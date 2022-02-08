U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,581.00
    +21.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.15
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4080
    +0.3280 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,255.24
    +1,458.86 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.69
    +31.93 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,334.25
    +85.38 (+0.31%)
     

IIJ Announces its Nine Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
·36 min read

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the nine months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“1Q-3Q21”, from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q21

Total revenues

JPY 165.6 billion

up

6.1%

YoY2

Gross profit

JPY 36.8 billion

up

27.7%

YoY

Operating profit

JPY 16.3 billion

up

60.9%

YoY

Profit before tax

JPY 17.6 billion

up

90.7%

YoY

Net profit3

JPY 11.5 billion

up

96.1%

YoY

Financial Targets for FY2021 (Revised upward on November 5, 2021)

Total revenues

JPY228.5 billion

up

7.3%

YoY

Operating profit

JPY22.0 billion

up

54.4%

YoY

Profit before tax

JPY21.5 billion

up

53.2%

YoY

Net profit

JPY13.7 billion

up

41.1%

YoY

Overview of 1Q-3Q21 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Along with a further shift toward IT utilization by Japanese enterprises, we believe our business status has entered into a profit margin expansion phase since the last fiscal year. This has been achieved mainly by steady growth of recurring revenues: our enterprise recurring revenues4 grew by 13.3% year over year, mostly due to 18.7% year over year growth from security services, 12.0% from IP services5, 36.3% from enterprise mobile and 15.1% from systems operation and maintenance. These led our operating profit to increase by 60.9% year over year and operating profit margin to reach 9.8% in this nine-month period for FY2021. As we continued to see strong demands from various industries for both network services and systems integration, we expect this trend to continue. Then, we decided to construct the second site of our Shiroi data center, which is to absorb growing demands for server racks by around FY2027,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“For the past two consecutive fiscal years, we are seeing visible improvement in our financials, which has come from our long-term and consistent business strategy and investments in Internet-related technology for almost thirty years. Ever since our inception in 1992, the spread of Internet has been transforming business activities gradually and consistently, and that should continue to bring us further business opportunities. By leveraging our competitive assets such as reliable network infrastructure, various services developed in-house, blue-chip client base and skilled engineers, we believe our business scale and domain should largely expand to the next stage in the middle to long term,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.”

1Q-3Q21 Financial Results Summary
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

1Q-3Q20

1Q-3Q21

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

156,070

165,600

6.1

Network services

93,983

95,097

1.2

Systems integration (SI)

59,927

68,413

14.2

ATM operation business

2,160

2,090

(3.2

)

Total costs

(127,273

)

(128,816

)

1.2

Network services

(74,201

)

(68,653

)

(7.5

)

Systems integration (SI)

(51,672

)

(58,869

)

13.9

ATM operation business

(1,400

)

(1,294

)

(7.6

)

Total gross profit

28,797

36,784

27.7

Network services

19,782

26,444

33.7

Systems integration (SI)

8,255

9,544

15.6

ATM operation business

760

796

4.8

SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

(18,670

)

(20,486

)

9.7

Operating profit

10,127

16,298

60.9

Profit before tax

9,227

17,597

90.7

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

5,877

11,522

96.1

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.


Segment Results Summary

1Q-3Q20

1Q-3Q21

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

156,070

165,600

Network services and SI business

154,039

163,606

ATM operation business

2,160

2,090

Elimination

(129

)

(96

)

Operating profit

10,127

16,298

Network services and SI business

9,603

15,747

ATM operation business

616

617

Elimination

(92

)

(66

)

1Q-3Q21 Revenues and Profit
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY165,600 million, up 6.1% YoY (JPY156,070 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Network services revenue was JPY95,097 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY93,983 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprises were JPY28,082 million, down 5.4% YoY from JPY29,699 million for 1Q-3Q20. The decrease was due to the decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue, which was mainly in the response to the reduction in procurement cost, while revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY17,780 million, down 8.3% YoY from JPY19,390 million for 1Q-3Q20, mainly due to a decrease in average revenue per user of new plan for our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY29,831 million, up 13.5% YoY from JPY26,289 million for 1Q-3Q20, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY19,404 million, up 4.3% YoY from JPY18,605 million for 1Q-3Q20.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1Q-3Q20

