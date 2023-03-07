U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,474.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,354.75
    +31.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.20
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    -0.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    -13.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9340
    -0.0490 (-1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1550
    +0.2300 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,390.63
    -36.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.41
    +265.73 (+109.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,957.59
    +27.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - ET

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Evertz Technologies Limited

TSX Symbol: ET

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c0841.html

