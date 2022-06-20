IIROC Trade Resumption - ELEM
- ELMGF
VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Element79 Gold Corp.
CSE Symbol: ELEM
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 08:00 AM 06/21/22
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c6981.html