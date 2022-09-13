IIROC Trade Resumption - GREN

Motley Fool

During the six-month period between January and June, the S&P 500 tumbled hard into bear market territory, only to rally higher since. Over the past two decades, there have been a number of market crashes -- from the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s to the pandemic outbreak of 2020, and the financial and housing markets collapse in between -- yet through it all the stock market returns averaged 9.5% a year. In the 10-year period before the global crisis, Royal Caribbean stock returned more than 420% compared to 190% gain by the S&P 500, an amazing run-up during a big bull market.