U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.31
    +151.74 (+4.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,303.33
    +789.39 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,938.49
    +585.32 (+5.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.92
    +88.51 (+5.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.63
    +0.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    +37.40 (+2.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.28 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    +0.0131 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    -0.2860 (-6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0283 (+2.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0820
    -4.3280 (-2.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,250.06
    +178.41 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.02
    +22.74 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - DRM

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: DREAM Unlimited Corp.

TSX Symbol: DRM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c0461.html

Recommended Stories