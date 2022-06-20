IIROC Trade Resumption - ELEM

American City Business Journals

Air India is in talks for an order of up to 300 narrow-body commercial jets in a deal that could mean significant work for Wichita. While Airbus has long been the dominant player in India, the formerly state-run carrier is also in discussions with Boeing Co. on the order, according to a report from Bloomberg. The order would be one of the largest in commercial aerospace history, with a win for part or even all of the deal for Boeing (NYSE: BA).