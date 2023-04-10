U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,086.00
    -19.02 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,486.02
    +0.73 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,991.96
    -96.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.21
    +1.74 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.12
    -0.58 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.80
    -23.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    +0.1330 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6830
    +1.5460 (+1.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,480.11
    +557.13 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.11
    +2.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +68.56 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,633.66
    +115.35 (+0.42%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - HC

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: HYPERCHARGE NETWORKS CORP.

NEO Exchange Symbol: HC

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 11:44:17 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/10/c4821.html