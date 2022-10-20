U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - DRM

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: DREAM Unlimited Corp.

TSX Symbol: DRM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c3340.html