1Q-3Q21

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Total network services

93,983

95,097

1.2

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

29,699

28,082

(5.4

)

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

8,988

10,069

12.0

IIJ Mobile Services

18,034

15,132

(16.1

)

Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

5,513

7,516

36.3

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

12,521

7,616

(39.2

)

Others

2,677

2,881

7.6

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

19,390

17,780

(8.3

)

IIJmio Mobile Services

17,363

15,555

(10.4

)

Others

2,027

2,225

9.8

Outsourcing services

26,289

29,831

13.5

WAN services

18,605

19,404

4.3

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)

As of Dec. 31, 2020

As of Dec. 31, 2021

YoY Change

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,258,371

2,394,237

135,866

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2)

782

751

(31

)

IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2)

1,225

1,206

(19

)

IIJ Mobile Services

2,165,723

2,302,538

136,815

Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

1,046,470

1,319,918

273,448

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

1,119,253

982,620

(136,633

)

Others

90,641

89,742

(899

)

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,380,594

1,419,277

38,683

IIJmio Mobile Services

1,037,227

1,072,920

35,693

Others

343,367

346,357

2,990

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3)

6,021.9

7,346.5

1,324.6

(Notes)

1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.

2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.

3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY68,413 million, up 14.2% YoY (JPY59,927 million for 1Q-3Q20). Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY24,415 million, up 12.6% YoY (JPY21,687 million for 1Q-3Q20). Of this amount, revenue of PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD6 (“PTC”) was JPY3,714 million. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY43,998 million, up 15.1% YoY (JPY38,240 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY1,587 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY69,910 million, up 6.2% YoY (JPY65,821 million for 1Q-3Q20); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY26,501 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY23,943 million for 1Q-3Q20), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY43,409 million, up 3.7% YoY (JPY41,878 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of December 31, 2021 amounted to JPY68,151 million, up 10.4% YoY (JPY61,758 million as of December 31, 2020); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY11,254 million, up 15.3% YoY (JPY9,763 million as of December 31, 2020) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY56,897 million, up 9.4% YoY (JPY51,995 million as of December 31, 2020).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,090 million, down 3.2% YoY (JPY2,160 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY128,816 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY127,273 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY68,653 million, down 7.5% YoY (JPY74,201 million for 1Q-3Q20). Costs of mobile services were decreased due to reduction of purchase price in voice services from the beginning of FY2021 and one-time cost reimbursement of mobile unit charge by NTT DOCOMO, INC. in 3Q21 as FY2020 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY26,444 million, up 33.7% YoY (JPY19,782 million for 1Q-3Q20), and gross profit ratio was 27.8% (21.0% for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY58,869 million, up 13.9% YoY (JPY51,672 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to increases in outsourcing and purchasing costs. Of this amount, PTC’s cost was JPY4,713 million. Gross profit was JPY9,544 million, up 15.6% YoY (JPY8,255 million for 1Q-3Q20) and gross profit ratio was 13.9% (13.8% for 1Q-3Q20).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,294 million, down 7.6% YoY (JPY1,400 million for 1Q-3Q20). Gross profit was JPY796 million (JPY760 million for 1Q-3Q20) and gross profit ratio was 38.1% (35.2% for 1Q-3Q20).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY20,494 million, up 11.8% YoY (JPY18,328 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and sales commission expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY329 million.

