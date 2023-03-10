U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.00
    -12.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,147.00
    -112.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,999.50
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.70
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.99
    -0.73 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.98
    +3.87 (+20.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    +0.0090 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9880
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,033.71
    -1,602.39 (-7.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.97
    -43.27 (-8.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.79
    -149.19 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET

IIROC Trade Resumption - GRN

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Greenlane Renewables Inc.

TSX Symbol: GRN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 08:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/10/c2446.html

Recommended Stories