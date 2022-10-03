U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.46
    +102.84 (+2.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,579.05
    +853.54 (+2.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,842.73
    +267.11 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.89
    +43.18 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    +4.12 (+5.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    +33.20 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +1.65 (+8.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.1510 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6550
    -0.0740 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,583.37
    +399.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.97
    +9.62 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - EFL

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Electrovaya Inc.

TSX Symbol: EFL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c6428.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Why Shares of New Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Coeur Mining Are Soaring Today

    Shares of precious metals stocks, however, are looking especially lustrous in investors' eyes thanks to companies receiving favorable coverage from Wall Street and silver and gold prices rising higher. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, shares of New Gold (NYSEMKT: NGD) are up 13.4%, while Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) have risen 11.6% and 15.1%, respectively. Believing that New Gold's stock has room to run, Michael Siperco, an analyst at RBC Capital, raised his price target on the company's stock to $1.25 from $1.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • World’s Most Expensive Drugs Can’t Cure What Ails This Biotech

    Bluebird Bio has received a lot of attention for pricing two FDA-approved gene therapies at around $3 million, but its financial future remains uncertain.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month ear

  • What will happen with inflation, interest rates and housing? Here’s what to expect in the next two years, and what could go wrong.

    How does the Fed affect the rest of us? Here's an explainer, and when to expect lower prices for groceries, possibly higher unemployment, and what you can do for now

  • This stock market strategist says the coming recession could be the biggest ever. ‘I recommend prayer.’

    'I’m about as bearish as I’ve been since 2008,' says Hedgeye's Keith McCullough. He's steering investors to cash, gold and other defensive plays.