Other operating income was JPY125 million (JPY113 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Other operating expenses was JPY117 million (JPY455 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY16,298 million (JPY10,127 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 60.9% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY2,756 million, compared to JPY317 million for 1Q-3Q20. It included valuation gains on financial instruments of JPY2,560 million which mainly came from fund investments (gains of JPY192 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Finance expense was JPY401 million, compared to JPY490 million for 1Q-3Q20. It included interest expenses of JPY401 million (JPY440 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY1,056 million (compared to loss of JPY727 million for 1Q-3Q20). There was an equity method loss of JPY1,332 million related to DeCurret Holdings, Inc., including temporary losses of JPY484 million related to a divestment of its crypto asset business on February 1, 2022.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY17,597 million (JPY9,227 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 90.7% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY5,974 million (JPY3,281 million for 1Q-3Q20). As a result, profit for the period was JPY11,623 million (JPY5,946 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 95.5% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY101 million (JPY69 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY11,522 million (JPY5,877 million for 1Q-3Q20), up 96.1% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021, the balance of total assets was JPY224,599 million, increased by JPY3,821 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of current assets was JPY94,571 million, increased by JPY1,166 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. The major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets was: a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY1,507 million, including payment of the acquisition of PTC, to JPY40,960 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY3,049 million to JPY31,750 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY3,157 million, of which JPY1,369 million is related to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY13,755 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of non-current assets was JPY130,028 million, increased by JPY2,655 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY525 million to JPY17,609 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY6,298 million to JPY44,410 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,153 million to JPY9,236 million, due to the acquisition of PTC. Investments accounted for using the equity method decreased by JPY1,127 million, mainly due to loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc., to JPY7,900 million, which included JPY1,181 million of corresponding amount of goodwill related to DeCurret Holdings, Inc. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,270 million to JPY10,807 million, including an increase of JPY1,075 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY18,608 million, increased by JPY5,695 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of current liabilities was JPY72,021 million, decreased by JPY1,238 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY223 million to JPY19,467 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY2,190 million to JPY16,370 million, due to an increase of JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY5,170 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,500 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Contract liabilities increased by JPY1,904 million to JPY9,006 million, including an increase of JPY1,571 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,057 million to JPY16,822 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY51,586 million, decreased by JPY4,961 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,500 million to JPY5,500 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY209 million to JPY7,453 million, of which JPY1,215 million was an increase related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY4,934 million to JPY30,714 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of December 31, 2021, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY99,926 million, increased by JPY9,970 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners’ equity to total assets was 44.5% as of December 31, 2021.

1Q-3Q21 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were JPY40,960 million (JPY41,970 million as of December 31, 2020).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q21 was JPY30,370 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY31,399 million for 1Q-3Q20). There were profit before tax of JPY17,597 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY21,088 million, including JPY8,643 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY5,680 million, compared to JPY3,928 million for 1Q-3Q20. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash-out of JPY1,298 million compared to net cash-in of JPY3,526 million for 1Q-3Q20. As for the major factors in comparison with 1Q-3Q20, there were increases in payment of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities. The increase in net cash-outflow related to these factors exceeded the increase in cash-inflow due to a decrease in trade receivable.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q21 was JPY9,832 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,918 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY4,893 million (JPY4,555 million for 1Q-3Q20), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY3,627 million (JPY3,722 million for 1Q-3Q 20), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,776 million (JPY1,859 million for 1Q-3Q20).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q21 was JPY22,240 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY19,031 million for 1Q-3Q20), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY14,665 million (JPY15,252 million for 1Q-3Q20), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY5,170 million (JPY1,830 million for 1Q-3Q20), dividends paid of JPY3,836 million (JPY1,533 million for 1Q-3Q20) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million (net decrease of 360 million for 1Q-3Q20).

FY2021 Financial Targets
Although our profits for 1Q-3Q21 exceeded our expectation, our FY2021 financial targets which were revised upward on November 5, 2021, remain unchanged because our 4Q financial results, which tend to be strong due to seasonal factors, affect the full year financial results considerably.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2022.

Presentation material can be also found in the following URL: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c5b59c6-80b2-4638-8754-5adb492298e1

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

_________________________________

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year/period attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 Enterprise recurring revenues represent Internet connectivity services for enterprise excluding MVNE, Outsourcing services, WAN Services, and Systems operation and maintenance revenues.
5 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)”
https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2021/pdf/PTC%20SYSTEM_E.pdf


