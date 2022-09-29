IIROC Trade Resumption - AEG

Motley Fool

The stock market may not look like a good place to be right now, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature has sent equities tumbling in 2022, but this has opened a solid opportunity for savvy investors to buy some great companies at attractive valuations. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one such company that investors may want to buy hand over fist right now, especially after its latest announcement pointing toward a massive acceleration in its automotive business. On Sept. 22, Qualcomm said in a news release that its design win pipeline in the automotive market has now increased to $30 billion thanks to the growing adoption of its Snapdragon platform in the auto industry.