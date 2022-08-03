U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - EVTG

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.

NEO Exchange Symbol: EVTG

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

