of December 31, 2020); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY11,254 million, up 15.3% YoY (JPY9,763 million as of December 31, 2020) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY56,897 million, up 9.4% YoY (JPY51,995 million as of December 31, 2020).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,090 million, down 3.2% YoY (JPY2,160 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY128,816 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY127,273 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY68,653 million, down 7.5% YoY (JPY74,201 million for 1Q-3Q20). Costs of mobile services were decreased due to reduction of purchase price in voice services from the beginning of FY2021 and one-time cost reimbursement of mobile unit charge by NTT DOCOMO, INC. in 3Q21 as FY2020 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY26,444 million, up 33.7% YoY (JPY19,782 million for 1Q-3Q20), and gross profit ratio was 27.8% (21.0% for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY58,869 million, up 13.9% YoY (JPY51,672 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to increases in outsourcing and purchasing costs. Of this amount, PTC’s cost was JPY4,713 million. Gross profit was JPY9,544 million, up 15.6% YoY (JPY8,255 million for 1Q-3Q20) and gross profit ratio was 13.9% (13.8% for 1Q-3Q20).



Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,294 million, down 7.6% YoY (JPY1,400 million for 1Q-3Q20). Gross profit was JPY796 million (JPY760 million for 1Q-3Q20) and gross profit ratio was 38.1% (35.2% for 1Q-3Q20).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , including research and development expenses, totaled JPY20,494 million, up 11.8% YoY (JPY18,328 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and sales commission expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY329 million.



Other operating income was JPY125 million (JPY113 million for 1Q-3Q20).



Other operating expenses was JPY117 million (JPY455 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY16,298 million (JPY10,127 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 60.9% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY2,756 million, compared to JPY317 million for 1Q-3Q20. It included valuation gains on financial instruments of JPY2,560 million which mainly came from fund investments (gains of JPY192 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Finance expense was JPY401 million, compared to JPY490 million for 1Q-3Q20. It included interest expenses of JPY401 million (JPY440 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY1,056 million (compared to loss of JPY727 million for 1Q-3Q20). There was an equity method loss of JPY1,332 million related to DeCurret Holdings, Inc., including temporary losses of JPY484 million related to a divestment of its crypto asset business on February 1, 2022.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY17,597 million (JPY9,227 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 90.7% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY5,974 million (JPY3,281 million for 1Q-3Q20). As a result, profit for the period was JPY11,623 million (JPY5,946 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 95.5% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY101 million (JPY69 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY11,522 million (JPY5,877 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 96.1% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of total assets was JPY224,599 million, increased by JPY3,821 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of current assets was JPY94,571 million, increased by JPY1,166 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. The major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets was: a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY1,507 million, including payment of the acquisition of PTC, to JPY40,960 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY3,049 million to JPY31,750 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY3,157 million, of which JPY1,369 million is related to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY13,755 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of non-current assets was JPY130,028 million, increased by JPY2,655 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY525 million to JPY17,609 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY6,298 million to JPY44,410 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,153 million to JPY9,236 million, due to the acquisition of PTC. Investments accounted for using the equity method decreased by JPY1,127 million, mainly due to loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc., to JPY7,900 million, which included JPY1,181 million of corresponding amount of goodwill related to DeCurret Holdings, Inc. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,270 million to JPY10,807 million, including an increase of JPY1,075 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY18,608 million, increased by JPY5,695 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of current liabilities was JPY72,021 million, decreased by JPY1,238 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY223 million to JPY19,467 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY2,190 million to JPY16,370 million, due to an increase of JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY5,170 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,500 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY1,904 million to JPY9,006 million, including an increase of JPY1,571 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,057 million to JPY16,822 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY51,586 million, decreased by JPY4,961 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,500 million to JPY5,500 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY209 million to JPY7,453 million, of which JPY1,215 million was an increase related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY4,934 million to JPY30,714 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY99,926 million, increased by JPY9,970 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners’ equity to total assets was 44.5% as of December 31, 2021.



