IIROC Trade Resumption - ASE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Asante Gold Corporation

CSE Symbol: ASE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 09:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

