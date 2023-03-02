U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.98
    -13.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,767.38
    +105.54 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,306.73
    -72.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.23
    -12.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +0.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    -0.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0700
    +0.0760 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0094 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6890
    +0.5720 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,327.65
    -360.94 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.59
    -5.59 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,938.14
    +23.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - ESAU

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: ESGold Corp.

CSE Symbol: ESAU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c8079.html

Recommended Stories