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

42,466,933

40,960,126

Trade receivables

34,799,075

31,749,868

Inventories

2,171,046

2,381,308

Prepaid expenses

10,598,441

13,755,260

Contract assets

1,281,918

2,696,819

Other financial assets

1,975,910

2,714,757

Other current assets

111,334

312,834

Total current assets

93,404,657

94,570,972

Non-current assets

Tangible assets

17,084,401

17,609,118

Right-of-use assets

50,707,726

44,410,026

Goodwill

6,082,472

9,235,576

Intangible assets

16,954,274

16,523,124

Investments accounted for using the equity method

9,026,980

7,900,167

Prepaid expenses

9,537,160

10,806,811

Contract assets

46,638

73,609

Other investments

12,912,483

18,607,957

Deferred tax assets

143,337

201,472

Other financial assets

4,442,704

4,170,129

Other non-current assets

434,437

489,696

Total non-current assets

127,372,612

130,027,685

Total assets

220,777,269

224,598,657

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

19,243,800

19,466,839

Borrowings

18,560,000

16,370,000

Income taxes payable

3,012,415

3,473,642

Contract liabilities

7,101,821

9,005,816

Deferred income

79,914

66,587

Other financial liabilities

17,879,331

16,822,261

Other current liabilities

7,381,746

6,816,151

Total current liabilities

73,259,027

72,021,296

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

7,000,000

5,500,000

Retirement benefit liabilities

4,168,575

4,500,468

Provisions

756,405

785,521

Contract liabilities

7,244,411

7,453,367

Deferred income

405,579

355,843

Deferred tax liabilities

225,469

1,091,934

Other financial liabilities

35,647,899

30,713,989

Other non-current liabilities

1,098,253

1,184,482

Total non-current liabilities

56,546,591

51,585,604

Total liabilities

129,805,618

123,606,900

Equity

Share capital

25,530,621

25,561,838

Share premium

36,388,811

36,467,018

Retained earnings

25,046,813

32,732,212

Other components of equity

4,865,110

7,016,020

Treasury shares

(1,874,976

)

(1,850,924

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

89,956,379

99,926,164

Non-controlling interests

1,015,272

1,065,593

Total equity

90,971,651

100,991,757

Total liabilities and equity

220,777,269

224,598,657


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenues

Network services

93,983,677

95,097,043

System integration

59,926,698

68,412,716

ATM operation business

2,159,738

2,089,962

Total revenues

156,070,113

165,599,721

Cost of sales

Cost of network services

(74,201,460

)

(68,652,357

)

Cost of systems integration

(51,671,863

)

(58,869,195

)

Cost of ATM operation business

(1,400,165

)

(1,294,143

)

Total cost of sales

(127,273,488

)

(128,815,695

)

Gross Profit

28,796,625

36,784,026

Selling, general and administrative expense

(18,327,863

)

(20,493,325

)

Other operating income

113,091

124,732

Other operating expenses

(454,357

)

(117,025

)

Operating Profit

10,127,496

16,298,408

Finance income

317,146

2,755,446

Finance expenses

(490,797

)

(400,686

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

(726,857

)

(1,056,499

)

Profit (loss) before tax

9,226,988

17,596,669

Income tax expense

(3,281,332

)

(5,973,854

)

Profit (loss) for the period

5,945,656

11,622,815

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

5,876,784

11,521,612

Non-controlling interests

68,872

101,203

Total

5,945,656

11,622,815

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

65.16

127.61

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

64.84

127.00

※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenues

Network services

31,879,433

31,660,876

System integration

21,760,024

24,203,456

ATM operation business

765,666

681,502

Total revenues

54,405,123

56,545,834

Cost of sales

Cost of network services

(24,305,137

)

(21,898,824

)

Cost of systems integration

(18,281,933

)

(20,529,193

)

Cost of ATM operation business

(476,046

)

(419,132

)

Total cost of sales

(43,063,116

)

(42,847,149

)

Gross Profit

11,342,007

13,698,685

Selling, general and administrative expense

(6,203,679

)

(6,703,629

)

Other operating income

32,677

32,254

Other operating expenses

(282,558

)

(33,194

)

Operating Profit

4,888,447

6,994,116

Finance income

349,379

983,034

Finance expenses

(163,377

)

(128,374

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

(313,322

)

(683,954

)

Profit (loss) before tax

4,761,127

7,164,822

Income tax expense

(1,625,064

)

(2,499,657

)

Profit (loss) for the period

3,136,063

4,665,165

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,106,856

4,629,856

Non-controlling interests

29,207

35,309

Total

3,136,063

4,665,165

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

34.44

51.26

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

34.27

51.02

※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Profit (loss)

5,945,656

11,622,815

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,737,941

1,886,924

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

1,737,941

1,886,924

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(80,184

)

245,087

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

236

(212

)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

(22,038

)

19,111

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

(101,986

)

