IIROC Trade Resumption - DNTL

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

TSX Symbol: DNTL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/21/c6764.html

