IIROC Trade Resumption - HS

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: HS GovTech Solutions Inc.

CSE Symbol: HS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c0882.html

