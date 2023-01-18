U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trade Resumption - CBOX.X

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Cashbox Ventures Ltd.

CSE Symbol: CBOX.X

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 1/19/2023

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c6034.html

