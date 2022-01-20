U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.25
    +20.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,032.00
    +122.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,173.50
    +140.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.10
    +7.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.48
    -0.48 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8220
    -0.0050 (-0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0770
    -0.2760 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,416.59
    +287.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.02
    +12.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.09
    -9.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

IIROC Trade Resumption - FFN

·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: North American Financial 15 Split Corp.

TSX Symbol: FFN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c1789.html