263,986

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

1,635,955

2,150,910

Other comprehensive income

7,581,611

13,773,725

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

7,512,739

13,672,522

Non-controlling interest

68,872

101,203

Other comprehensive income

7,581,611

13,773,725


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Profit (loss)

3,136,063

4,665,165

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

177,294

(121,254

)

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

177,294

(121,254

)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(37,415

)

227,177

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

17

(335

)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

(10,939

)

5,969

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

(48,337

)

232,811

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

128,957

111,557

Other comprehensive income

3,265,020

4,776,722

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,235,813

4,741,413

Non-controlling interest

29,207

35,309

Other comprehensive income

3,265,020

4,776,722


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Share capital

Share premium

Retained
earnings

Other
components of
equity

Treasury shares

Total

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Balance, April 1, 2020

25,530,621

36,271,395

16,500,993

2,669,501

(1,896,921

)

79,075,589

981,528

80,057,117

Comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

-

-

5,876,784

-

-

5,876,784

68,872

5,945,656

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,635,955

-

1,635,955

-

1,635,955

Total comprehensive income

-

-

5,876,784

1,635,955

-

7,512,739

68,872

7,581,611

Transactions with owners

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

(140

)

(140

)

-

(140

)

Disposal of treasury shares

-

52,917

-

-

21,949

74,866

-

74,866

Dividends paid

-

-

(1,533,237

)

-

-

(1,533,237

)

(55,832

)

(1,589,069

)

Stock-based compensation

-

47,907

-

-

-

47,907

-

47,907

Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

-

-

251,849

(251,849

)

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners

-

100,824

(1,281,388

)

(251,849

)

21,809

(1,410,604

)

(55,832

)

(1,466,436

)

Balance, December 31, 2020

25,530,621

36,372,219

21,096,389

4,053,607

(1,875,112

)

85,177,724

994,568

86,172,292

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Share capital

Share premium

Retained
earnings

Other
components of equity

Treasury shares

Total

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Balance, April 1, 2021

25,530,621

36,388,811

25,046,813

4,865,110

(1,874,976

)

89,956,379

1,015,272

90,971,651

Comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

-

-

11,521,612

-

-

11,521,612

101,203

11,622,815

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,150,910

-

2,150,910

-

2,150,910

Total comprehensive income

-

-

11,521,612

2,150,910

-

13,672,522

101,203

13,773,725

Transactions with owners

Issuance of common stock

31,217

(31,152

)

-

-

-

65

-

65

Disposal of treasury shares

-

53,252

-

-

24,052

77,304

-

77,304

Dividends paid

-

-

(3,836,213

)

-

-

(3,836,213

)

(48,550

)

(3,884,763

)

Stock-based compensation

-

60,772

-

-

-

60,772

-

60,772

Other

-

(4,665

)

-

-

-

(4,665

)

(2,332

)

(6,997

)

Total transactions with owners

31,217

78,207

(3,836,213

)

-

24,052

(3,702,737

)

(50,882

)

(3,753,619

)

Balance, December 31, 2021

25,561,838

36,467,018

32,732,212

7,016,020

(1,850,924

)

99,926,164

1,065,593

100,991,757


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit (loss) before tax

9,226,988

17,596,669

Adjustments

Depreciation and amortization

21,093,793

21,088,271

Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment

432,101

98,131

Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method

726,857

1,056,499

Finance income

(283,369

)

(2,775,941

)

Finance expenses

538,117

400,558

Other

332,913

112,260

Changes in working capital

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

2,753,953

4,276,673

Decrease (increase) in inventories

132,323

(207,824

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(1,977,177

)

(2,114,135

)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(2,795,705

)

(1,441,872

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

(151,013

)

(102,481

)

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

(100,592

)

(563,027

)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

2,820,693

(606,165

)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

1,501,364

(562,142

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

(62,159

)

(7,976

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

666,159

(1,152,042

)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

472,422

851,200

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

266,119

331,893

Subtotal

35,593,787

36,278,549

Interest and dividends received

172,300

170,291

Interest paid

(438,861

)

(398,439

)

Income taxes paid

(3,928,124

)

(5,680,270

)

Cash flows from operating activities

31,399,102

30,370,131

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of tangible assets

(4,555,236

)

(4,893,366

)

