IIROC Trade Resumption - AMS.X
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Alchemist Mining Inc.
CSE Symbol: AMS.X
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c4115.html