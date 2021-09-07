U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.88
    -9.55 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,246.91
    -122.18 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,362.72
    -0.79 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    -1.22 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -20.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.32 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3680
    +0.0460 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1010
    +0.2820 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,053.04
    -212.54 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.14
    -48.81 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.58
    -16.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

IINX's subsidiary applied for a patent on high rate rapid charge-discharge aluminum ion battery to China Intellectual Property Administration and has been accepted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), today announced that one of Ionix's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Huixiang Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (Huixiang Energy), has submitted a patent application for its self-developed aluminum ion battery with high safety, fast charge-discharge, and effective cost to China Intellectual Property Administration on Sep3, 2021, and has been officially accepted with patent application number: 202111008025.2. (inquiry the web link: http://cpquery.cnipa.gov.cn)This invention is categorized under the technical field of rechargeable secondary battery and relates to a high rate fast charging and discharging aluminum ion battery and its preparation method.

Presently, the technology of commercial lithium ion battery is relatively mature, and the performance of fast charge and discharge has been significantly optimized and improved. But in the high-end market application fields such as electric vehicles, large-scaled energy storage, etc., the ability of fast charging is a little weak, manufacturing costs is high, and the safety performance is not so good, especially high power charge and discharge performance such as with above 10C rate, it is difficult to achieve a higher capacity retention rate. However, aluminum ion battery could make up for the deficiency of lithium ion battery due to their advantages of good safety, fast charging ability and low manufacturing cost. Meanwhile, they can also be widely used in power, energy storage and other fields.

Mr. Li Cheng, the CEO, commented that: "The invention provides a high rate rapid charge and discharge aluminum ion battery and its preparation method to perfect and improve the existing technology, and the manufacturing cost is competitive, so as to solve the problem of high rate rapid charge and improve the safety performance of the battery. We believe this patent will bring potential value to both the company and shareholders, and provide technical support for the industrial transformation of the product. "

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has seven operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Shijirun (Yixing) Technology Co., Ltd, a company engaged in new energy intelligent manufacturing and intelligent equipment industry. High intelligence of the equipment is a guarantee of high stability and consistency for EV and Energy storage battery. Huixiang Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, engaged in R&D of next generation advanced battery technologies, manufacture and sales of relevant battery products, including the solid state rechargeable lithium ion battery for next generation EV and energy storage systems. Also operation of battery packs, battery systems and electric vehicles sharing business with its own internet sharing platform. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: http://www.iinx-tech.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iinxs-subsidiary-applied-for-a-patent-on-high-rate-rapid-charge-discharge-aluminum-ion-battery-to-china-intellectual-property-administration-and-has-been-accepted-301370112.html

SOURCE Ionix Technology Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Short-Term Risks are Fueling the Downtrend

    As we are closing on the end of the summer, it is certainly this one won't be memorable for Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) investors, as the latest down leg moved the overall losses close to 10%. The stock is now in the red for the year. Since the strong rejection from the previous support at US$360 pointed out that the downtrend is not over yet, we will examine the current state of, what looks to be, a reasonably expensive stock at the moment.

  • Cybersecurity Stock IronNet Is Surging 110%. It Could Be the Next Meme Stock.

    Shares of cybersecurity company IronNet surged more than 110% in premarket trading after attracting interest on internet forum Reddit.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in September

    The pandemic definitely benefited e-commerce companies, but the digitization of retail sales was already a long-term trend. With many e-commerce stocks soaring in 2020, many have been also-rans in 2021 as the market has generally turned to reopening and cyclical stocks. Although it outperformed handily in the opening months of the pandemic, over the past 12 months, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has badly lagged the S&P 500, to the tune of about 30 percentage points!

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • Spotify stock surges after KeyBanc says it’s time to buy

    Shares of Spotify Technology SA surged Tuesday, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Justin Patterson said it's time to buy into the digital music service, citing more evidence to suggest its business is in a stronger position and "compelling" valuation.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

    All three stocks on this list can more than double your money according to investment bank analysts who cover them.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.