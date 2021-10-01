U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.53
    +14.99 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,052.40
    +208.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,454.46
    +5.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.34
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0400 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0075 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0700
    -0.2200 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,321.27
    +3,848.97 (+8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.90
    +83.82 (+7.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.52
    -58.90 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - ACRG.A.U

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Acreage Holdings, Inc.

CSE Symbol: ACRG.A.U

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c2724.html

Recommended Stories

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Alibaba loses its 'strong buy' rating at Raymond James amid concerns about e-commerce growth

    Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler still likes shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , though he's becoming a bit more cautious on the name. Kessler lowered his rating on the stock by a notch Friday, downgrading it to outperform from strong buy and reducing his price target to $240 from $300. "While we remain positive on Alibaba long-term and believe valuation remains attractive...we believe the recovery in shares could take longer given the recent slowing of e-commerce growth combined with cont

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Stefan Tilk, the chief executive officer of National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, told Bloomberg News that the firm had entered discussions with new potential owners. “I’m acting as if things won’t be working out with Evergrande,” he said.The Chinese real estate firm is battling to stay afloat as it contends with more th

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's more important than ever for companies to protect their data, which could mean significant opportunities for investors.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last three years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.