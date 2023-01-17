IIROC Trade Resumption - FIT

Motley Fool

After a brief pause for the holiday weekend, shares of cybersecurity stocks are moving higher Tuesday morning, with Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) tacking on 2% through 11 a.m. ET, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rising 2.6%, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) leading the sector higher with a 2.9% gain. As Slate Magazine reports this morning, the Biden Administration "is getting much more aggressive" in the field of cybersecurity -- potentially yielding financial benefits for cybersecurity companies including CrowdStrike, Zscaler, and Fortinet. Describing the new, not-yet-public 35-page National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS) document that President Biden will soon sign, Slate says that on the one hand, the policy "authorizes U.S. defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies to go on the offensive, hacking into the computer networks of criminals and foreign governments."