1Q-3Q21 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were JPY40,960 million (JPY41,970 million as of December 31, 2020).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q21 was JPY30,370 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY31,399 million for 1Q-3Q20). There were profit before tax of JPY17,597 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY21,088 million, including JPY8,643 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY5,680 million, compared to JPY3,928 million for 1Q-3Q20. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash-out of JPY1,298 million compared to net cash-in of JPY3,526 million for 1Q-3Q20. As for the major factors in comparison with 1Q-3Q20, there were increases in payment of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities. The increase in net cash-outflow related to these factors exceeded the increase in cash-inflow due to a decrease in trade receivable.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q21 was JPY9,832 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,918 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY4,893 million (JPY4,555 million for 1Q-3Q20), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY3,627 million (JPY3,722 million for 1Q-3Q 20), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,776 million (JPY1,859 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q21 was JPY22,240 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY19,031 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY14,665 million (JPY15,252 million for 1Q-3Q20), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY5,170 million (JPY1,830 million for 1Q-3Q20), dividends paid of JPY3,836 million (JPY1,533 million for 1Q-3Q20) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million (net decrease of 360 million for 1Q-3Q20).

FY2021 Financial Targets

Although our profits for 1Q-3Q21 exceeded our expectation, our FY2021 financial targets which were revised upward on November 5, 2021, remain unchanged because our 4Q financial results, which tend to be strong due to seasonal factors, affect the full year financial results considerably.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2022.

Presentation material can be also found in the following URL: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c5b59c6-80b2-4638-8754-5adb492298e1

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the year/period attributable to owners of the parent.”

4 Enterprise recurring revenues represent Internet connectivity services for enterprise excluding MVNE, Outsourcing services, WAN Services, and Systems operation and maintenance revenues.

5 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.

6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)”

https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2021/pdf/PTC%20SYSTEM_E.pdf







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,466,933 40,960,126 Trade receivables 34,799,075 31,749,868 Inventories 2,171,046 2,381,308 Prepaid expenses 10,598,441 13,755,260 Contract assets 1,281,918 2,696,819 Other financial assets 1,975,910 2,714,757 Other current assets 111,334 312,834 Total current assets 93,404,657 94,570,972 Non-current assets Tangible assets 17,084,401 17,609,118 Right-of-use assets 50,707,726 44,410,026 Goodwill 6,082,472 9,235,576 Intangible assets 16,954,274 16,523,124 Investments accounted for using the equity method 9,026,980 7,900,167 Prepaid expenses 9,537,160 10,806,811 Contract assets 46,638 73,609 Other investments 12,912,483 18,607,957 Deferred tax assets 143,337 201,472 Other financial assets 4,442,704 4,170,129 Other non-current assets 434,437 489,696 Total non-current assets 127,372,612 130,027,685 Total assets 220,777,269 224,598,657 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,243,800 19,466,839 Borrowings 18,560,000 16,370,000 Income taxes payable 3,012,415 3,473,642 Contract liabilities 7,101,821 9,005,816 Deferred income 79,914 66,587 Other financial liabilities 17,879,331 16,822,261 Other current liabilities 7,381,746 6,816,151 Total current liabilities 73,259,027 72,021,296 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 7,000,000 5,500,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 4,168,575 4,500,468 Provisions 756,405 785,521 Contract liabilities 7,244,411 7,453,367 Deferred income 405,579 355,843 Deferred tax liabilities 225,469 1,091,934 Other financial liabilities 35,647,899 30,713,989 Other non-current liabilities 1,098,253 1,184,482 Total non-current liabilities 56,546,591 51,585,604 Total liabilities 129,805,618 123,606,900 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,561,838 Share premium 36,388,811 36,467,018 Retained earnings 25,046,813 32,732,212 Other components of equity 4,865,110 7,016,020 Treasury shares (1,874,976 ) (1,850,924 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 89,956,379 99,926,164 Non-controlling interests 1,015,272 1,065,593 Total equity 90,971,651 100,991,757 Total liabilities and equity 220,777,269 224,598,657





