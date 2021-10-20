U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,528.68
    +9.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,561.34
    +104.03 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,123.95
    -5.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.50
    -1.41 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.82 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    +10.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2540
    -0.1060 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,015.38
    +3,269.84 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.26
    +47.46 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.54
    -6.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - GSW

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: GETSWIFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

NEO Exchange Symbol: GSW

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c7122.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Microchip equipment maker ASML says materials shortage and logistics issues to weigh on fourth-quarter revenue

    ASML Holding, Europe's largest tech company, on Wednesday forecast revenue will miss analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as it struggles to get the necessary materials and reported start-up issues at a new logistics center.

  • Abbott Labs Squashes Quarterly Views As Covid Testing Sales Pop

    ABT stock inched higher after the company beat third-quarter estimates and reported $1.9 billion in sales of its Covid tests.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Tesla Earnings Are Today. Here’s What To Expect.

    Tesla stock is up—a lot—lately, raising the bar for what investors expect and increasing the odds for post-earnings stock volatility. In the earnings release, analysts and investors will be paying close attention to gross profit margins. For now, Wall Street expects gross profit margins to be, essentially, flat with the second quarter at about 24%.

  • Abbott Labs Earnings Beat Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Abbott Laboratories stock is gaining after the medical devices company reported earnings that easily topped analyst expectations. Abbott reported an adjusted profit of $1.40 a share, beating forecasts for $0.