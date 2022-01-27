U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.00
    +28.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,181.00
    +126.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,289.25
    +130.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.50
    +10.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.85 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    -27.40 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.86 (-3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    -0.0090 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    -0.0150 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    29.94
    -1.22 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3760
    +0.7160 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,788.78
    -1,332.03 (-3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.83
    -13.99 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.49
    +66.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

IIROC Trade Resumption - FC.DB.L

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

TSX Symbol: FC.DB.L

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c7993.html

