IIROC opens nominations for District Councils

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is calling on its Dealer Members to nominate candidates to provincial District Councils.

To qualify as a nominee, a person must be an officer or employee of a Dealer Member in the province of the District Council and must be nominated by a Dealer Member with offices in that province.

"District Council members play an important advisory role with respect to regional, policy and business-related issues," said Richard Korble, IIROC's Vice-President, Western Canada. "It is also a great opportunity to participate in the self-regulatory process for the securities industry."

Nominations must be submitted by March 11, and further information about the nomination process can be found by reading the Notice.