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

1,859,157

1,776,241

Purchases of intangible assets

(3,722,346

)

(3,626,997

)

Proceeds from sales of intangible assets

44,085

189

Purchase of a subsidiary

-

(2,612,008

)

Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method

(2,754,000

)

-

Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using equity method

60,637

-

Purchases of other investments

(113,076

)

(573,680

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

462,547

103,618

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

(180,311

)

(91,284

)

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

25,986

140,825

Payments for refundable insurance policies

(50,043

)

(56,172

)

Other

4,695

273

Cash flows from investing activities

(8,917,905

)

(9,832,361

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(1,830,000

)

(5,170,000

)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(360,000

)

1,480,000

Payments of other financial liabilities

(15,252,049

)

(14,664,925

)

Dividends paid

(1,533,237

)

(3,836,213

)

Other

(55,832

)

(48,486

)

Cash flows from financing activities

(19,031,118

)

(22,239,624

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(151,393

)

195,047

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,298,686

(1,506,807

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

38,671,734

42,466,933

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

41,970,420

40,960,126


Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)
Going Concern Assumption
Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity
Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

Reportable segments

Network service and
systems integration
business

ATM operation
business

Adjustments

Consolidated

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

153,910,375

2,159,738

156,070,113

Intersegment transactions

128,904

(128,904

)

Total revenue

154,039,279

2,159,738

(128,904

)

156,070,113

Segment operating profit

9,603,150

615,697

(91,351

)

10,127,496

Finance income

317,146

Finance expense

(490,797

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

(726,857

)

Profit before tax

9,226,988


Nine months ended December 31, 2021

Reportable segments

Network service and
systems integration
business

ATM operation
business

Adjustments

Consolidated

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

163,509,759

2,089,962

165,599,721

Intersegment transactions

96,200

(96,200

)

Total revenue

163,605,959

2,089,962

(96,200

)

165,599,721

Segment operating profit

15,746,675

617,266

(65,533

)

16,298,408

Finance income

2,755,446

Finance expense

(400,686

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

(1,056,499

)

Profit before tax

17,596,669

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events
Nothing to be reported.


Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (“1Q-3Q21”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2021 [Under IFRS]

February 8, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on financial results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss)
before tax

Profit (loss)
for the period

Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners
of the parent

Other
comprehensive
income

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

165,600

6.1

16,298

60.9

17,597

90.7

11,623

95.5

11,522

96.1

13,774

81.7

Nine Months ended December 31, 2020

156,070

3.6

10,127

67.1

9,227

64.5

5,946

69.8

5,877

75.2

7,582

36.1


Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

JPY

JPY

Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

127.61

127.00

Nine Months ended December 31, 2020

65.16

64.84

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity attributable to
owners of the parent

Ratio of owners' equity
to total assets

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

As of December 31, 2021

224,599

100,992

99,926

44.5

As of March 31, 2021

220,777

90,972

89,956

40.7

2. Dividends

Dividend per Shares

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

20.50

19.50

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

23.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (forecast)

23.00

46.00

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10. 25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

3. Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss)
before tax

Profit (loss) for the
year attributable to
owners of the parent

Basic earnings per
share

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

228,500

7.3

22,000

54.4

21,500

53.2

13,700

41.1

151.72

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to “FY2021 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 7 of this earnings release.

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate
i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
As of December 31, 2021: 93,534,800 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 93,469,200 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:
As of December 31, 2021: 3,221,667 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 3,263,532 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
For the Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 90,290,511 shares
For the Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 90,191,724 shares

* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 8, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to the page 7 of this document.

ii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on February 8, 2022.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: But Is DWAC A Buy Now?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Here's Why Block Was Falling on Monday

    What happened The stock market was having a pretty flat day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slightly in positive territory and the Nasdaq slightly lower with a half hour to go in the trading session.

  • Disney earnings: One number to watch amid streaming push

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss what investors should look for in first quarter earnings for Disney, subscriber growth for Disney+ amid competition from platforms like Netflix and Hulu, and the outlook for streaming wars.

  • Alibaba Falls as Stock Filing Seen as Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped 6.1% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pu

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • David Simon Sees a Transitional 2022 With Big Gains Next Year

    The Simon Property Group bounced back strongly last year, but is spending more this year to develop its retail businesses.