IIROC Trade Resumption - CGII
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: CleanGo Innovations Inc (Formerly: Softlab9 Technologies Inc.)
CSE Symbol: CGII (Formerly: SOFT)
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/8/21
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c7978.html