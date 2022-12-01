U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,085.71
    +5.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,452.08
    -137.69 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,513.42
    +45.42 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.35
    -2.23 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.89 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +57.70 (+3.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +1.17 (+5.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0112 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5300
    -0.1730 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    +0.0193 (+1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2200
    -2.8600 (-2.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.62
    -92.82 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.14
    -4.02 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - AUHI

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Advance United Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: AUHI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c6697.html

Recommended Stories

  • Newt Gingrich says Republicans are ‘underestimating’ President Joe Biden

    The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Why Shares of G-iii Apparel Group Plunged Today

    Shares of G-iii Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) were plunging after the company best known for licensing brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Tommy Hilfiger missed profit estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and slashed its guidance for the year. It also said it was losing the Calvin Klein and Hilfiger licenses. Revenue rose 6% to $1.08 billion in the quarter, which topped the consensus at $1.06 billion, but the company ran into inventory management problems as, like other retailers, it stocked up on merchandise in anticipation of supply chain delays that never materialized.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNe

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 20 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • Fisker's cash tied up in bank guarantees, short-seller report says

    In a report disclosing an unspecified short position, Fuzzy Panda Research said nearly all of the $825 million Fisker has in cash "is tied up" in guarantees to its manufacturing partner Magna Steyr, the Austrian unit of Magna International Inc. The guarantees include Fisker paying for Magna's tooling costs as well as manufacturing margins and direct manufacturing costs, the short seller said, citing interviews with former employees.

  • Insiders in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) are down 55% on their US$17m purchase despite recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$17m worth of Nikola Corporation ( NASDAQ:NKLA ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla stock edges higher ahead of Semi electric truck launch

    Shares of Tesla Inc. inched higher in midday trading Thursday, tracking the broader market and seeming to ignore a potential catalyst later in the day with the electric-vehicle maker unveiling its electric commercial truck, the Semi.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Is Pfizer (PFE) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Pfizer (PFE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of ninety-six cents (96 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2023, payable on and after January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were surging today after the cloud identity software company easily beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report last night, and posted fourth-quarter guidance that was much better than expected. Okta, which helps businesses ensure that users can securely and seamlessy connect to the apps they need, limped into the third-quarter earnings report after the stock was slammed in the previous report when management acknowledged challenges integrating the sales force from Auth0, the customer-identity software company it acquired last May. The company maintained its usual consistency, posting a net retention rate of 122%, meaning it grew sales from existing customers by 22% over the last four quarters, and it added 650 customers in the quarter, growing its customer base by 22% year over year to 17,050.

  • 3 Reasons I Quit Shopping at Costco

    Costco gets a lot of praise for its extensive product selection and competitive prices. Based on all the positive reviews and good word of mouth, I went to Costco quite a bit when I was younger. If you're debating whether you should join Costco, it helps to know about the good and the bad before handing over a yearly membership fee.