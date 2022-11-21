U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - ELEF

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

TSX Symbol: ELEF

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c6453.html

