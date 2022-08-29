U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trade Resumption - ACDX

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company:  American Copper Development Corporation (FORMERLY:  Cirrus Gold Corp) 

CSE Symbol: ACDX  (FORMERLY:  CI)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 8/30/22

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

