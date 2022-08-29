IIROC Trade Resumption - ACDX
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CI.CN
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: American Copper Development Corporation (FORMERLY: Cirrus Gold Corp)
CSE Symbol: ACDX (FORMERLY: CI)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 8/30/22
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c9302.html