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 93,983,677 95,097,043 System integration 59,926,698 68,412,716 ATM operation business 2,159,738 2,089,962 Total revenues 156,070,113 165,599,721 Cost of sales Cost of network services (74,201,460 ) (68,652,357 ) Cost of systems integration (51,671,863 ) (58,869,195 ) Cost of ATM operation business (1,400,165 ) (1,294,143 ) Total cost of sales (127,273,488 ) (128,815,695 ) Gross Profit 28,796,625 36,784,026 Selling, general and administrative expense (18,327,863 ) (20,493,325 ) Other operating income 113,091 124,732 Other operating expenses (454,357 ) (117,025 ) Operating Profit 10,127,496 16,298,408 Finance income 317,146 2,755,446 Finance expenses (490,797 ) (400,686 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (726,857 ) (1,056,499 ) Profit (loss) before tax 9,226,988 17,596,669 Income tax expense (3,281,332 ) (5,973,854 ) Profit (loss) for the period 5,945,656 11,622,815 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 5,876,784 11,521,612 Non-controlling interests 68,872 101,203 Total 5,945,656 11,622,815 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 65.16 127.61 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 64.84 127.00 ※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 31,879,433 31,660,876 System integration 21,760,024 24,203,456 ATM operation business 765,666 681,502 Total revenues 54,405,123 56,545,834 Cost of sales Cost of network services (24,305,137 ) (21,898,824 ) Cost of systems integration (18,281,933 ) (20,529,193 ) Cost of ATM operation business (476,046 ) (419,132 ) Total cost of sales (43,063,116 ) (42,847,149 ) Gross Profit 11,342,007 13,698,685 Selling, general and administrative expense (6,203,679 ) (6,703,629 ) Other operating income 32,677 32,254 Other operating expenses (282,558 ) (33,194 ) Operating Profit 4,888,447 6,994,116 Finance income 349,379 983,034 Finance expenses (163,377 ) (128,374 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (313,322 ) (683,954 ) Profit (loss) before tax 4,761,127 7,164,822 Income tax expense (1,625,064 ) (2,499,657 ) Profit (loss) for the period 3,136,063 4,665,165 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,106,856 4,629,856 Non-controlling interests 29,207 35,309 Total 3,136,063 4,665,165 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 34.44 51.26 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 34.27 51.02 ※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 5,945,656 11,622,815 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,737,941 1,886,924 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,737,941 1,886,924 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (80,184 ) 245,087 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 236 (212 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (22,038 ) 19,111 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (101,986 ) 263,986 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,635,955 2,150,910 Other comprehensive income 7,581,611 13,773,725 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 7,512,739 13,672,522 Non-controlling interest 68,872 101,203 Other comprehensive income 7,581,611 13,773,725





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 3,136,063 4,665,165 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 177,294 (121,254 ) Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 177,294 (121,254 ) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (37,415 ) 227,177 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 17 (335 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (10,939 ) 5,969 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (48,337 ) 232,811 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 128,957 111,557 Other comprehensive income 3,265,020 4,776,722 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,235,813 4,741,413 Non-controlling interest 29,207 35,309 Other comprehensive income 3,265,020 4,776,722





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Nine months ended December 31, 2020 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity

Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921 ) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 5,876,784 - - 5,876,784 68,872 5,945,656 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,635,955 - 1,635,955 - 1,635,955 Total comprehensive income - - 5,876,784 1,635,955 - 7,512,739 68,872 7,581,611 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (140 ) (140 ) - (140 ) Disposal of treasury shares - 52,917 - - 21,949 74,866 - 74,866 Dividends paid - - (1,533,237 ) - - (1,533,237 ) (55,832 ) (1,589,069 ) Stock-based compensation - 47,907 - - - 47,907 - 47,907 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 251,849 (251,849 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 100,824 (1,281,388 ) (251,849 ) 21,809 (1,410,604 ) (55,832 ) (1,466,436 ) Balance, December 31, 2020 25,530,621 36,372,219 21,096,389 4,053,607 (1,875,112 ) 85,177,724 994,568 86,172,292 Nine months ended December 31, 2021 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity

Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2021 25,530,621 36,388,811 25,046,813 4,865,110 (1,874,976 ) 89,956,379 1,015,272 90,971,651 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 11,521,612 - - 11,521,612 101,203 11,622,815 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,150,910 - 2,150,910 - 2,150,910 Total comprehensive income - - 11,521,612 2,150,910 - 13,672,522 101,203 13,773,725 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 31,217 (31,152 ) - - - 65 - 65 Disposal of treasury shares - 53,252 - - 24,052 77,304 - 77,304 Dividends paid - - (3,836,213 ) - - (3,836,213 ) (48,550 ) (3,884,763 ) Stock-based compensation - 60,772 - - - 60,772 - 60,772 Other - (4,665 ) - - - (4,665 ) (2,332 ) (6,997 ) Total transactions with owners 31,217 78,207 (3,836,213 ) - 24,052 (3,702,737 ) (50,882 ) (3,753,619 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 25,561,838 36,467,018 32,732,212 7,016,020 (1,850,924 ) 99,926,164 1,065,593 100,991,757





