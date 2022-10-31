U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - GTII

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Green Thumb Industries Inc.

CSE Symbol: GTII

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 11:31:41 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c3630.html

