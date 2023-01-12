U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    +14.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,228.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,509.50
    +33.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.60
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    +1.15 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.50
    +13.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    +0.75 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3820
    -2.0430 (-1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,219.70
    +788.66 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.78
    +18.06 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,782.81
    +57.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - CRRX

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: CareRx Corporation

TSX Symbol: CRRX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c9282.html

Recommended Stories