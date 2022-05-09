U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - AOC

  • ANTGF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Advantagewon Oil Corp.

CSE Symbol: AOC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/09/c1908.html

