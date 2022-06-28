U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.42
    -67.69 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,041.18
    -397.08 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,225.85
    -298.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.52
    -24.22 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.47
    +1.90 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0052 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0081 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1620
    +0.7160 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,343.32
    -488.20 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.07
    -7.99 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - HG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HGCPF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

CSE Symbol: HG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:00

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c7062.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Simply Outrageous:’ EY Hit With $100 Million Fine After Audit Employees Cheat on CPA Ethics Exam

    (Bloomberg) -- Ernst & Young LLP admitted that dozens of its audit personnel cheated on the ethics portion of the Certified Public Accountant exam and that the firm misled US regulators probing the misconduct, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Qualcomm Spikes on Report It Will Remain iPhone 5G Modem Chip Supplier in 2023

    Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Qualcomm will hold on to 100% of the Apple modem supply for the 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm shares were trading sharply higher Tuesday on a report that Apple’s push to develop modem chips for the iPhone “may have failed,” and that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for phones to be launched in the 2023 second half. Writing on Twitter, the Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) will hold on to 100% of the Apple (AAPL) modem supply for the 2023 iPhones vs the company’s own previous estimate of 20%.

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Cathie Wood Says That She Got Inflation Duration Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood on Tuesday said she erred in her prediction inflation would unravel as the prices of goods and services in the US soared to 40-year highs and said the US economy is currently in a recession.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Could Soar After Its Stock Split

    Despite tough odds, plenty of doubters, and regular criticism over its actions, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has developed into the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles globally. The automaker has grown rapidly, and so has its share price. Like all stock splits, the increase in the number of shares and the resulting share price drop doesn't actually change the intrinsic value of each share or of the company overall.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • J&J does not plan to update its COVID-19 vaccine

    Johnson & Johnson does not plan to update its COVID-19 vaccine, though other vaccine makers like Moderna Inc. , BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , and Novavax Inc. are already working on new versions that aim to better protection against the currently circulating strains of the virus. "The company will focus on supplying its COVID-19 vaccine in parts of the world where the pandemic remains an emergency and there is acute need," a J&J spokesperson told MarketWatch in an email on Tuesday. "To date, two

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines ahead of vote on Frontier bid

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down JetBlue’s proposal for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental Petroleum stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Berkshire Hathaway buying more Occidental Petroleum stock.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    These seven companies offer an intriguing blend of niche dominance, powerful underlying operations, and bargain share prices.