U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,219.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,143.50
    -66.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.90
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.54
    +0.38 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.50
    -8.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.0030 (-0.09%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.22 (-6.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9820
    +0.4150 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,813.49
    +580.74 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.63
    +30.54 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,896.69
    +53.31 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,493.47
    +336.50 (+1.20%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - CBIL

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

TSX Symbol: CBIL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c0779.html