IIROC Trade Resumption - CR

The Wall Street Journal

Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.