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 9,226,988 17,596,669 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 21,093,793 21,088,271 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 432,101 98,131 Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method 726,857 1,056,499 Finance income (283,369 ) (2,775,941 ) Finance expenses 538,117 400,558 Other 332,913 112,260 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 2,753,953 4,276,673 Decrease (increase) in inventories 132,323 (207,824 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,977,177 ) (2,114,135 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (2,795,705 ) (1,441,872 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (151,013 ) (102,481 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (100,592 ) (563,027 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 2,820,693 (606,165 ) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 1,501,364 (562,142 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income (62,159 ) (7,976 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 666,159 (1,152,042 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 472,422 851,200 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 266,119 331,893 Subtotal 35,593,787 36,278,549 Interest and dividends received 172,300 170,291 Interest paid (438,861 ) (398,439 ) Income taxes paid (3,928,124 ) (5,680,270 ) Cash flows from operating activities 31,399,102 30,370,131 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (4,555,236 ) (4,893,366 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,859,157 1,776,241 Purchases of intangible assets (3,722,346 ) (3,626,997 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 44,085 189 Purchase of a subsidiary - (2,612,008 ) Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (2,754,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using equity method 60,637 - Purchases of other investments (113,076 ) (573,680 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 462,547 103,618 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (180,311 ) (91,284 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 25,986 140,825 Payments for refundable insurance policies (50,043 ) (56,172 ) Other 4,695 273 Cash flows from investing activities (8,917,905 ) (9,832,361 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,830,000 ) (5,170,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (360,000 ) 1,480,000 Payments of other financial liabilities (15,252,049 ) (14,664,925 ) Dividends paid (1,533,237 ) (3,836,213 ) Other (55,832 ) (48,486 ) Cash flows from financing activities (19,031,118 ) (22,239,624 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (151,393 ) 195,047 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,298,686 (1,506,807 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 38,671,734 42,466,933 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 41,970,420 40,960,126





Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

Reportable segments Network service and

systems integration

business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 153,910,375 2,159,738 ― 156,070,113 Intersegment transactions 128,904 ― (128,904 ) ― Total revenue 154,039,279 2,159,738 (128,904 ) 156,070,113 Segment operating profit 9,603,150 615,697 (91,351 ) 10,127,496 Finance income 317,146 Finance expense (490,797 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (726,857 ) Profit before tax 9,226,988



Nine months ended December 31, 2021

Reportable segments Network service and

systems integration

business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 163,509,759 2,089,962 ― 165,599,721 Intersegment transactions 96,200 ― (96,200 ) ― Total revenue 163,605,959 2,089,962 (96,200 ) 165,599,721 Segment operating profit 15,746,675 617,266 (65,533 ) 16,298,408 Finance income 2,755,446 Finance expense (400,686 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (1,056,499 ) Profit before tax 17,596,669

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events

Nothing to be reported.





Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (“1Q-3Q21”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2021 [Under IFRS]

February 8, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2022

Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Supplemental material on financial results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss)

before tax Profit (loss)

for the period Profit (loss)

attributable to

owners

of the parent Other

comprehensive

income JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Nine Months ended December 31, 2021 165,600 6.1 16,298 60.9 17,597 90.7 11,623 95.5 11,522 96.1 13,774 81.7 Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 156,070 3.6 10,127 67.1 9,227 64.5 5,946 69.8 5,877 75.2 7,582 36.1





Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share JPY JPY Nine Months ended December 31, 2021 127.61 127.00 Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 65.16 64.84

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to

owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of December 31, 2021 224,599 100,992 99,926 44.5 As of March 31, 2021 220,777 90,972 89,956 40.7

2. Dividends



Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 ― 20.50 ― 19.50 ― Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 ― 23.00 ― Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) 23.00 46.00

(Notes)

1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None

2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10. 25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

3. Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss)

before tax Profit (loss) for the

year attributable to

owners of the parent Basic earnings per

share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 228,500 7.3 22,000 54.4 21,500 53.2 13,700 41.1 151.72

(Notes)

1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None

2. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to “FY2021 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 7 of this earnings release.

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None



(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of December 31, 2021: 93,534,800 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 93,469,200 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:

As of December 31, 2021: 3,221,667 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 3,263,532 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 90,290,511 shares

For the Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 90,191,724 shares

* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 8, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to the page 7 of this document.

ii) Others

Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on February 8, 2022.



