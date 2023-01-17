U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - FIT

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Koios Beverage Corp.

CSE Symbol: FIT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c5439.html

