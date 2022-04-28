IIROC Trade Resumption - DSAI

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: DeepSpatial Inc.

CSE Symbol: DSAI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c0100.html

