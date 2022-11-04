U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.84
    +17.11 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.57
    +4.40 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.80
    +52.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    +1.52 (+7.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    +0.0215 (+2.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0220 (+1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6060
    -1.5580 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,082.61
    +840.83 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.99
    +21.94 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - AX.UN

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

TSX Symbol: AX.UN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c2038.html

