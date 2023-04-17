IIROC Trade Resumption - BUI

Reuters

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday that Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai and Volvo electric vehicles will lose access to a $7,500 tax credit under new rules for battery sourcing. The Treasury said the new requirements effective on Tuesday will also cut by half credits for the Tesla Inc Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive to $3,750 but that other Tesla models will retain the full $7,500 credit. Vehicles losing credits on Tuesday are the BMW 330e, BMW X5 xDrive45e, Genesis Electrified GV70, Nissan Leaf, Rivian R1S and R1T, Volkswagen ID.4 as well as the plug-in hybrid electric Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) Volvo S60.