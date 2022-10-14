U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,637.09
    -32.82 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,961.63
    -77.09 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,512.14
    -137.01 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.85
    +2.44 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.60
    -2.51 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.30
    -20.70 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.45 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    -0.0051 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9510
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    -0.0145 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1390
    +0.9570 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,611.34
    +1,152.27 (+6.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.80
    -3.38 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,937.74
    +87.47 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - DAMG

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF

TSX Symbol: DAMG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c9606.html

Recommended Stories