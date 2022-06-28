IIROC Trade Resumption - HG
- HGCPF
VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.
CSE Symbol: HG
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 2:00
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c7062.html