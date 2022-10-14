IIROC Trade Resumption - DANC.U
TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF
TSX Symbol: DANC.U
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c6154.html